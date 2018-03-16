More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
(Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Premier League Preview: Liverpool vs. Watford

By Nicholas MendolaMar 16, 2018, 9:51 AM EDT
  • Sides drew 3-3 at Vicarage Road
  • Hornets 1W-1D-7L vs. Reds this century
  • Watford 10th on 36 points

Wounded animal Liverpool looks to rebound from a derby loss when it welcomes Watford to Anfield on Saturday (Watch live at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Hornets took a controversial point at Vicarage Road when Miguel Britos made goal line havoc for Simon Mignolet deep into stoppage time.

Having drawn Man City in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, the Reds focus their attention on the race for a Top Four spot. With the other five in the Top Six dealing with FA Cup action, Liverpool can climb to within two points of second place Manchester United with a win.

Meanwhile, Javi Gracia‘s Watford can move to within a point of the celebrated 40-point mark should they find a win at Anfield. The Hornets sit nine points clear of the drop zone.

What they’re saying

Liverpool’s Klopp on the play of Trent Alexander-Arnold:

Watford’s Javi Gracia on heading to Liverpool“I know Anfield is very difficult for us, but we are looking forward to the match. I know if you see they are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, they are top four of the Premier League and it is not easy as no-one won in Anfield [in the league] this season. If we give them the facilities we gave against Arsenal it will be impossible to get points there.”

Prediction

The rested Reds will relish the chance to put pressure on Spurs, United, and Chelsea, and come clean with a 3-0 win.

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2018, 10:37 AM EDT
With seven Premier League teams in the last eight of the FA Cup, the PL schedule has been decimated for this weekend. But there are still four games on the slate as the relegation battle takes center stage.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
11 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. West Brom – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Huddersfield vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM
11 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Everton– NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
1:30 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Watford – NBCSN [STREAM]

Klopp “angry” at fixture time switches around UCL matches

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 16, 2018, 10:27 AM EDT
What’s five hours on a match day?

For Jurgen Klopp, the answer is a lot.

While most were expecting to discuss Liverpool’s draw of Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals — and they got that, too — Klopp used part of his Friday press conference to complain about the shifting of the Premier League kickoff time between the two legs.

Klopp’s Liverpool will now contest the Merseyside Derby in the early match on April 7 instead of April 8, with the Manchester Derby staged five hours later.

Derbies and the UCL
April 4 – Liverpool vs. Manchester City
April 7 – Everton vs. Liverpool — 7:30 a.m. ET
April 7 – Manchester City vs. Manchester United — 12:30 p.m. ET
April 10 – Manchester City vs. Liverpool

This, of course, also gives Liverpool five more hours rest than Man City, but Klopp’s not going to let that get in the way of his narrative.

“I know countries where they cancel whole match days so teams can be in the best shape. We play Wednesday night against Manchester City and then play Everton at 1230 three days later. That’s not too cool but obviously we have to go the hard way, I am used to that.

“We play Wednesday night and then at 1230 means the players get up on Thursday and have lunch or breakfast and then we train and next day we are on second-day recovery and then you start at 1230.

“It is not perfect. We take it like it is but if I cannot be angry about something like that anymore and have to be politically correct and say nothing then I am dead because that doesn’t work.”

Moving the matches is interesting, but would only serve to congest both sides’ schedules at another time, so… Whatever, Jurgen. He’s one of the most colorful characters in the football world, so we’re happy he exists, but if these words were coming out of Jose Mourinho’s mouth the world would be frothing at his attitude.

Keeping in mind that derbies are derbies and both of these are fierce ones, maybe Pep Guardiola should mention that Klopp has to go against Sam Allardyce and Everton in between fixtures while Pep matches wits with Jose Mourinho with (probably) a chance to clinch the Premier League.

USMNT, Huddersfield’s Williams undergoes surgery

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 16, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
American midfielder Danny Williams will miss the remainder of the Premier League season and an indefinite time with the USMNT after breaking his fibula.

Williams was injured in Huddersfield Town training, with surgery scheduled for today (Friday).

Town boss David Wagner, who brought Williams to the Premier League after facing him in the Championship when the midfielder was at Reading, offering glowing praise for Williams:

“He’s adapted well to football in the Premier League and has been in some great form for us recently.

“He’s a big character in the dressing room too and I have no doubt that he will be determined to come back fitter and stronger than before.

“In his absence, we will do everything we can to make sure Danny is back playing Premier League football with Huddersfield Town next season.”

Town has four consecutive winnable matches with Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Brighton, and Watford before a trip to Chelsea.

Klopp: Liverpool “for sure not the favorites” vs. Man City

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 16, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
Jurgen Klopp says “it’s not too cool for England,” but it’s just fine for him.

Klopp’s Liverpool will face Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals beginning April 4 at Anfield and concluding April 10 at the Etihad Stadium (Full draw here).

The draw means only one Premier League side can reach the semis, as City and Liverpool could’ve drawn much better than each other.

The Liverpool Echo transcribed Klopp’s talk with the Reds’ web site.

“We’ve lost once and we’ve won once against them in the league – and I don’t think they thought before the best draw they could have got is Liverpool. That’s a sign for us and how strong we can be.”

“We are for sure not the favorites in this round, but in the last eight there are not a lot of favorites – maybe two of them, Bayern and Barcelona – but thank God it’s football and nothing is decided.”

Man City gets the Manchester Derby sandwiched between the legs, while remarkably Liverpool has the Merseyside Derby.