Koeman names 5 newcomers in his first Netherlands squad

Associated PressMar 16, 2018, 12:10 PM EDT
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) New coach Ronald Koeman has named five uncapped players in the Netherlands squad for his first international in charge, signaling that he is going to shake up a team that failed to qualify for two consecutive major tournaments.

The newcomers named Friday in Koeman’s 25-man squad include 18-year-old Ajax winger Justin Kluivert, the son of former Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert.

Koeman’s other new names were AZ Alkmaar players Marco Bizot, Guus Til and Wout Weghorst and Hans Hateboer of Atalanta.

The Netherlands takes on England on March 23 in Amsterdam and Portugal three days later in Geneva.

With the Dutch having failed to qualify for this year’s World Cup in Russia, Koeman has time to experiment as he seeks his strongest team.

Premier League Preview: Huddersfield Town vs. Crystal Palace

By Nicholas MendolaMar 16, 2018, 1:10 PM EDT
  • Town beat Palace 3-0 on Aug. 12
  • Palace knocked Town out of League Cup
  • CPFC leads all-time 13W-17D-12L

Crystal Palace hopes it can climb out of the drop zone by pulling host Huddersfield Town to within its grasp with a visit to the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Palace opens the weekend in 18th place with 27 points, four behind 15th place Town.

Huddersfield has only lost once in its last four matches, to Tottenham, but was frustrated last week when it couldn’t find a goal despite almost 80 minutes up a man at home to Swansea City.

Palace has lost four-straight in the league, but three of the opponents were Spurs, Manchester United, and Chelsea and all were one-goal losses.

 

What they’re saying

Huddersfield boss David Wagner on his side: “We have the momentum we always wanted to have at this stage of the season, seven points out of the last four and one was Tottenham away. All the other teams were around us and we’ve collected points and beaten them. We played a good game against Birmingham in the Emirates FA Cup as well. The players are in a positive mood. They have shown performances which can give them all the confidence they need, but they know tomorrow is a new game and we have to be on it again.”

Palace striker Alexander Sorloth on the trip to the John Smith’s Stadium“It is an optimistic mood and we are looking forward to the game on Saturday that we will be looking to get three points in, especially because we have a lot of players who are back from injury which has given us some optimism in the squad. … You always want to win but the stakes are a little bit higher for this game because Huddersfield are close to us in the table but every player in our squad has had experience with this kind of situation.”

Prediction

Neither side feels rewarded as both grab a point in a 1-1 draw.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League, FA Cup picks

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2018, 11:37 AM EDT
We have a special edition of PW’s picks this week as we focus on not only the four Premier League games on Saturday, but also the four FA Cup quarterfinals involving seven PL clubs.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for. 

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Huddersfield 2-0 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) –  [STREAM]

Liverpool 3-0 Watford –  (Saturday, 1:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Swansea City 1-3 Tottenham – (Saturday, 8:15 a.m. ET) – [LIVE] – FA Cup

Man United 2-0 Brighton – Saturday, 3:45 p.m. ET) – [LIVE]  – FA Cup

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Stoke City 1-1 Everton – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Wigan Athletic 1-2 Southampton – (Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET) – [LIVE] – FA Cup

Bournemouth 2-2 Watford – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

 

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Leicester City 2-1 Chelsea – (Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET)  [LIVE] – FA Cup

Manchester United: Ranting Mourinho is back with 12-min run

By Nicholas MendolaMar 16, 2018, 11:23 AM EDT
Off-kilter Jose Mourinho is, in some ways, the best Jose Mourinho.

A tactical wizard following last weekend’s well-engineered derby win over Liverpool, Mourinho was back under the microscope after his men couldn’t find much life in being dispatched from the UEFA Champions League by Sevilla.

Mourinho entered his Friday press conference ahead of an FA Cup match with Brighton and Hove Albion, and went to town, reportedly saying, unprompted, “I am alive. I am here.”

The BBC described one comment from Mourinho as 12.5 minutes of uninterrupted talk.

“I am not going to run away or disappear or to cry because I heard a few boos, I’m not going to disappear from the tunnel, running immediately, the next match I will be the first to go out, I am not afraid of my responsibilities.” said Mourinho.

“When I was 20 I was nobody in football, I was somebody’s son, with a lot of pride, and now with 55 I am what I am, I did what I did because of work and because of talent and my mentality. So they can be together, I understand that for many, many, many years was really, really hard for the people who doesn’t like me; ‘here he is again, here he wins again’.

“For 10 months I win nothing, the last title that I won was 10 months ago, I beat Liverpool, Chelsea, I lose against Sevilla and now is their moment to be happy. I learn that in my religious formation, be happy with others happiness, so be it, I am a really happy guy.

Clearly the Manchester United and Liverpool managers are trying to out-bonkers each other this week.

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2018, 10:37 AM EDT
With seven Premier League teams in the last eight of the FA Cup, the PL schedule has been decimated for this weekend. But there are still four games on the slate as the relegation battle takes center stage.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
11 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. West Brom – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Huddersfield vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM
11 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Everton– NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
1:30 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Watford – NBCSN [STREAM]