Getty Images

USMNT to host Bolivia in Pennsylvania

By Daniel KarellMar 15, 2018, 2:50 PM EDT
The U.S. Men’s National Team is heading back to the east coast for an upcoming friendly match.

U.S. Soccer announced that the Philadelphia Union’s Talen Energy Stadium will host a friendly on May 28 between the USMNT and Bolivia. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

It’s the third time that Talen Energy Stadium has hosted the USMNT as well as being a host for numerous U.S. Women’s National Team matches.

The USMNT will play in one match during the March FIFA international dates, with a friendly agianst Paraguay set to take place on March 27 in Cary N.C. After that, the U.S. faces Bolivia before flying abroad to face the Republic of Ireland in Dublin and France in Lyon in June. Then the U.S. will head home for a rare quiet summer.

“With the addition of the Bolivia game, we have a great set of experiences on the table for our young players this summer,” U.S. head coach Dave Sarachan said in a statement. “Bolivia presents different challenges than Ireland and France. We’re thrilled to be starting the tour in Philadelphia, one of the great soccer communities in the United States and a fan base that has always supported the National Team.”

MLS Weekend Preview: 401 Derby and Petke’s reunion

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2018, 4:20 PM EDT
Major League Soccer has reached Week 3 of its 2018 season, though much of the focus has been on the CONCACAF Champions League.

That changes temporarily for Toronto FC and New York Red Bulls, the heroes of the tournament and two sides facing decent sub plots in league play at the weekend.

For FC Dallas, who fell flat against a Tauro side which was rocked by Club America, and injury-ravaged Seattle, it’s a chance to meet each other on Sunday for commiserations and clattering tackles.

Montreal Impact vs. Toronto FC — 3 p.m. ET Saturday

The 401 Derby has had plenty of “throw out the records” moments, including Montreal’s surprising win at BMO Field last September, and this could be another beauty given the dislike for each other and TFC’s midweek trip to Mexico.

Toronto has claimed five of nine matches, with the Impact winning three, and five of the last six between the rivals have seen four or more combined goals. Get your poutine ready.

Sporting KC vs. San Jose Earthquakes — 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday

The hosts are coming off a thrilling 4-3 win against Chicago, while San Jose played an enticing 3-2 encounter on Opening Day before finding a week off on the docket. That’s not to say we should expect fireworks, but coaches Mikael Stahre and Peter Vermes play forward-thinking and there’s reason to look forward to the later kickoff.

Real Salt Lake vs. New York Red Bulls — 9 p.m. ET Saturday

Influential Red Bulls coach Mike Petke was hired to take over RSL four days after the last time these two met and this match will be fun despite it not taking place in Harrison.

Petke led RBNY captain Luis Robles and company to the club’s first Supporters’ Shield, and it should be an interesting night for the few players who remain with the club from Petke’s tenure.

“As a player, he had a ferocity to him that fans loved,” Robles told MLSSoccer.com. “He had a competitiveness that was huge, but then he also brings it as a coach. I think that’s why we were successful in 2013, because the same type of competitive streak he had.”

While RBNY will be flying high from a convincing CONCACAF Champions League win, RSL has been anything but strong in an 0-1-1 start complete with a 5-1 home beatdown from expansion LAFC.

Elsewhere

DC United vs. Houston Dynamo — 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday
Philadelphia Union vs. Columbus Crew — 2 p.m. ET Saturday
Minnesota United vs. Chicago Fire — 2 p.m. ET Saturday
NYCFC vs. Orlando City — 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday
Atlanta United vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday
FC Dallas vs. Seattle Sounders — 5 p.m. ET Sunday

Torres leads Atletico into Europa League quarterfinals

AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin
Associated PressMar 15, 2018, 3:24 PM EDT
LONDON (AP) Fernando Torres scored twice as Atletico Madrid marched into the quarterfinals of the Europa League by thrashing Lokomotiv Moscow 5-1 Thursday.

Atletico, winner of the competition in 2010 and 2012, advanced 8-1 on aggregate.

Both Torres’ goals came in the second half. He converted a penalty in the 65th minute before adding his second with a low right-foot shot five minutes later.

Angel Correa, Saul Niguez and substitute Antoine Griezmann were also on target for Atletico in the second leg.

Maciej Rybus scored for host Lokomotiv.

Phoenix Rising releases gorgeous soccer-specific stadium renderings

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMar 15, 2018, 1:27 PM EDT
The Phoenix Rising FC franchise is bidding for an MLS expansion bid some time down the road, and the club just showed off what it could offer to MLS in terms of a home venue.

The club released its first stadium renderings for an open-air 21,000 seat stadium with an awning over the seats but an opening over the playing surface. Phoenix Rising is working with stadium design firm Populous and a local firm to design the futuristic-looking stadium.

Phoenix Rising is co-owned by former Chelsea great Didier Drogba, who is playing his final season on the field this year.

Due to Phoenix’s hot climate, especially during July and August – the middle of the soccer season in the U.S. – the club is proposing a stadium that is engineered to maximize wind and airflow through the concourses and entrances, water walls to cool fans as they enter the stadium, and plenty of shade in the seats. The majority of seats will be on the west-end of the stadium, facing away from the sun.

“The renderings really bring the stadium to life,” said Brett Johnson, co-chairman for Phoenix Rising FC. “We are excited for the fans to see the innovative, one-of-a-kind design with special attention paid to maximizing shade and airflow in the stadium to ensure player and fan comfort.”

Regardless of if Phoenix Rising makes it to MLS, if the ownership group commits to fund and build a modern stadium as close to the renderings as possible, it can only be a boon to professional soccer in the Southwest.

There are some controversies involved though. Due to the climate, it would be tough to play games during the dog days of summer at home, forcing Phoenix to possible play a majority of its summer matches on the road or later in the evening once the sun has set.

In addition, the stadium site is located 10 miles east of downtown Phoenix. According to a report from SI.com, MLS has allowed the site to be used, but it bucks the trend and request from MLS for teams to build downtown stadiums that can attract more fans. Phoenix’s argument with their preferred stadium site is that it’s located near two highways and isn’t far from Arizona State University.

The site is located on land owned by Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, which has made the land purchase complicated as well. But if the team feels comfortable enough to release stadium renderings, perhaps they feel confident a land deal will be agreed soon.

Men In Blazers podcast: Man United tops Liverpool but is bounced from UCL

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMar 15, 2018, 1:09 PM EDT
Rog and Davo break down Manchester United’s 2 – 1 over Liverpool and the fallout from Mourinho’s Mob’s Champions League loss to Seville. Plus, a temperature check at Arsenal and Spurs lose Harry Kane to injury.

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

