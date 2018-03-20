Ronaldo: “I always believe I am the best”

You’ve got to appreciate the over-sized ego of Cristiano Ronaldo, even if it is deserved.

The 33-year-old Real Madrid striker was bestowed the 2017 Player of the Year award from the Portugal FA, earning 65 percent of the vote. But more than winning yet another trophy to add to his burgeoning case was what he told the media after accepting the award.

“We have to defend what is ours because there is always a Portuguese in the fight (for the top awards),” Ronaldo said, via AS. “I always believe and say that I am the best, whatever they say, and then I show it in the field. We are in the fight year after year.”

"I always believe I am the best, whatever they say. And then I show it on the field."@Cristiano after being named Portuguese Player of the Year for 2017 🇵🇹🏆 pic.twitter.com/DN0Vv7VgAr — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) March 20, 2018

Ronaldo did score 42 goals last year for Real Madrid and has scored 18 goals in 2018 alone already for Los Blancos as the club look to go back-to-back-to-back in the UEFA Champions League.