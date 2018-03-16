Report: USMNT to participate in 2019 Copa America

South America’s premier tournament — Copa America — has expanded beyond its roots in recent years, inviting outside countries to participate, and the 2019 edition of the tournament will continue that trend.

Globoesporte is reporting that the U.S. Men’s National Team will be one of six non-South American nations to participate in next summer’s Copa America — the 46th edition of the competition.

GLOBOESPORTE: 16 teams will participate in Copa América next year. 3 from CONCACAF and 3 from AFC. Mexico and USA are in. Qatar, South Korea, Japan, Australia and China are the most likely candidates from Asia to have a go at being crowned the Champions of the American continent pic.twitter.com/mWVzM6f1lY — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) March 16, 2018

Mexico is also rumored to be included in the 2019 Copa America, along with a third CONCACAF nation.

Meanwhile, three teams from Asia are also being tabbed to join. The Globoesporte report suggests that Qatar (2022 World Cup hosts), South Korea, Japan, Australia and China are all in the running to be included.

Since 1993, the USMNT has entered Copa America on four separate occasions, and made it out of the group stage twice.

During the 2016 Copa America Centenario, the Americans finished fourth with the tournament on home soil to mark the 100-year anniversary of the event.

There is no confirmation yet to any outside nations playing in the 2019 edition of Copa America, though, particularly from any of the CONCACAF countries — who will all likely be participating in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup.