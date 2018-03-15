LIVE, UEL: Arsenal-AC Milan headlines second-leg matchups

Arsenal looks to advance in a European tournament for the first time since 2010 as it takes a 2-0 advantage over AC Milan into the second leg of its Europa League Round of 16 tie.
[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]
Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey scored for the Gunners in the shock win in the San Siro, but they’ll face a tough test against the in-form Italian side who will be looking to deal more pain and affliction to the loyal Arsenal supporters.
Luckily for Arsene Wenger, he has a full squad to pick from minus Alexandre Lacazette, who returned to training this week but is still working his way back into full fitness. With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ineligible to face Milan, Danny Welbeck is expected to lead the line again.
Elsewhere in Europa League action, Atletico Madrid take a 3-0 aggregate lead into Moscow to face Lokomotiv, Marseille takes a 3-1 aggregate lead into the Basque Country to face Athletic Bilbao, and Borussia Dortmund looks to overcome a 2-1 deficit at Red Bull Salzburg.
Follow along all the action with us at the link above and enjoy the games!
Europa League Round of 16 Second Legs
Lokomotiv Moscow v. Atletico Madrid — 12 p.m. ET (0-3)
Athletic Bilbao v. Marseille — 2 p.m. ET (1-3)
Dynamo Kiev v. Lazio — 2 p.m. ET (2-2)
Viktoria Plzen v. Sporting CP — 2 p.m. ET (0-2)
Zenit v. RB Leipzig — 2 p.m. ET (1-2)
Arsenal v. AC Milan — 4:05 p.m. ET (2-0)
Lyon v. CSKA Moscow — 4:05 p.m. ET (1-0)
Red Bull Salzburg v. Borussia Dortmund — 4:05 p.m. ET (2-1)