Int’l friendlies: Lingard guides England; Colombia tops France

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A roundup of Friday’s international friendlies….

England suffered an early setback in Holland after Joe Gomez limped off the pitch with an injury. However, the Three Lions bounced back with a 1-0 victory when Jesse Lingard struck after halftime.

[ MORE: USMNT reveals new kits ahead of Paraguay friendly ]

A drastic second-half turnaround for Colombia gave the South American side a 3-2 victory over France. Olivier Giroud and Thomas Lemar had Les Bleus out in front in the first half with a 2-0 lead, but the Colombians responded with three unanswered finishes to grab the win.

Mohamed Salah‘s second-half strike wasn’t enough to pace Egypt due to Cristiano Ronaldo’s late brace for Portugal (his 80th and 81st international goals), while Victor Moses‘ penalty kick helped Nigeria top Poland.

Ronaldo moves up to 3️⃣rd on the all-time international scoring list with his late double vs Egypt. ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/1K9vXuMSGo — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 23, 2018

Meanwhile, Brazil picked up a convincing 3-0 win over this summer’s hosts Russia. Barcelona teammates Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho each scored in the second half, after Miranda opened the scoring for the Selecao.

Germany and Spain settled for an exciting 1-1 draw, while Argentina topped Italy, 2-0, without Lionel Messi or Sergio Aguero in the lineup.

Below are all the scores from today’s friendlies involving teams that will play in Russia this summer.

Portugal 2-1 Egypt

Argentina 2-0 Italy

Germany 1-1 Spain

Netherlands 0-1 England

Poland 0-1 Nigeria

Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

France 2-3 Colombia

Uruguay 2-0 Czech Republic

Japan 1-1 Mali

Russia 0-3 Brazil

Saudi Arabia 1-1 Ukraine

Greece 0-1 Switzerland

Tunisia 1-0 Iran

Serbia 1-2 Morocco

Peru vs. Croatia — 8:30 p.m. ET

Mexico vs. Iceland — 10 p.m. ET