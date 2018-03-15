More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Men In Blazers podcast: Man United tops Liverpool but is bounced from UCL

By Daniel KarellMar 15, 2018, 1:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Rog and Davo break down Manchester United’s 2 – 1 over Liverpool and the fallout from Mourinho’s Mob’s Champions League loss to Seville. Plus, a temperature check at Arsenal and Spurs lose Harry Kane to injury.

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

Subscribe to the podcast OR to update your iTunes subscriptions ]

Click here for the RSS feed ]

Phoenix Rising releases gorgeous soccer-specific stadium renderings

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMar 15, 2018, 1:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Phoenix Rising FC franchise is bidding for an MLS expansion bid some time down the road, and the club just showed off what it could offer to MLS in terms of a home venue.

The club released its first stadium renderings for an open-air 21,000 seat stadium with an awning over the seats but an opening over the playing surface. Phoenix Rising is working with stadium design firm Populous and a local firm to design the futuristic-looking stadium.

Phoenix Rising is co-owned by former Chelsea great Didier Drogba, who is playing his final season on the field this year.

Due to Phoenix’s hot climate, especially during July and August – the middle of the soccer season in the U.S. – the club is proposing a stadium that is engineered to maximize wind and airflow through the concourses and entrances, water walls to cool fans as they enter the stadium, and plenty of shade in the seats. The majority of seats will be on the west-end of the stadium, facing away from the sun.

“The renderings really bring the stadium to life,” said Brett Johnson, co-chairman for Phoenix Rising FC. “We are excited for the fans to see the innovative, one-of-a-kind design with special attention paid to maximizing shade and airflow in the stadium to ensure player and fan comfort.”

Regardless of if Phoenix Rising makes it to MLS, if the ownership group commits to fund and build a modern stadium as close to the renderings as possible, it can only be a boon to professional soccer in the Southwest.

There are some controversies involved though. Due to the climate, it would be tough to play games during the dog days of summer at home, forcing Phoenix to possible play a majority of its summer matches on the road or later in the evening once the sun has set.

In addition, the stadium site is located 10 miles east of downtown Phoenix. According to a report from SI.com, MLS has allowed the site to be used, but it bucks the trend and request from MLS for teams to build downtown stadiums that can attract more fans. Phoenix’s argument with their preferred stadium site is that it’s located near two highways and isn’t far from Arizona State University.

The site is located on land owned by Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, which has made the land purchase complicated as well. But if the team feels comfortable enough to release stadium renderings, perhaps they feel confident a land deal will be agreed soon.

LIVE, UEL: Arsenal-AC Milan headlines second-leg matchups

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMar 15, 2018, 12:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsenal looks to advance in a European tournament for the first time since 2010 as it takes a 2-0 advantage over AC Milan into the second leg of its Europa League Round of 16 tie.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey scored for the Gunners in the shock win in the San Siro, but they’ll face a tough test against the in-form Italian side who will be looking to deal more pain and affliction to the loyal Arsenal supporters.

Luckily for Arsene Wenger, he has a full squad to pick from minus Alexandre Lacazette, who returned to training this week but is still working his way back into full fitness. With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ineligible to face Milan, Danny Welbeck is expected to lead the line again.

Elsewhere in Europa League action, Atletico Madrid take a 3-0 aggregate lead into Moscow to face Lokomotiv, Marseille takes a 3-1 aggregate lead into the Basque Country to face Athletic Bilbao, and Borussia Dortmund looks to overcome a 2-1 deficit at Red Bull Salzburg.

Follow along all the action with us at the link above and enjoy the games!

Europa League Round of 16 Second Legs

Lokomotiv Moscow v. Atletico Madrid — 12 p.m. ET (0-3)
Athletic Bilbao v. Marseille — 2 p.m. ET (1-3)
Dynamo Kiev v. Lazio — 2 p.m. ET (2-2)
Viktoria Plzen v. Sporting CP — 2 p.m. ET (0-2)
Zenit v. RB Leipzig — 2 p.m. ET (1-2)
Arsenal v. AC Milan — 4:05 p.m. ET (2-0)
Lyon v. CSKA Moscow — 4:05 p.m. ET (1-0)
Red Bull Salzburg v. Borussia Dortmund — 4:05 p.m. ET (2-1)

Four uncapped players named in Southgate’s England squad

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMar 15, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Gareth Southgate has decided to take a look at some up and coming names in his final training camp with friendlies before the 2018 World Cup.

Burnley pair James Tarkowski and Nick Pope, Swansea City’s Alfie Mawson and Bournemouth’s Lewis Cook were all named on Thursday to Gareth Southgate’s 27-man squad set to meet up at St. George’s Park next week. England visits the Amsterdam Arena to face the Netherlands on March 23 before returning home to Wembley Stadium to take on Italy on March 27. Perhaps coincidentally, though both historical powers, neither the Netherlands or Italy will be at the 2018 World Cup, making these interesting games from a preparation approach.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

There have been plenty of calls for Southgate to give the likes of Mawson, Pope and Tarkowski a look, while Lewis Cook has excelled with Bournemouth this season and looks to make the jump after appearing numerous times for the Three Lions at youth level.

There are plenty of veterans in this squad as well. West Ham’s Joe Hart, coming off a rough performance at club level, earned a call-up, and the likes of Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson, Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling and Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere have more than 30 caps each to their name.

Coming off a two-goal performance in the Premier League for Manchester United, Marcus Rashford makes the squad as a forward along with Danny Welbeck and Jamie Vardy.

Notable absences include the injured Harry Kane, Gary Cahill, Chris Smalling and Jermain Defoe, as Southgate looks to test his fringe players on who will make the plane to Russia.

Pogba, Lloris, Kante named to France squad for March friendlies

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMar 15, 2018, 10:53 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A sextet of Premier League players will be donning the shirt of Les Bleus next week as France brings its squad together one last time before the 2018 World Cup.

Manchester United pair Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial, Chelsea pair N'Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud, Arsenal’s Laurent Koscielny and Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris were all named to Didier Deschamps 24-man squad for a pair of friendly matches this month. France hosts Colombia on March 23 in Saint-Denis before traveling to Saint Petersburg to face Russia on March 27.

Sevilla’s Wissam Ben Yedder and Atletico Madrid’s Lucas Hernandez earned their first senior France callups, but notably new Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte was left off the list.

Other notable absences are Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette, Man City’s Benjamin Mendy and Chelsea’s Tiémoué Bakayoko, each of whom are out injured. These friendlies are the last before the end of the season, when Deschamps will have to call in his preliminary squad, and players will fight it out for the final 23 places on the plane to Russia.