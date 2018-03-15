More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
AP Photo /Bruno Gonzalez

CCL wrap: Chivas too much for Seattle; Club America cruises

By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2018, 12:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Club America and Chivas Guadalajara joined Toronto FC and New York Red Bulls in the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals with wins on Wednesday evening.

[ MORE: Barca-Chelsea recap | Quarterfinal field set ]

Chivas’ win means MLS misses out on a chance to guarantee a finalist in the race for a Club World Cup bid.  The semifinal first legs will be held April 3-5, with the second legs April 10-12.

 

Tauro 1-3 (1-7 agg.) Club America

Tauro will be pleased to not see Henry Martin any time soon, as he bagged a pair of goals to go with his goal and two assists in the first leg. Mexican 22-year-old Alejandro Díaz Liceága also scored in the leg, and Club America set up a massive pair of dates with Toronto FC.

Chivas Guadalajara 3-0 (3-1 agg.) Seattle Sounders

A pair of first half injuries put the Seattle Sounders’ backs against the proverbial wall in a 3-0 loss to Chivas at the Estadio Akron.

Already down Nicolas Lodeiro, Seattle was forced into using a substitute before the 10-minute mark when Will Bruin suffered an injury. Lamar Neagle took his place. Then Chad Marshall went down, moving Kim Kee-Hee into the match in the 35th.

Down two goals after Oswaldo Alanís and Javier Lopez scored five minutes apart early in the second half, Seattle knew an away goal would be enough to push it into the semifinal.

The Chivas pressure was relentless as the second half wore on, and Stefan Frei was called upon to make a number of saves. But the hosts put it to bed with 10 minutes to play with a slick sweep of the trailing leg of Jesus Godinez.

Shakhtar player Ferreyra apologizes for pushing ballboy

AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia
Associated PressMar 14, 2018, 9:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ROME (AP) Shakhtar Donetsk player Facundo Ferreyra has apologized for pushing a ballboy during Tuesday’s Champions League loss at Roma.

Shakhtar’s Twitter account quotes Ferreyra as saying, “I’m really sorry for what happened. That’s football, it was a very emotional moment in the match. There was no evil intent on my part.”

[ UCL: Who is the favorite? ]

A small scuffle between players broke out 10 minutes before full time after Ferreyra pushed the ballboy over the advertising boards when trying to retrieve the ball from him. Ferreira was shown a yellow card.

Roma won 1-0 to reach the quarterfinals on the away goals rule after a 2-2 aggregate score.

Everton hit hard as Sigurdsson out 6-8 weeks

Dave Thompson/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMar 14, 2018, 8:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The knee injury Gylfi Sigurdsson suffered Saturday against Brighton and Hove Albion could cost him the season.

Sigurdsson is out 6-8 weeks, according to the team, and is a huge absence for the side despite his goal and assist numbers not reaching the standard he set at Swansea.

[ UCL: Who is the favorite? ]

The Icelandic 28-year-old midfielder has six goals and five assists for Everton in all competitions since making a $58 million move from Swansea City in the summer. He posted 10 goals and 13 assists in 40 matches for Swans last season.

According to the BBC, Sigurdsson’s brother says it’s a right knee joint injury. Six to eight weeks puts his return between April 21 and May 5.

Everton is a full 10 points clear of the drop zone, but has failed in a bid to claim a Top Seven space that seems there for the taking. Three points back of eighth place Leicester and six behind Burnley, the Sigurdsson injury will cost the Toffees in that bid for a potential European place.

UEFA Champions League: Who’s the favorite?

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 14, 2018, 7:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Keeping in mind that the draw means everything, who should be considered the front-runner to win the UEFA Champions League?

Most bookmakers have Pep Guardiola‘s Manchester City just ahead of Barcelona, with Real Madrid third, but something about that doesn’t feel right.

[ MORE: Barca-Chelsea recap | Chelsea reacts ]

It comes as little surprise that Sevilla and Roma are considered the longest shots, but that shows just how tricky these quarterfinals will be for favorites: There are no teams from leagues outside the Big Four, no club who beat up on their domestic opponents and slipped through due to simple draws.

The field fits fairly neatly into three groups: Longshots, hopefuls, and favorites. Do you agree with where we draw the lines?

Longshots

8. Sevilla – It’s difficult to pore over their matches against Manchester United and not see how another team would’ve found a way past La Liga’s mainstays. Even given their European tournament acumen, it’d be stunning to see a “no name” crew keep running without a favorable draw.

7. Roma – Beat out Chelsea for the group stage crown by keeping a trio of clean sheets at home against the Blues, Atletico Madrid, and Qarabag. Their road form in the tournament has been poor, however, and perhaps this is Roma reaching its experience and talent level for this particular rodeo (It’s worth noting Roma’s been better on the road than at home in Serie A). I Lupi cannot afford another first leg like the 2-1 loss in Ukraine.

Hopefuls

6. Liverpool –  Reds fans love an argument, especially when the quality of their side is questioned, but Jurgen Klopp‘s men have yet to be tested by a top side in this tournament. The closest they’ve come were 2-2 and 3-3 draws with Sevilla, and blowing out a Porto side which kept one clean sheet in a relatively weak Group G. That’s not to say the Reds don’t have the ammo — Naby Keita would be nice — to win the whole thing, but to place them any higher would be wishful thinking.

5. Bayern Munich – Can score on you from any numbers weapons and in every sort of way, but there’s something about the first go-round without Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso which gives us pause when it comes to rating Bayern higher than Juve. That’s not to say Manuel Neuer, Robert Lewandowski, Mats Hummels, and Javi Martinez cannot pull their weight in leadership, but Bayern just sits behind the Top Four.

4. Juventus – Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Ruled out as over the hill, Juventus finds its league and tournament form as the season grows and meets its reputation with form down the stretch. Are you betting against The Old Lady?

Favorites

3. Manchester City – With loads of respect to Barca and Bayern, Man City is the deepest team in the tournament and their system is such a challenge for teams that don’t see it often. I can’t quite label them the favorites, even if I feel City is the strongest team in the tournament. Honestly: I love watching this team operate, but I’ve gotta see them do it here.

2. Barcelona – Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez up front, Andres Iniesta turning back the hands of time in the middle of the park while Samuel Umtiti rises to meet the levels of defensive stalwarts Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets. Canny and creative, will Barca seal La Liga too soon to keep its edge in the UCL?

  1. Real Madrid — No, they aren’t in fine form, nor is there real reason to believe they’d handle their business against City or Barcelona more than twice out of 10 outings. Well, no real reason besides experience. But this club has won the last two, and three of the last four. Even if you dropped their first six titles from the less challenging European Cup era, Real would still be second all-time in titles (to AC Milan’s seven). Team-wise, they might be fifth in the field for me, but I’ve learned that Real rarely disappears in this tournament.

Southampton confirms “Saint” Hughes as new manager

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 14, 2018, 6:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Using the hopeful hashtag #SaintHughes, Southampton confirmed reports that Mark Hughes will be its new manager.

The ex-Stoke City and Manchester City boss will take the reigns for the final eight matches as the Saints attempt to avoid dropping into the Bottom Three.

Saints are just a point above the drop zone and have had loads of trouble scoring goals this season. A lifeless 3-0 walloping at the hands of Newcastle United was the final straw for Mauricio Pellegrino.

[ MORE: Barca-Chelsea recap | Quarterfinal field set ]

Hughes was fired by Stoke City this season after four-and-a-half years, and the Potters have not recovered from a poor start. Now Hughes could be the man who helps condemn his former club in the manager’s chair of his new one.

He can experiment with his lineup on Saturday at Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup quarterfinals en route to a massive run-in in which Southampton faces West Ham, Arsenal, Swansea City, Chelsea, Bournemouth, Leicester City, Everton and Manchester City.

The Welsh national team legend who starred as a forward at Manchester United and Chelsea has also managed Fulham, Queens Park Rangers, Blackburn Rovers, and Wales.