Watch Live: Liverpool v. Watford

Palace move out of relegation zone

Eagles snap run of four-straight defeats, seven games without a win

Huddersfield just one point above Palace

Crystal Palace beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 in a hugely important relegation clash at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

Palace went ahead via James Tomkins in the first half and Luka Milivojevic added a penalty kick in the second half to seal the win.

With the victory Roy Hodgson‘s side move out of the bottom three and into 16th place on 30 points, while Huddersfield are in 15th on 31 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Early on a corner from Palace caused havoc and James McArthur could’ve scored but didn’t make the most of the opportunity with Christian Benteke also having an effort block.

Wilfried Zaha then had a shot from the edge of the box which deflected wide as Palace poured forward and then Luka Milivojevic curled a free kick close.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Benteke was then denied by a great tackle from Christopher Schindler as the Eagles dominated the first half in West Yorkshire. Jeffrey Schlupp went down with an injury and was replaced by Yohan Cabaye as Hodgson saw yet another player go down.

Soon after the Eagles were ahead as Milivojevic’s corner from the left found Tomkins and at the second attempt the defender scored to make it 1-0. Huddersfield responded to going behind with Milivojevic superbly cutting out Alex Pritchard when he was about to shoot from eight yards out.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Benteke then went down rather easily inside the box as he looked for a penalty kick but referee Mike Dean was having none of it.

Tomkins almost scored a second after being found at the back post from another corner but Steve Mounie cleared and soon after Huddersfield’s French striker smashed inches wide of the post.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Andros Townsend then won a penalty kick on the break as Mathias Jorgensen hacked him down in the box and Milivojevic scored the spot kick to make it 2-0.

Late on Palace should have scored more with Yohan Cabaye going close and there was only a slight worry for the Eagles as Wilfried Zaha hobbled off injured.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports