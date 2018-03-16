Manchester United: Ranting Mourinho is back with 12-min run

Off-kilter Jose Mourinho is, in some ways, the best Jose Mourinho.
A tactical wizard following last weekend’s well-engineered derby win over Liverpool, Mourinho was back under the microscope after his men couldn’t find much life in being dispatched from the UEFA Champions League by Sevilla.
Mourinho entered his Friday press conference ahead of an FA Cup match with Brighton and Hove Albion, and went to town, reportedly saying, unprompted, “I am alive. I am here.”
The BBC described one comment from Mourinho as 12.5 minutes of uninterrupted talk.
“I am not going to run away or disappear or to cry because I heard a few boos, I’m not going to disappear from the tunnel, running immediately, the next match I will be the first to go out, I am not afraid of my responsibilities.” said Mourinho.
“When I was 20 I was nobody in football, I was somebody’s son, with a lot of pride, and now with 55 I am what I am, I did what I did because of work and because of talent and my mentality. So they can be together, I understand that for many, many, many years was really, really hard for the people who doesn’t like me; ‘here he is again, here he wins again’.
“For 10 months I win nothing, the last title that I won was 10 months ago, I beat Liverpool, Chelsea, I lose against Sevilla and now is their moment to be happy. I learn that in my religious formation, be happy with others happiness, so be it, I am a really happy guy.
Clearly the Manchester United and Liverpool managers are trying to out-bonkers each other this week.