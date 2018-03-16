Prince-Wright’s Premier League, FA Cup picks

Town beat Palace 3-0 on Aug. 12

Palace knocked Town out of League Cup

CPFC leads all-time 13W-17D-12L

Crystal Palace hopes it can climb out of the drop zone by pulling host Huddersfield Town to within its grasp with a visit to the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

[ MORE: Arsenal avoids Atleti ]

Palace opens the weekend in 18th place with 27 points, four behind 15th place Town.

Huddersfield has only lost once in its last four matches, to Tottenham, but was frustrated last week when it couldn’t find a goal despite almost 80 minutes up a man at home to Swansea City.

Palace has lost four-straight in the league, but three of the opponents were Spurs, Manchester United, and Chelsea and all were one-goal losses.

What they’re saying

Huddersfield boss David Wagner on his side: “We have the momentum we always wanted to have at this stage of the season, seven points out of the last four and one was Tottenham away. All the other teams were around us and we’ve collected points and beaten them. We played a good game against Birmingham in the Emirates FA Cup as well. The players are in a positive mood. They have shown performances which can give them all the confidence they need, but they know tomorrow is a new game and we have to be on it again.”

Palace striker Alexander Sorloth on the trip to the John Smith’s Stadium: “It is an optimistic mood and we are looking forward to the game on Saturday that we will be looking to get three points in, especially because we have a lot of players who are back from injury which has given us some optimism in the squad. … You always want to win but the stakes are a little bit higher for this game because Huddersfield are close to us in the table but every player in our squad has had experience with this kind of situation.”

Prediction

Neither side feels rewarded as both grab a point in a 1-1 draw.

Follow @NicholasMendola