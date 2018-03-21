International preview: What is to come over the next week

With the 2018 World Cup less than three months away, countries are taking these last moments to see players within their selection pool and make tweaks to the squad and tactics.

This week’s international window has already kicked off with the likes of South Africa, Liechtenstein, and Andorra taking the opportunity to see the field, and World Cup countries take the field tomorrow – two, to be exact. And they play each other.

Denmark and Panama meet in a rare friendly between countries set to take part in the summer festivities, with the match taking place in Bronby at 3pm ET. The two countries chose to play knowing they cannot possibly meet in Russia 2018 until at least the quarterfinals, with their respective Groups C and G split apart across the knockout rounds.

The hosts are fantastic from set-pieces and focus their attack around Tottenham star Christian Eriksen. Panama’s midfield rock Gabriel Gomez will likely be tasked with keeping Eriksen quiet, something the Republic of Ireland was unable to do last time Denmark took the field as Eriksen bagged a hat-trick. Defender Andreas Christensen is headed towards the World Cup in fantastic form with Chelsea, having earned a starting spot with the Blues. With some injuries at the back, Christensen has also played out wide along the back line before as well, something to keep watch for.

On Friday, the heavyweights begin to see the field as Uruguay hosts Czech Republic. The South American nation received a friendly draw in World Cup Group A, but brought in a solid European side to match wits with after the Czechs finished third in their qualifying group. Japan also takes to the pitch on Friday, playing Mali on a neutral field in Belgium. The Japanese will need to be at the top of their game come summer, matched into Group H against Colombia, Poland, and Senegal.

England and Argentina have both scheduled games against European sides that disappointed by failing to make the 2018 tournament. On Friday, England travels to Amsterdam to take on a Netherlands squad in turmoil, while Argentina travels to the Etihad to meet Italy.

Russia and Brazil meet in Moscow on Friday, with over 50,000 tickets already reportedly sold for the match at Luzhniki Stadium. The hosts will then get another stiff test as they take on France four days later on Tuesday. If Russia’s squad has lots of work to do before hosting the World Cup, we’ll know in a week.

The main event on Friday will be Germany and Spain meeting in Dusseldorf in a matchup of the last two World Cup winners. Germany will be without Manuel Neuer and Marco Reus, but still fields one of the deepest squads in the entire world. The Germans don’t then get the week off, having to meet Brazil on Tuesday. If Jogi Low’s side comes out of those matches on top, they could cement their status as favorites headed into the summer.

France has a stiff test as well, meeting Colombia on Friday. Like Denmark and Panama, the two countries reside in Groups C and H, meaning they could not rematch in the World Cup until at least the quarterfinals. The French then go to take on Russia next week.

FULL SCHEDULE:

Thursday

Denmark vs. Panama

Slovakia vs. UAE

China vs. Wales

Algeria vs. Tanzania

Malta vs. Luxembourg

Friday

Germany vs. Spain

Italy vs. Argentina

Russia vs. Brazil

Netherlands vs. England

France vs. Colombia

Portugal vs. Egypt

Uruguay vs. Czech Republic

Mexico vs. Ireland

Poland vs. Nigeria

Austria vs. Slovenia

Peru vs. Croatia

Greece vs. Switzerland

Norway vs. Australia

Mali vs. Japan

Saturday

Sweden vs. Chile

Sunday

Kuwait vs. Cameroon

Nicaragua vs. Cuba

Monday

Portugal vs. Netherlands

Bulgaria vs. Kazakhstan

Tuesday

Russia vs. France

Germany vs. Brazil

England vs. Italy

Spain vs. Argentina

United States vs. Paraguay

Tunisia vs. Costa Rica

Colombia vs. Australia

Belgium vs. Saudi Arabia

Egypt vs. Greece

Denmark vs. Chile

Japan vs. Ukraine

