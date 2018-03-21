Allow England defender Alfie Mawson to charm you

Swansea City’s Alfie Mawson is at England national team camp, and the young man is conducting himself in downright adorable fashion.
It seems the 24-year-old London defender cannot quite believe Gareth Southgate called his name for the Three Lions.
“A lot of people wouldn’t have even heard my name until this call up,” Mawson told the BBC. “You know it’s down to performing well at certain times, it’s down to doing the right things and sometimes it’s down to being a nice person.”
Mawson has played every minute for Swans this season, picking up two goals and an assist. More importantly, he’s won 3.3 aerial battles per game and 6.3 clearances.
While this won’t necessarily serve him well against the Netherlands and Italy in this week’s friendlies — they don’t put a lot of hopeful balls into aerial or clearing positions — it’s kept Mawson on the England radar for this summer’s World Cup.
Mawson is two seasons removed from playing in the Championship, and was loaned to lower league clubs like Maidenhead United and Welling United. At the time, he was going to “car boot sales with my girlfriend” which from my limited Googling seems the English equivalent of a yard sale and flea market combined.
“We are in a good position now where we don’t really have to do the car boots unless she wants a bit of excitement on a Sunday morning.”
Pretty good position, yeah.