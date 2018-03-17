More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom: Cherries fight back

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 17, 2018, 1:09 PM EDT
  • Late goals from Ibe, Stanislas seal comeback
  • West Brom 1 win in last 28 games
  • Baggies 10 points from safety

Bournemouth launched a late comeback to beat West Brom 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

West Brom led through Jay Rodriguez but two spectacular goals late on from Jordon Ibe and Junior Stanislas sparked a dramatic comeback.

With the win Bournemouth move into 11th on 36 points, while West Brom stay bottom on 20 points.

West Brom started well and Salomon Rondon’s header was saved by Asmir Begovic after good work down the right from Allan Nyom.

Rodriguez then forced Begovic into another save and Bournemouth were forced into a defensive change as Simon Francis was replaced by Charlie Daniels.

Some hefty challenges flew in as both sets of players were fired up and ready for battle, with Josh King going down in the box at one end and Rondon at the other end as the Venezuelan also forced Begovic into another save.

Early in the second half West Brom went ahead as Kieran Gibbs‘ cross found Rondon who nodded down and Rodriguez finished to breath new life into the Baggies’ survival hopes. Or so they thought…

Junior Stanislas put a free kick just over as Bournemouth started to turn the key and soon they were level. Ibe spanked a shot in from distance which skipped into the far corner to make it 1-1, then came Stanislas’ heroics.

The winger curled home a sumptuous free kick to make it 2-1 and send the home fans wild as Bournemouth’s Premier League status was all but secured for another season.

Watch Live: Liverpool v. Watford

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 17, 2018, 1:04 PM EDT
Liverpool host Watford at Anfield on Saturday (1:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Jurgen Klopp‘s men aiming to go third in the Premier League table.

With Liverpool’s other top four rivals Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea all in FA Cup action this weekend, this is a chance for the Reds to give themselves some breathing space.

Javi Gracia and Watford know the pressure is off as they sit in 10th place in the table and they will see this game as a free hit.

In team news Liverpool bring in Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Georginio Wijnaldum come into the starting lineup.

Watford bring in Britos for Janmaat.

LINEUPS

Liverpool

Watford

Huddersfield 0-2 Crystal Palace: Eagles flying

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 17, 2018, 1:01 PM EDT
  • Palace move out of relegation zone
  • Eagles snap run of four-straight defeats, seven games without a win
  • Huddersfield just one point above Palace

Crystal Palace beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 in a hugely important relegation clash at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

Palace went ahead via James Tomkins in the first half and Luka Milivojevic added a penalty kick in the second half to seal the win.

With the victory Roy Hodgson‘s side move out of the bottom three and into 16th place on 30 points, while Huddersfield are in 15th on 31 points.

Early on a corner from Palace caused havoc and James McArthur could’ve scored but didn’t make the most of the opportunity with Christian Benteke also having an effort block.

Wilfried Zaha then had a shot from the edge of the box which deflected wide as Palace poured forward and then Luka Milivojevic curled a free kick close.

Benteke was then denied by a great tackle from Christopher Schindler as the Eagles dominated the first half in West Yorkshire. Jeffrey Schlupp went down with an injury and was replaced by Yohan Cabaye as Hodgson saw yet another player go down.

Soon after the Eagles were ahead as Milivojevic’s corner from the left found Tomkins and at the second attempt the defender scored to make it 1-0. Huddersfield responded to going behind with Milivojevic superbly cutting out Alex Pritchard when he was about to shoot from eight yards out.

Benteke then went down rather easily inside the box as he looked for a penalty kick but referee Mike Dean was having none of it.

Tomkins almost scored a second after being found at the back post from another corner but Steve Mounie cleared and soon after Huddersfield’s French striker smashed inches wide of the post.

Andros Townsend then won a penalty kick on the break as Mathias Jorgensen hacked him down in the box and Milivojevic scored the spot kick to make it 2-0.

Late on Palace should have scored more with Yohan Cabaye going close and there was only a slight worry for the Eagles as Wilfried Zaha hobbled off injured.

Stoke City 1-2 Everton: Tosun delivers

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 17, 2018, 12:53 PM EDT
  • Tosun has 4 goals in 3 games
  • Charlie Adam sent off for Stoke in first half
  • Stoke remain in bottom three

Everton beat 10-man Stoke City 2-1 at a snowy bet365 Stadium on Saturday as Cenk Tosun scored twice in the second half to secure just a second away win in 24 Premier League games for the Toffees.

Sam Allardyce‘s side were given a helping hand as Charlie Adam was sent off in the first half but Stoke battled hard and equalized through Erik-Choupo Moting.

Yet the Toffees secured the win to move into ninth place on 40 points, while Stoke stay in 19th on 27 points.

The first big chance of the game arrived for Everton as Tom Davies lost Charlie Adam from a set piece but headed Wayne Rooney‘s cross way over.

Stoke reacted well in the snowy conditions after a slow start but then the game was turned in Everton’s favor.

Adam lost the ball and lunged into a tackle on Wayne Rooney which saw him handed a straight red card and deservedly so as he walked straight down the tunnel without complaining.

Stoke recovered well after going down to 10-men and were tough for Everton to break down.

In the second half Everton took the lead as Tosun was found in the box by Idrissa Gueye‘s cross as Stoke thought they had cleared the danger but Tosun pounced to hammer home. 1-0.

Just when you thought Stoke would collapse, they equalized from a set piece situation. Choupo-Moting finished to send a record home crowd wild and make it 1-1.

Yet a topsy-turvy game took another twist late on as Theo Walcott‘s cross from the right found Tosun and his diving header beat Jack Butland who should have done better. Everton’s fans in the away end were delighted.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was denied by Butland late on as Stoke tired but the Toffees had to settle for two goals as they took three points back to Merseyside with them.

Watch Live: Three Premier League games, 11am ET

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 17, 2018, 10:41 AM EDT
Three Premier League games are coming your way at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Huddersfield host Crystal Palace, West Brom head to Bournemouth and Stoke welcome Everton to the Potteries.

You can access additional games by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year's Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 11 a.m. ET window.

The schedule for the three games at 11 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

11 a.m. ET: Huddersfield vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM