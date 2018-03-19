Ailing LA Galaxy could miss as many as 10 players this weekend

We’re less than a month into the new Major League Soccer season, and one club is already left scrambling to find players for its next match.
[ MORE: A deeper look at the USMNT roster ]
Between injuries, international call ups and a suspension, the LA Galaxy could be without as many as 10 players this weekend.
Ola Kamara, Romain Alessandrini and Giovani dos Santos are among the notable names likely to be absent for Saturday’s match against the Vancouver Whitecaps, but seven more players could be left unavailable for Sigi Schmid’s squad.
Kamara was the latest player to be named to his respective national team, with the striker being called up to Norway on Monday.
Meanwhile, both Giovani and Jonathan dos Santos have earned call ups to Mexico, and Emrah Klimenta has been selected by Montenegro for its next friendlies against Cyprus and Turkey.
Both Dos Santos brothers are battling injuries of their own, so they may not feature for El Tri, but that won’t necessarily help the Galaxy either as they are kept sidelined.
Of the ten players possibly missing the Whitecaps match, five of them (Michael Ciani, Cole, Gio dos Santos, J. dos Santos and Kamara) started in the Galaxy’s last game — a 2-1 loss to New York City FC.Follow @MattReedFutbol