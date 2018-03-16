More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Martin Rickett/PA via AP

FA Cup preview: Will another power fall?

By Nicholas MendolaMar 16, 2018, 2:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The FA Cup will meet its four semifinalists by the end of the weekend, with decided favorites in three contests, if not all four.

[ MORE: JPW’s picks ]

Leicester will fancy its chances of knocking off Antonio Conte‘s Chelsea, but Brighton, Swans, and Wigan all know their status is that of underdogs.

Swansea City vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 8:15 a.m. ET Saturday

Carlos Carvalhal is more concerned with keeping Swans up than winning an FA Cup, but he’s certainly not going to betray his club’s momentum by giving less than his best against Spurs. Tottenham had its scare last round and would sure like to put a trophy on its mantle, but don’t forget that Harry Kane is missing and finishing has not exactly been their strong suit.

Manchester United vs. Brighton and Hove Albion — 3:45 p.m. ET Saturday

Jose Mourinho is fighting mad after a midweek loss to Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League, and knows this is his only chance to collect hardware this season. Is that reason enough to discount the visitors?

Wigan Athletic vs. Southampton — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday

Honestly, this is more about Mark Hughes getting a feel for his players than trying to move onto the semifinals, but Saints will fancy building momentum and getting some redemption against a Wigan team dreaming of another fairytale run to cup glory.

Leicester City vs. Chelsea — 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday

Antonio Conte’s men are also done with trophy life for the season if they lose at the King Power Stadium, but Claude Puel‘s hosts have as good a chance at qualifying for Europe by winning this tournament as they did climbing into seventh and hoping United, Spurs, or Chelsea win this one.

 

Freddy Adu signs with USL side Las Vegas Lights

rowdiessoccer.com
By Matt ReedMar 16, 2018, 3:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s hard to believe that half of Freddy Adu’s life has involved the one-time D.C. United prodigy playing professional soccer, but the American has found his next club.

The 28-year-old midfielder has joined Las Vegas Lights FC, as the expansion club makes its debut in USL in 2018.

Adu joined Las Vegas last month on trial, and has stuck around with the team ever since, prior to completing the official signing on Thursday.

After spending several years overseas, Adu has spent his career playing domestically the last few years with the Tampa Bay Rowdies (2015 & 2016), who also play in USL.

In his international career, Adu was capped 17 times for the U.S. Men’s National Team between 2006 and 2011.

Premier League Preview: Huddersfield Town vs. Crystal Palace

Scott Heavey/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMar 16, 2018, 1:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Town beat Palace 3-0 on Aug. 12
  • Palace knocked Town out of League Cup
  • CPFC leads all-time 13W-17D-12L

Crystal Palace hopes it can climb out of the drop zone by pulling host Huddersfield Town to within its grasp with a visit to the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

[ MORE: Arsenal avoids Atleti ]

Palace opens the weekend in 18th place with 27 points, four behind 15th place Town.

Huddersfield has only lost once in its last four matches, to Tottenham, but was frustrated last week when it couldn’t find a goal despite almost 80 minutes up a man at home to Swansea City.

Palace has lost four-straight in the league, but three of the opponents were Spurs, Manchester United, and Chelsea and all were one-goal losses.

 

What they’re saying

Huddersfield boss David Wagner on his side: “We have the momentum we always wanted to have at this stage of the season, seven points out of the last four and one was Tottenham away. All the other teams were around us and we’ve collected points and beaten them. We played a good game against Birmingham in the Emirates FA Cup as well. The players are in a positive mood. They have shown performances which can give them all the confidence they need, but they know tomorrow is a new game and we have to be on it again.”

Palace striker Alexander Sorloth on the trip to the John Smith’s Stadium“It is an optimistic mood and we are looking forward to the game on Saturday that we will be looking to get three points in, especially because we have a lot of players who are back from injury which has given us some optimism in the squad. … You always want to win but the stakes are a little bit higher for this game because Huddersfield are close to us in the table but every player in our squad has had experience with this kind of situation.”

Prediction

Neither side feels rewarded as both grab a point in a 1-1 draw.

Koeman names 5 newcomers in his first Netherlands squad

Photo by Andy Astfalck/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 16, 2018, 12:10 PM EDT
1 Comment

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) New coach Ronald Koeman has named five uncapped players in the Netherlands squad for his first international in charge, signaling that he is going to shake up a team that failed to qualify for two consecutive major tournaments.

[ MORE: JPW’s picks ]

The newcomers named Friday in Koeman’s 25-man squad include 18-year-old Ajax winger Justin Kluivert, the son of former Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert.

Koeman’s other new names were AZ Alkmaar players Marco Bizot, Guus Til and Wout Weghorst and Hans Hateboer of Atalanta.

The Netherlands takes on England on March 23 in Amsterdam and Portugal three days later in Geneva.

With the Dutch having failed to qualify for this year’s World Cup in Russia, Koeman has time to experiment as he seeks his strongest team.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League, FA Cup picks

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2018, 11:37 AM EDT
1 Comment

We have a special edition of PW’s picks this week as we focus on not only the four Premier League games on Saturday, but also the four FA Cup quarterfinals involving seven PL clubs.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores ] 

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for. 

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Huddersfield 2-0 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) –  [STREAM]

Liverpool 3-0 Watford –  (Saturday, 1:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Swansea City 1-3 Tottenham – (Saturday, 8:15 a.m. ET) – [LIVE] – FA Cup

Man United 2-0 Brighton – Saturday, 3:45 p.m. ET) – [LIVE]  – FA Cup

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Stoke City 1-1 Everton – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Wigan Athletic 1-2 Southampton – (Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET) – [LIVE] – FA Cup

Bournemouth 2-2 Watford – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

 

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Leicester City 2-1 Chelsea – (Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET)  [LIVE] – FA Cup