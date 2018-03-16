Premier League Preview: Liverpool vs. Watford

Sides drew 3-3 at Vicarage Road

Hornets 1W-1D-7L vs. Reds this century

Watford 10th on 36 points

Wounded animal Liverpool looks to rebound from a derby loss when it welcomes Watford to Anfield on Saturday (Watch live at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

[ MORE: Arsenal avoids Atleti ]

The Hornets took a controversial point at Vicarage Road when Miguel Britos made goal line havoc for Simon Mignolet deep into stoppage time.

Having drawn Man City in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, the Reds focus their attention on the race for a Top Four spot. With the other five in the Top Six dealing with FA Cup action, Liverpool can climb to within two points of second place Manchester United with a win.

Meanwhile, Javi Gracia‘s Watford can move to within a point of the celebrated 40-point mark should they find a win at Anfield. The Hornets sit nine points clear of the drop zone.

What they’re saying

Liverpool’s Klopp on the play of Trent Alexander-Arnold:

JK: The reason Trent is playing is not because he's Trent or he's a Scouser. It's because of his quality. His strength is a little bit more in the offensive side. The goal was bad defending but not him alone. Because of his age he will make mistakes, but will learn. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) March 16, 2018

Watford’s Javi Gracia on heading to Liverpool: “I know Anfield is very difficult for us, but we are looking forward to the match. I know if you see they are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, they are top four of the Premier League and it is not easy as no-one won in Anfield [in the league] this season. If we give them the facilities we gave against Arsenal it will be impossible to get points there.”

Prediction

The rested Reds will relish the chance to put pressure on Spurs, United, and Chelsea, and come clean with a 3-0 win.

Follow @NicholasMendola