Wenger lauds Arsenal, wants to “avoid Atletico Madrid” in quarters

By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2018, 6:51 PM EDT
Lots of managers and players like to act as if tournament draws shouldn’t matter, or that there shouldn’t be teams to avoid.

And we all know that’s garbage.

Arsene Wenger‘s not going to bother trying to fool you as Arsenal earned a spot in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals with a decisive win over AC Milan on Thursday.

Anybody but Atleti.

“We would certainly want to avoid Atletico Madrid, but we will see, we have no influence over that,” Wenger said.

The Gunners were very good aside from a world-class goal from Hakan Calhanoglu, winning the tie 5-1 and the leg 3-1 thanks to a pair from Danny Welbeck and a Granit Xhaka goal. From the BBC:

“We have to improve defensively, but overall we are team with technical quality which is more offense-minded.

“We struggle a bit more when we have to defend. We finished the game more compact and more solid.”

Welbeck won a penalty for the first goal with a fairly blatant embellishment — he was even looking to the fourth official before he hit the deck — but the Gunners definitely deserved to be on the winning end of the Round of 16 tie.

Jack Wilshere was celebrating the win as well as an England call-up, and said the result was an impressive one.

“We needed it,” Wilshere said. “We set the level last week in Milan. It was about getting the job done tonight and being professional. We didn’t start well but it woke us up. They got a good goal early on and made us work for it. We are happy to be through to the next round and we will see who we get.”

The quarterfinal draw is set for 8 a.m. ET Friday. You can find the full field here.

2026 World Cup bid reveals 23-city list across Canada, Mexico, U.S.

By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2018, 7:40 PM EDT
The United Bid group announced 23 cities as finalists to host matches should the United States, Canada, and Mexico defeat Morocco and win the right to host the 2026 World Cup.

Chicago and Vancouver were reported as departing the bid earlier Thursday.

Seventeen of the 23 cities are in the United States: Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Nasvhille, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Washington, D.C.

Mexico has put up three sites: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey, while Canada still has a trio after Vancouver’s exit: Toronto, Montreal, and Edmonton in the running.

Here’s the sales pitch (which is pretty appealing):

“Canada, Mexico, and the United States have joined together to deliver a United Bid that offers FIFA and its member associations the power of unity, the promise of certainty, and the potential of extraordinary opportunity,” said John Kristick, Executive Director of the United Bid. “We are confident that the combination of our 23 existing world-class stadiums, 150 existing elite training facilities, and our modern and interconnected transportation network can help FIFA to achieve new records for attendance and revenue, which will allow the entire global football community to improve and grow.”

Europa League quarterfinal field set

By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2018, 6:09 PM EDT
Longtime Liverpool man Lucas Leiva led Lazio into the UEFA Europa League, as eight teams not await Friday morning’s quarterfinal draw.

Three rounds stand between these teams and an automatic berth in the UEFA Champions League, though that does not seem to be an issue for several via league standing (chiefly Atletico Madrid).

AC Milan, Lyon, Borussia Dortmund, and Zenit Saint-Petersburg were among the eight sides dumped out of the tournament on Thursday.

Quarterfinalists
Arsenal
Atletico Madrid
CSKA Moscow
Lazio
Marseille
RB Leipzig
RB Salzburg
Sporting Lisbon

Arsenal overcomes outrageous Milan goal to advance in Europa League (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2018, 5:54 PM EDT
Danny Welbeck scored twice as Arsenal advanced to the Europa League quarterfinals with a 3-1 win, 5-1 on aggregate, over AC Milan on Thursday at the Emirates Stadium.

Hakan Calhanoglu scored a wonderful goal to give Milan hope, but Welbeck won a very questionable penalty and converted it moments later.

Granit Xhaka also scored for Arsenal, which is hoping to win the tournament for a spot in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League.

The draw for the quarterfinals will be held at 8 a.m. ET Friday morning.

Arsenal could’ve given one of those goals back in the first minute, as Andre Silva found himself alone with a cutback inside the 18 only to hit his attempt off the outside of the net.

Danny Welbeck couldn’t beat Gianluigi Donnarumma at the other end, and Arsenal grew into control of the match.

Yet Milan went ahead, and did it in style through Calhanoglu’s rip from distance.

Arsenal quickly bid to answer, with Donnarumma making an outstanding save on Aaron Ramsey. And a penalty was given to the Gunners soon via a Welbeck dive.

Welbeck got Donnarumma going the wrong way to level the leg at 1.

Calum Chambers then saw a ball off his elbow inside the Arsenal box, but no penalty was given to Milan.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan‘s diving header of a Welbeck pass almost made it a three-goal difference on aggregate before the break, but the ball headed wide of the post.

Donnarumma was again needed to thwart a Mkhitaryan shot in the 49th minute, and Shkrodan Mustafi nodded over the bar on the ensuing corner kick.

Suso dragged a shot wide as Milan endeavored to come back and substitute Nikola Kalinic then headed an inviting cross to a stooped Ospina.

For all the good he did, Donnarumma committed a howler in allowing Xhaka’s effort with 20 minutes to play. That effectively sealed it for the hosts.

West Ham pledges more police, issues stadium bans for offenders

By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2018, 5:29 PM EDT
West Ham United released a statement from the London Stadium Safety Advisory Group on Thursday recommending some measures to avoid a repeat of the chaotic displays of last weekend’s fan protests and pitch invasions at the London Stadium.

[ MORE: MLS Weekend Preview ]

The Irons said the stadium will have the following moving forward (from WHUFC.com): More police inside and outside the stadium, restricted access in front of the directors’ box, and increasing the size of response teams.

The group said the club must be proactive in order to avoid the prospect of playing inside an empty stadium.

“In addition, LS185 and West Ham United have made great strides in identifying the trouble makers and have been very clear that those guilty of violent or aggravating conduct will be banned from the stadium. It is anticipated these stadium bans will be in place for the next home fixture against Southampton on 31 March.”

The relegation-threatened Irons are in Miami this week for a training camp ahead of an important charge toward Premier League safety. They await punishment from the Football Association.