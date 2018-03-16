Freddy Adu signs with USL side Las Vegas Lights

We have a special edition of PW’s picks this week as we focus on not only the four Premier League games on Saturday, but also the four FA Cup quarterfinals involving seven PL clubs.
If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.
Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.
With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.
BASICALLY, FREE MONEY
Huddersfield 2-0 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
Liverpool 3-0 Watford – (Saturday, 1:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
Swansea City 1-3 Tottenham – (Saturday, 8:15 a.m. ET) – [LIVE] – FA Cup
Man United 2-0 Brighton – Saturday, 3:45 p.m. ET) – [LIVE] – FA Cup
DON’T TOUCH THIS…
Stoke City 1-1 Everton – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]
Wigan Athletic 1-2 Southampton – (Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET) – [LIVE] – FA Cup
Bournemouth 2-2 Watford – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]
“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”
Leicester City 2-1 Chelsea – (Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET) [LIVE] – FA Cup