WATCH: Courtois error helps Messi to early goal

Lionel Messi does not generally need the help of lucky bounces and bad goalkeeping to find the back of the net, but got both within two minutes of kickoff at the Nou Camp.
Chelsea is behind 2-1 on aggregate after the Barcelona mega star started a combination play and deposited a deflected pass between the legs of Thibaut Courtois from a very tight angle.
It was a goal the Belgian rarely gives up, and among the worst possible times for Antonio Conte‘s men.
Could be a long, long night for Roman Abramovich’s club.
PARIS (AP) Kylian Mbappe scored twice in the first half as 10-man Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-1 on Wednesday to take another step toward the French league title.
The 19-year-old forward has 13 league goals in 21 games since joining from Monaco for 180 million euros ($216 million), making him the world’s second-most expensive player behind his injured teammate Neymar. Mbappe is on course to beat his tally of 15 goals last season.
The win moves PSG 17 points clear of Monaco, which has played one game less.
PSG played with 10 men from the 16th minute after veteran midfielder Thiago Motta was sent off for a dangerous challenge on defender Romain Thomas. Motta jumped up as he rode a tackle from Thomas, but then swiped his studs on the player’s chest as he came back down.
“He walked on me and it hurt. I’m not sure it was intentional, I wouldn’t go that far,” Thomas said. “The referee made his decision, that’s the way it goes.”
The home side was already 1-0 up following Mbappe’s 12th-minute goal, and went further ahead at Parc des Princes in the 26th when Mbappe crisply side-footed home left back Layvin Kurzawa’s cross.
Striker Karl Toko Ekambi pulled a goal back with 15 minutes left, starting and finishing the move for his 15th goal of the season. He won the ball near the center circle, fed midfielder Flavien Tait on the right, and took Tait’s return pass before sliding the ball into the bottom corner.
After Mbappe hit the crossbar in the 83rd, Toko Ekambi twice almost equalized but dragged his shot wide from an angle and then saw his last-minute shot well saved by goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.
This is it.
Barcelona host Chelsea in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie with the scores locked at 1-1 after the first leg at Stamford Bridge three weeks ago.
Lionel Messi finally broke his duck against Chelsea last time out with a late equalizer that grabbed a vital away goal for the Spanish league leaders after Chelsea had dominated early on but only scored once via Willian. Now the Blues must score at least once away from home to reach the last eight under Antonio Conte.
Chelsea’s defensive gameplan will surely go out of the window for the second leg. As for Ernesto Valverde and Barca, they remain unbeaten in the Spanish top-flight this season and atop the La Liga table, plus Messi had the weekend off to attend the birth of his third child.
Barcelona are the heavy favorites to advance to the last eight, especially given Chelsea’s recent form in the Premier League, but as we know from previous clashes between these two in the Champions League, it is usually far from straightforward.
ZURICH (AP) Brazilian soccer confederation president Marco Polo Del Nero will remain suspended by FIFA for a further 45 days while he is under investigation for taking bribes.
FIFA says its file on Del Nero, who was previously suspended from soccer for 90 days, is now with ethics committee judges, who have formally opened their own proceedings.
The FIFA case against Del Nero is progressing more than two years after he was indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice in its sprawling investigation of international soccer corruption. Del Nero has not been extradited to face charges of racketeering, wire fraud, and money laundering conspiracies.
Though Del Nero resigned from the FIFA executive committee in 2015, he has continued to preside over the Brazilian confederation.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) A FIFA representative says Greece could be expelled from international soccer competitions because of widespread violence.
Herbert Huebel says a series of incidents, culminating with a gun-toting club owner running onto the field to protest a disallowed goal, are “to be very polite, unacceptable.”
Huebel met with government and league officials in Athens on Wednesday following Sunday’s incident in Thessaloniki at a league match between PAOK Thessaloniki and AEK Athens. The government has indefinitely suspended league play after PAOK owner Ivan Savvidis rushed onto the field when the referee disallowed the goal.
The Greek soccer federation says it will draft a declaration against violence by March 23, after which the government will review its position.