USMNT falls back to No. 25 in latest FIFA Rankings

By Daniel KarellMar 15, 2018, 9:49 AM EDT
The U.S. Men’s National Team rounds out the top 25 teams ranked by FIFA in the world soccer governing body’s latest rankings.

FIFA released its March rankings Thursday morning, with Northern Ireland jumping over the USMNT to put the U.S. back at No. 25. It’s the lowest spot for the U.S. since 2016 when it fell to No. 28. England remained at No. 16 in the rankings.

The top five of the rankings remained unchanged with Germany leading followed by Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium. Poland jumped up to No. 6 in a tie with Spain, and then Switzerland, France and Chile round out the top 10.

Six teams in the top 25 missed out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The USMNT, Northern Ireland, the Netherlands, Wales, Italy and Chile.

Report: American Keaton Parks to take part in Benfica preseason training

By Daniel KarellMar 15, 2018, 8:34 AM EDT
A bigger role likely awaits Keaton Parks next season at Benfica.

Portuguese publication Record reports that Parks has been invited to take part in preseason training with the first team in July and August. The 20-year-old American joined the Portuguese giant in 2017 from fellow Portuguese side Varzim and has impressed for Benfica B, including scoring a pair of goals in a match on Wednesday.

Parks has made three appearances for the first team off the bench, including seven minutes in Benfica’s 2-0 win over Desportivo Aves last Saturday.

The Texas native was part of a U.S. Under-20 National Team training camp in London in April 2017 but has yet to make his debut in the U.S. shirt. It’s surely only a matter of time.

Reports: Chicago, Vancouver pull out of World Cup 2026 bid

By Daniel KarellMar 15, 2018, 7:28 AM EDT
Two major North American cities with World Cup-ready stadiums have pulled out of being host cities in the 2026 World Cup bid.

According to two separate reports, both Chicago and Vancouver will not be hosting any World Cup matches should the joint-bid between the U.S., Canada and Mexico win the right to hold the 2026 World Cup in North America.

In both cases, city and state leaders argued that FIFA asked for major financial guarantees without promising a huge return on investment, making the elected officials nervous about moving forward with a bid.

“FIFA could not provide a basic level of certainty on some major unknowns that put our city and taxpayers at risk,” Chicago mayor Rahm Emmanuel’s office said in a statement Wednesday. “The uncertainty for taxpayers, coupled with FIFA’s inflexibility and unwillingness to negotiate, were clear indications that further pursuit of the bid wasn’t in Chicago’s best interests.”

It’s a big loss for the bid to lose these cities, though. Vancouver, who’s BC Place seats 54,000, hosted group stage and knockout round games before hosting the final of the 2015 Women’s World Cup, which the U.S. won in thrilling fashion over Japan. And Chicago, which had previously pulled itself out for the U.S. World Cup bids in 2010 and 2018-2022, hosted the opening match of the 1994 World Cup at Soldier Field and was assumed from the start that the third-largest city in the U.S. by population would be a host city.

As of now, Montreal, Toronto and Edmonton have agreed to move forward with the United 2026 bid, which should be more than enough for the current 10 games Canada will host. Mexico has proposed games played at Estadio Azteca, as well as in Nuevo Leon and Guadalajara.

Meanwhile, the U.S. still has 21 other venues to pick from, including major NFL stadiums such as MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and the under-construction Los Angeles Stadium in Hollywood Park. FIFA has required the opening-match stadium and final stadium to seat 80,000+, while venues must seat a minimum of 40,000, which would force stadium’s like Toronto’s BMO Field to expand further.

CCL wrap: Chivas too much for Seattle; Club America cruises

AP Photo /Bruno Gonzalez
By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2018, 12:11 AM EDT
Club America and Chivas Guadalajara joined Toronto FC and New York Red Bulls in the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals with wins on Wednesday evening.

Chivas’ win means MLS misses out on a chance to guarantee a finalist in the race for a Club World Cup bid.  The semifinal first legs will be held April 3-5, with the second legs April 10-12.

 

Tauro 1-3 (1-7 agg.) Club America

Tauro will be pleased to not see Henry Martin any time soon, as he bagged a pair of goals to go with his goal and two assists in the first leg. Mexican 22-year-old Alejandro Díaz Liceága also scored in the leg, and Club America set up a massive pair of dates with Toronto FC.

Chivas Guadalajara 3-0 (3-1 agg.) Seattle Sounders

A pair of first half injuries put the Seattle Sounders’ backs against the proverbial wall in a 3-0 loss to Chivas at the Estadio Akron.

Already down Nicolas Lodeiro, Seattle was forced into using a substitute before the 10-minute mark when Will Bruin suffered an injury. Lamar Neagle took his place. Then Chad Marshall went down, moving Kim Kee-Hee into the match in the 35th.

Down two goals after Oswaldo Alanís and Javier Lopez scored five minutes apart early in the second half, Seattle knew an away goal would be enough to push it into the semifinal.

The Chivas pressure was relentless as the second half wore on, and Stefan Frei was called upon to make a number of saves. But the hosts put it to bed with 10 minutes to play with a slick sweep of the trailing leg of Jesus Godinez.

Shakhtar player Ferreyra apologizes for pushing ballboy

Associated PressMar 14, 2018, 9:40 PM EDT
ROME (AP) Shakhtar Donetsk player Facundo Ferreyra has apologized for pushing a ballboy during Tuesday’s Champions League loss at Roma.

Shakhtar’s Twitter account quotes Ferreyra as saying, “I’m really sorry for what happened. That’s football, it was a very emotional moment in the match. There was no evil intent on my part.”

A small scuffle between players broke out 10 minutes before full time after Ferreyra pushed the ballboy over the advertising boards when trying to retrieve the ball from him. Ferreira was shown a yellow card.

Roma won 1-0 to reach the quarterfinals on the away goals rule after a 2-2 aggregate score.