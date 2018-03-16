Report: USMNT to participate in 2019 Copa America

South America’s premier tournament — Copa America — has expanded beyond its roots in recent years, inviting outside countries to participate, and the 2019 edition of the tournament will continue that trend.
[ MORE: Liverpool, Man City drawn in UCL quarterfinals ]
Globoesporte is reporting that the U.S. Men’s National Team will be one of six non-South American nations to participate in next summer’s Copa America — the 46th edition of the competition.
Mexico is also rumored to be included in the 2019 Copa America, along with a third CONCACAF nation.
Meanwhile, three teams from Asia are also being tabbed to join. The Globoesporte report suggests that Qatar (2022 World Cup hosts), South Korea, Japan, Australia and China are all in the running to be included.
Since 1993, the USMNT has entered Copa America on four separate occasions, and made it out of the group stage twice.
During the 2016 Copa America Centenario, the Americans finished fourth with the tournament on home soil to mark the 100-year anniversary of the event.
There is no confirmation yet to any outside nations playing in the 2019 edition of Copa America, though, particularly from any of the CONCACAF countries — who will all likely be participating in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup.
A bitter ending between Mike Petke and the New York Red Bulls created a messy divide between the former MLS defender and the organization back in early 2015, but he’s willing to put the bad blood in the past.
[ MORE: USMNT’s Danny Williams out indefinitely after surgery ]
On Saturday, Petke and his Real Salt Lake side — which he now manages — will host the Red Bulls at Rio Tinto Stadium in Utah for the first time since he became the club’s head coach.
The 42-year-old coach downplayed putting any extra emphasis on the match, as RSL looks for its first win of the 2018 MLS season.
“If I was coming back to play in Red Bull Arena there would be a lot more importance to me,” Petke said during a conference call with reporters on Thursday.
“There’s not hard feelings at all,” Petke said. “It’s going to be nice to see the couple of guys I was associated with. There’s nothing special about this game. It’s an opportunity for us.”
The Red Bulls have made waves over recent years with some of the club’s player and other personnel decisions, including Petke’s firing, but the former head coach says the Eastern Conference side has built a formidable academy and it is translating to on-field success.
“Since I left there’s been a huge improvement in the way they have changed their philosophies,” Petke said. “They don’t sign any more older foreign players. They build through their academy playing a set style.”
It’s hard to believe that half of Freddy Adu’s life has involved the one-time D.C. United prodigy playing professional soccer, but the American has found his next club.
The 28-year-old midfielder has joined Las Vegas Lights FC, as the expansion club makes its debut in USL in 2018.
Adu joined Las Vegas last month on trial, and has stuck around with the team ever since, prior to completing the official signing on Thursday.
After spending several years overseas, Adu has spent his career playing domestically the last few years with the Tampa Bay Rowdies (2015 & 2016), who also play in USL.
In his international career, Adu was capped 17 times for the U.S. Men’s National Team between 2006 and 2011.
The FA Cup will meet its four semifinalists by the end of the weekend, with decided favorites in three contests, if not all four.
[ MORE: JPW’s picks ]
Leicester will fancy its chances of knocking off Antonio Conte‘s Chelsea, but Brighton, Swans, and Wigan all know their status is that of underdogs.
Swansea City vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 8:15 a.m. ET Saturday
Carlos Carvalhal is more concerned with keeping Swans up than winning an FA Cup, but he’s certainly not going to betray his club’s momentum by giving less than his best against Spurs. Tottenham had its scare last round and would sure like to put a trophy on its mantle, but don’t forget that Harry Kane is missing and finishing has not exactly been their strong suit.
Manchester United vs. Brighton and Hove Albion — 3:45 p.m. ET Saturday
Jose Mourinho is fighting mad after a midweek loss to Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League, and knows this is his only chance to collect hardware this season. Is that reason enough to discount the visitors?
Wigan Athletic vs. Southampton — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Honestly, this is more about Mark Hughes getting a feel for his players than trying to move onto the semifinals, but Saints will fancy building momentum and getting some redemption against a Wigan team dreaming of another fairytale run to cup glory.
Leicester City vs. Chelsea — 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday
Antonio Conte’s men are also done with trophy life for the season if they lose at the King Power Stadium, but Claude Puel‘s hosts have as good a chance at qualifying for Europe by winning this tournament as they did climbing into seventh and hoping United, Spurs, or Chelsea win this one.
- Town beat Palace 3-0 on Aug. 12
- Palace knocked Town out of League Cup
- CPFC leads all-time 13W-17D-12L
Crystal Palace hopes it can climb out of the drop zone by pulling host Huddersfield Town to within its grasp with a visit to the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
[ MORE: Arsenal avoids Atleti ]
Palace opens the weekend in 18th place with 27 points, four behind 15th place Town.
Huddersfield has only lost once in its last four matches, to Tottenham, but was frustrated last week when it couldn’t find a goal despite almost 80 minutes up a man at home to Swansea City.
Palace has lost four-straight in the league, but three of the opponents were Spurs, Manchester United, and Chelsea and all were one-goal losses.
What they’re saying
Huddersfield boss David Wagner on his side: “We have the momentum we always wanted to have at this stage of the season, seven points out of the last four and one was Tottenham away. All the other teams were around us and we’ve collected points and beaten them. We played a good game against Birmingham in the Emirates FA Cup as well. The players are in a positive mood. They have shown performances which can give them all the confidence they need, but they know tomorrow is a new game and we have to be on it again.”
Palace striker Alexander Sorloth on the trip to the John Smith’s Stadium: “It is an optimistic mood and we are looking forward to the game on Saturday that we will be looking to get three points in, especially because we have a lot of players who are back from injury which has given us some optimism in the squad. … You always want to win but the stakes are a little bit higher for this game because Huddersfield are close to us in the table but every player in our squad has had experience with this kind of situation.”
Prediction
Neither side feels rewarded as both grab a point in a 1-1 draw.