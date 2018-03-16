FA Cup preview: Will another power fall?

The FA Cup will meet its four semifinalists by the end of the weekend, with decided favorites in three contests, if not all four.

Leicester will fancy its chances of knocking off Antonio Conte‘s Chelsea, but Brighton, Swans, and Wigan all know their status is that of underdogs.

Swansea City vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 8:15 a.m. ET Saturday

Carlos Carvalhal is more concerned with keeping Swans up than winning an FA Cup, but he’s certainly not going to betray his club’s momentum by giving less than his best against Spurs. Tottenham had its scare last round and would sure like to put a trophy on its mantle, but don’t forget that Harry Kane is missing and finishing has not exactly been their strong suit.

Manchester United vs. Brighton and Hove Albion — 3:45 p.m. ET Saturday

Jose Mourinho is fighting mad after a midweek loss to Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League, and knows this is his only chance to collect hardware this season. Is that reason enough to discount the visitors?

Wigan Athletic vs. Southampton — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday

Honestly, this is more about Mark Hughes getting a feel for his players than trying to move onto the semifinals, but Saints will fancy building momentum and getting some redemption against a Wigan team dreaming of another fairytale run to cup glory.

Leicester City vs. Chelsea — 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday

Antonio Conte’s men are also done with trophy life for the season if they lose at the King Power Stadium, but Claude Puel‘s hosts have as good a chance at qualifying for Europe by winning this tournament as they did climbing into seventh and hoping United, Spurs, or Chelsea win this one.

