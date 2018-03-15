More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Europa League quarterfinal field set

By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2018, 6:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Longtime Liverpool man Lucas Leiva led Lazio into the UEFA Europa League, as eight teams not await Friday morning’s quarterfinal draw.

[ MORE: Arsenal blasts Milan ]

Three rounds stand between these teams and an automatic berth in the UEFA Champions League, though that does not seem to be an issue for several via league standing (chiefly Atletico Madrid).

AC Milan, Lyon, Borussia Dortmund, and Zenit Saint-Petersburg were among the eight sides dumped out of the tournament on Thursday.

Quarterfinalists
Arsenal
Atletico Madrid
CSKA Moscow
Lazio
Marseille
RB Leipzig
RB Salzburg
Sporting Lisbon

Arsenal overcomes outrageous Milan goal to advance in Europa League (video)

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2018, 5:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Danny Welbeck scored twice as Arsenal advanced to the Europa League quarterfinals with a 3-1 win, 5-1 on aggregate, over AC Milan on Thursday at the Emirates Stadium.

Hakan Calhanoglu scored a wonderful goal to give Milan hope, but Welbeck won a very questionable penalty and converted it moments later.

Granit Xhaka also scored for Arsenal, which is hoping to win the tournament for a spot in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League.

The draw for the quarterfinals will be held at 8 a.m. ET Friday morning.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Arsenal could’ve given one of those goals back in the first minute, as Andre Silva found himself alone with a cutback inside the 18 only to hit his attempt off the outside of the net.

Danny Welbeck couldn’t beat Gianluigi Donnarumma at the other end, and Arsenal grew into control of the match.

Yet Milan went ahead, and did it in style through Calhanoglu’s rip from distance.

Arsenal quickly bid to answer, with Donnarumma making an outstanding save on Aaron Ramsey. And a penalty was given to the Gunners soon via a Welbeck dive.

Welbeck got Donnarumma going the wrong way to level the leg at 1.

Calum Chambers then saw a ball off his elbow inside the Arsenal box, but no penalty was given to Milan.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan‘s diving header of a Welbeck pass almost made it a three-goal difference on aggregate before the break, but the ball headed wide of the post.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Donnarumma was again needed to thwart a Mkhitaryan shot in the 49th minute, and Shkrodan Mustafi nodded over the bar on the ensuing corner kick.

Suso dragged a shot wide as Milan endeavored to come back and substitute Nikola Kalinic then headed an inviting cross to a stooped Ospina.

For all the good he did, Donnarumma committed a howler in allowing Xhaka’s effort with 20 minutes to play. That effectively sealed it for the hosts.

West Ham pledges more police, issues stadium bans for offenders

Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2018, 5:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

West Ham United released a statement from the London Stadium Safety Advisory Group on Thursday recommending some measures to avoid a repeat of the chaotic displays of last weekend’s fan protests and pitch invasions at the London Stadium.

[ MORE: MLS Weekend Preview ]

The Irons said the stadium will have the following moving forward (from WHUFC.com): More police inside and outside the stadium, restricted access in front of the directors’ box, and increasing the size of response teams.

The group said the club must be proactive in order to avoid the prospect of playing inside an empty stadium.

“In addition, LS185 and West Ham United have made great strides in identifying the trouble makers and have been very clear that those guilty of violent or aggravating conduct will be banned from the stadium. It is anticipated these stadium bans will be in place for the next home fixture against Southampton on 31 March.”

The relegation-threatened Irons are in Miami this week for a training camp ahead of an important charge toward Premier League safety. They await punishment from the Football Association.

MLS Weekend Preview: 401 Derby and Petke’s reunion

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2018, 4:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Major League Soccer has reached Week 3 of its 2018 season, though much of the focus has been on the CONCACAF Champions League.

That changes temporarily for Toronto FC and New York Red Bulls, the heroes of the tournament and two sides facing decent sub plots in league play at the weekend.

[ MORE: USMNT to host Bolivia ]

For FC Dallas, who fell flat against a Tauro side which was rocked by Club America, and injury-ravaged Seattle, it’s a chance to meet each other on Sunday for commiserations and clattering tackles.

Montreal Impact vs. Toronto FC — 3 p.m. ET Saturday

The 401 Derby has had plenty of “throw out the records” moments, including Montreal’s surprising win at BMO Field last September, and this could be another beauty given the dislike for each other and TFC’s midweek trip to Mexico.

Toronto has claimed five of nine matches, with the Impact winning three, and five of the last six between the rivals have seen four or more combined goals. Get your poutine ready.

Sporting KC vs. San Jose Earthquakes — 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday

The hosts are coming off a thrilling 4-3 win against Chicago, while San Jose played an enticing 3-2 encounter on Opening Day before finding a week off on the docket. That’s not to say we should expect fireworks, but coaches Mikael Stahre and Peter Vermes play forward-thinking and there’s reason to look forward to the later kickoff.

Real Salt Lake vs. New York Red Bulls — 9 p.m. ET Saturday

Influential Red Bulls coach Mike Petke was hired to take over RSL four days after the last time these two met and this match will be fun despite it not taking place in Harrison.

Petke led RBNY captain Luis Robles and company to the club’s first Supporters’ Shield, and it should be an interesting night for the few players who remain with the club from Petke’s tenure.

“As a player, he had a ferocity to him that fans loved,” Robles told MLSSoccer.com. “He had a competitiveness that was huge, but then he also brings it as a coach. I think that’s why we were successful in 2013, because the same type of competitive streak he had.”

While RBNY will be flying high from a convincing CONCACAF Champions League win, RSL has been anything but strong in an 0-1-1 start complete with a 5-1 home beatdown from expansion LAFC.

Elsewhere

DC United vs. Houston Dynamo — 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday
Philadelphia Union vs. Columbus Crew — 2 p.m. ET Saturday
Minnesota United vs. Chicago Fire — 2 p.m. ET Saturday
NYCFC vs. Orlando City — 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday
Atlanta United vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday
FC Dallas vs. Seattle Sounders — 5 p.m. ET Sunday

Torres leads Atletico into Europa League quarterfinals

AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin
Associated PressMar 15, 2018, 3:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LONDON (AP) Fernando Torres scored twice as Atletico Madrid marched into the quarterfinals of the Europa League by thrashing Lokomotiv Moscow 5-1 Thursday.

Atletico, winner of the competition in 2010 and 2012, advanced 8-1 on aggregate.

Both Torres’ goals came in the second half. He converted a penalty in the 65th minute before adding his second with a low right-foot shot five minutes later.

Angel Correa, Saul Niguez and substitute Antoine Griezmann were also on target for Atletico in the second leg.

Maciej Rybus scored for host Lokomotiv.