Premier League Preview: Liverpool vs. Watford

- Sides drew 3-3 at Vicarage Road
- Hornets 1W-1D-7L vs. Reds this century
- Watford 10th on 36 points
Wounded animal Liverpool looks to rebound from a derby loss when it welcomes Watford to Anfield on Saturday (Watch live at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
The Hornets took a controversial point at Vicarage Road when Miguel Britos made goal line havoc for Simon Mignolet deep into stoppage time.
Having drawn Man City in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, the Reds focus their attention on the race for a Top Four spot. With the other five in the Top Six dealing with FA Cup action, Liverpool can climb to within two points of second place Manchester United with a win.
Meanwhile, Javi Gracia‘s Watford can move to within a point of the celebrated 40-point mark should they find a win at Anfield. The Hornets sit nine points clear of the drop zone.
What they’re saying
Liverpool’s Klopp on the play of Trent Alexander-Arnold:
Watford’s Javi Gracia on heading to Liverpool: “I know Anfield is very difficult for us, but we are looking forward to the match. I know if you see they are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, they are top four of the Premier League and it is not easy as no-one won in Anfield [in the league] this season. If we give them the facilities we gave against Arsenal it will be impossible to get points there.”
Prediction
The rested Reds will relish the chance to put pressure on Spurs, United, and Chelsea, and come clean with a 3-0 win.