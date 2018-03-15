Arsenal overcomes outrageous Milan goal to advance in Europa League (video)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Danny Welbeck scored twice as Arsenal advanced to the Europa League quarterfinals with a 3-1 win, 5-1 on aggregate, over AC Milan on Thursday at the Emirates Stadium.

Hakan Calhanoglu scored a wonderful goal to give Milan hope, but Welbeck won a very questionable penalty and converted it moments later.

Granit Xhaka also scored for Arsenal, which is hoping to win the tournament for a spot in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League.

The draw for the quarterfinals will be held at 8 a.m. ET Friday morning.

Arsenal could’ve given one of those goals back in the first minute, as Andre Silva found himself alone with a cutback inside the 18 only to hit his attempt off the outside of the net.

Danny Welbeck couldn’t beat Gianluigi Donnarumma at the other end, and Arsenal grew into control of the match.

Yet Milan went ahead, and did it in style through Calhanoglu’s rip from distance.

We have to talk about this Hakan Calhanoglu goal. 😱 pic.twitter.com/92kf84QZ7U — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 15, 2018

Arsenal quickly bid to answer, with Donnarumma making an outstanding save on Aaron Ramsey. And a penalty was given to the Gunners soon via a Welbeck dive.

Welbeck got Donnarumma going the wrong way to level the leg at 1.

Calum Chambers then saw a ball off his elbow inside the Arsenal box, but no penalty was given to Milan.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan‘s diving header of a Welbeck pass almost made it a three-goal difference on aggregate before the break, but the ball headed wide of the post.

1 – Danny Welbeck has scored his first goal in European competition since October 2014, when he netted a hat-trick against Galatasaray in the Champions League. Resumed. pic.twitter.com/RmssJRLiY2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 15, 2018

Donnarumma was again needed to thwart a Mkhitaryan shot in the 49th minute, and Shkrodan Mustafi nodded over the bar on the ensuing corner kick.

Suso dragged a shot wide as Milan endeavored to come back and substitute Nikola Kalinic then headed an inviting cross to a stooped Ospina.

For all the good he did, Donnarumma committed a howler in allowing Xhaka’s effort with 20 minutes to play. That effectively sealed it for the hosts.

24 – Arsenal have never failed to progress in a European tie (including qualifiers) when they’ve won the first leg by two or more goals, progressing on 24 occasions. Versed. pic.twitter.com/EUwVCuSNhL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 15, 2018

