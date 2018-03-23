Premier League player Power Rankings

With the Premier League players on international duty this week before the league resumes on March 31, now seems like a good time to take stock of which stars are shinning brightest.
Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham were all in action over the past week, with four Premier League games and four FA Cup games taking center stage. The likes of Manchester City and Arsenal weren’t in action, so none of their players can be involved.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Up 8
- Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – New entry
- Willian (Chelsea) – Up 1
- Riyad Mahrez (Leicester) – Down 2
- Romelu Lukaku (Man United) – Down 2
- David De Gea (Man United) – Up 4
- Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – Down 1
- Nemanja Matic (Man United) – New entry
- Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham) – New entry
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Up 1
- Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – New entry
- Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – Down 3
- Erik Lamela (Tottenham) – New entry
- Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) – New entry
- Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) New entry
- Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea) – New entry
- Cenk Tosun (Everton) – New entry
- Theo Walcott (Everton) – Up 1
- Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton) – New entry
- Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) – New entry