Relegation rivals react to big day at the bottom

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 17, 2018, 2:20 PM EDT
It was another big day at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Crystal Palace moved out of relegation zone with a win at relegation rivals Huddersfield, while Stoke City suffered a damaging defeat at home to Everton in the snow and Bournemouth fought back late on to seal a dramatic win against basement boys West Brom.

Below is a look at the contrasting emotions of the relegation rivals after Saturday’s three early games in the Premier League.

West Brom led 1-0 at Bournemouth but Alan Pardew‘s side conceded two late goals from outside the box to lose 2-1 and they’re now 10 points from safety with seven games to go. The Baggies are all but certain of being relegated.

“It is just tough for us, we have had one of those seasons when nothing has gone right for us. The players have worked so hard, it is hard to look them in the eye when they haven’t got anything for it. They are walking out of here injured animals because they didn’t deserve it,” Pardew said. “We are not getting the results and that is the business we are in. I have to take responsibility for that. It is more and more difficult [to stay up] as the games tick by. It is just galling. It was a really committed effort to get something.”

Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace won 2-0 at Huddersfield to move out of of the bottom three as the Eagles ended a run of seven games without a win. Wilfried Zaha‘s return made a big difference and Hodgson believes the away win at Huddersfield was a big moment in their season.

“It is vitally important. All the points teams get down near the bottom are vitally appoint. We have had a difficult run of games and not got any points but to get something here at least puts us back in some sort of equilibrium,” Hodgson said. “I don’t think I have ever had a feeling we are on a slide. We are getting players back to fitness and our squad is looking like what it was when we were getting results.”

Everton moved onto the magic 40-point marker after winning at 10-man Stoke City and Sam Allardyce believes they’re now safe from relegation and he can start planning for next season as Cenk Tosun made it four goals in his last three games.

“Under the circumstances we are extremely pleased. Considering the elements both teams competed with today they’ve given everything – even Stoke after they went down to 10 men,” Allardyce said. “It looked a bit iffy for us again but Cenk popped up with a super goal and that’s why we bought him. It’s paid dividends for us and it puts us on the 40-point mark, and even though mathematically we are not safe I don’t think anyone can catch us now and we can start to prepare for next season.”

Huddersfield boss David Wagner didn’t seem too worried about his team moving just two points above the relegation zone with seven games to go and other teams have games in hand around them.

“Credit to Crystal Palace; they deserved this win. We were below par, particularly with the ball. There’s no doubt about our attitude and effort – we fought – but in ball possession, we were not good enough,” Wagner said. “We were two steps too late today. It’s important how you manage defeats and a disappointment like today. The good thing is that we know what we have done wrong and what we need to put right.”

Stoke City manager Paul Lambert didn’t have any complaints about Charlie Adam being sent off in the first half of their defeat against Everton.

The Potters now have an incredibly tough run of games coming up and time is running out as they second from bottom in the PL table.

“I couldn’t ask more for the effort. We had 10-men for most of the game and got ourselves back into it. It’s a disappointing result but effort, I couldn’t have asked for anymore,” Lambert added.

VIDEO: Salah scores sublime goal for Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 17, 2018, 1:41 PM EDT
Mohamed Salah is at it again.

After two games without a goal (a serious drought by his standards) it took Salah less than four minutes to give Liverpool the lead against Watford at Anfield.

The Egyptian wizard danced past multiple Watford defenders before slotting home a cool finish for his 25th goal in the Premier League this season.

Salah has now scored 33 goals in 41 games for Liverpool and his incredible season continue.

Watch his latest moment of magic, here.

Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom: Cherries fight back

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 17, 2018, 1:09 PM EDT
  • Late goals from Ibe, Stanislas seal comeback
  • West Brom 1 win in last 28 games
  • Baggies 10 points from safety

Bournemouth launched a late comeback to beat West Brom 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

West Brom led through Jay Rodriguez but two spectacular goals late on from Jordon Ibe and Junior Stanislas sparked a dramatic comeback.

With the win Bournemouth move into 11th on 36 points, while West Brom stay bottom on 20 points.

West Brom started well and Salomon Rondon’s header was saved by Asmir Begovic after good work down the right from Allan Nyom.

Rodriguez then forced Begovic into another save and Bournemouth were forced into a defensive change as Simon Francis was replaced by Charlie Daniels.

Some hefty challenges flew in as both sets of players were fired up and ready for battle, with Josh King going down in the box at one end and Rondon at the other end as the Venezuelan also forced Begovic into another save.

Early in the second half West Brom went ahead as Kieran Gibbs‘ cross found Rondon who nodded down and Rodriguez finished to breath new life into the Baggies’ survival hopes. Or so they thought…

Junior Stanislas put a free kick just over as Bournemouth started to turn the key and soon they were level. Ibe spanked a shot in from distance which skipped into the far corner to make it 1-1, then came Stanislas’ heroics.

The winger curled home a sumptuous free kick to make it 2-1 and send the home fans wild as Bournemouth’s Premier League status was all but secured for another season.

Watch Live: Liverpool v. Watford

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 17, 2018, 1:04 PM EDT
Liverpool host Watford at Anfield on Saturday (1:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Jurgen Klopp‘s men aiming to go third in the Premier League table.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

With Liverpool’s other top four rivals Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea all in FA Cup action this weekend, this is a chance for the Reds to give themselves some breathing space.

Javi Gracia and Watford know the pressure is off as they sit in 10th place in the table and they will see this game as a free hit.

In team news Liverpool bring in Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Georginio Wijnaldum come into the starting lineup.

Watford bring in Britos for Janmaat.

LINEUPS

Liverpool

Watford

Huddersfield 0-2 Crystal Palace: Eagles flying

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 17, 2018, 1:01 PM EDT
  • Palace move out of relegation zone
  • Eagles snap run of four-straight defeats, seven games without a win
  • Huddersfield just one point above Palace

Crystal Palace beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 in a hugely important relegation clash at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

Palace went ahead via James Tomkins in the first half and Luka Milivojevic added a penalty kick in the second half to seal the win.

With the victory Roy Hodgson‘s side move out of the bottom three and into 16th place on 30 points, while Huddersfield are in 15th on 31 points.

Early on a corner from Palace caused havoc and James McArthur could’ve scored but didn’t make the most of the opportunity with Christian Benteke also having an effort block.

Wilfried Zaha then had a shot from the edge of the box which deflected wide as Palace poured forward and then Luka Milivojevic curled a free kick close.

Benteke was then denied by a great tackle from Christopher Schindler as the Eagles dominated the first half in West Yorkshire. Jeffrey Schlupp went down with an injury and was replaced by Yohan Cabaye as Hodgson saw yet another player go down.

Soon after the Eagles were ahead as Milivojevic’s corner from the left found Tomkins and at the second attempt the defender scored to make it 1-0. Huddersfield responded to going behind with Milivojevic superbly cutting out Alex Pritchard when he was about to shoot from eight yards out.

Benteke then went down rather easily inside the box as he looked for a penalty kick but referee Mike Dean was having none of it.

Tomkins almost scored a second after being found at the back post from another corner but Steve Mounie cleared and soon after Huddersfield’s French striker smashed inches wide of the post.

Andros Townsend then won a penalty kick on the break as Mathias Jorgensen hacked him down in the box and Milivojevic scored the spot kick to make it 2-0.

Late on Palace should have scored more with Yohan Cabaye going close and there was only a slight worry for the Eagles as Wilfried Zaha hobbled off injured.