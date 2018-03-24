More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Report: Man City, Man United join Neymar race

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 24, 2018, 8:54 AM EDT
Is Neymar heading to the Premier League?

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo is reporting that both Manchester City and Manchester United have joined Real Madrid in the race to try and sign Neymar, with the report stating that Real remain the favorites to sign the striker if he leaves Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian superstar, 26, only joined PSG in the summer of 2017 from Barcelona for a world-record fee of $274 million but rumblings continue that he is unhappy with life in France and wants to either move back to Spain or, as it now appears, the Premier League.

Per the report, Man City and Pep Guardiola are huge fans of Neymar and are keen to sign him in the summer of 2019 with the commercial gain for signing such a star obvious. Manchester United are also said to be very interested in bringing Neymar to PSG, if he’s available.

When you think about where Neymar would fit into any of the three aforementioned squads, it would certainly suggest that other big names would have to depart for him to arrive.

But if you’re bringing in Neymar and spending the big bucks to pry him away from PSG, he’s going to be your main man.

At Man City he would perhaps play centrally with Sergio Aguero moved on in the next 12 months or so, with Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling supporting him in attack. At Manchester United he could play off Romelu Lukaku alongside Alexis Sanchez as both Manchester clubs would give him a chance to be the key man in a powerful attacking trio. The same will happen at Real Madrid, but Cristiano Ronaldo sticking around could complicate matters, while the futures of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema seem to lie elsewhere beyond this season.

Sure, it may not be the same as Neymar playing alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez during their treble-winning season at Barca in 2014-15 for Neymar but he would have the chance to replicate that kind of partnership at both City and United, while at Real he’d likely be the gem in a massive attacking rebuild.

The only flip side to Neymar’s obvious talents on the pitch is the circus that comes with him off it. At PSG it is believed he already has way too much power at the club and his many advisers, plus his sponsorship commitments, could create plenty of distractions.

Is that a risk worth taking? Real, City and United would think yes as Neymar delivered 28 goals in 30 games in his debut season at PSG before having his season ended through injury as he now prepares to be fully fit for the 2018 World Cup this summer.

Real still appear to be the frontrunners to sign Neymar in 2019 and they hold the ace in this deal with Ronaldo perhaps ready to move on for the final years of his career. If PSG could get Ronaldo and serious cash from Real for Neymar, they have to do that deal, right?

Who are the quickest players in the Premier League?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 24, 2018, 9:53 AM EDT
Just how quick are the fastest players in the Premier League?

Rapid.

Three of the top six highest speeds ever recorded have all been registered so far in the 2017-18 season.

Via stats released by the Premier League, Leroy Sane has clocked the fastest speed recorded by a PL player since the metric was first recorded in 2013-14.

Manchester City’s German winger reached a top speed of 35.48km/hr (22mph) this season, while Patrick Van Aanholt and Moussa Sissoko have also reached speeds this season which have seen them place in the top six since records began.

Below is a look at the top speeds for the season so far and the top speeds reached in the Premier League since 2013-14 campaign.

With Man City having both Sane and Kyle Walker in the top five this season, you can see the importance Pep Guardiola puts on speed despite all of the talk about City’s free-flowing possession. Crystal Palace also have two speedsters in the top 10 this season with both Wilfried Zaha and Patrick van Aanholt in the top six.

As for total sprints, Dele Alli leads the way (2,163 in 2017-18) with Christian Eriksen also in the top 10 and representatives from eight other clubs making up the top 10. Dele also has the record for the most sprints during a single season (2,621) which was recorded last season.

These stats are intriguing and for some reason I expected to see Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane way up the list in terms of the being the quickest, but they didn’t even make the top 10.

2017/18 Since 2013/14
Player Speed (km/hr) Player Speed (km/hr)
Leroy Sane 35.48 Leroy Sane 35.48
Patrick van Aanholt 35.42 Jamie Vardy 35.44
Moussa Sissoko 35.33 Kyle Walker 35.42
Antonio Rudiger 35.19 Patrick van Aanholt 35.42
Kyle Walker 35.16 Anthony Martial 35.40
Wilfried Zaha 35.14 Moussa Sissoko 35.33
Oliver Burke 35.13 Shane Long 35.31
Kiko Femenia 35.12 Carl Jenkinson 35.31
Laurent Koscielny 35.11 Modou Barrow 35.28
Jamie Vardy 35.09 Hugo Rodallega 35.27

‘Welcome to Zlatan’: Ibrahimovic makes play for LA’s heart

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 24, 2018, 7:53 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) Zlatan Ibrahimovic has really always belonged in Hollywood.

The powerful 6-foot-5 Swedish forward has loomed above soccer for nearly two decades, captivating the world with his sublime physical talent and uniquely outrageous personality. He has scored hundreds of majestic goals, won dozens of trophies and scuffled with a few teammates on his journey from Malmo to Milan to Manchester.

When Ibrahimovic officially landed with the LA Galaxy on Friday, he announced his arrival in a new nation with classic, theatrical, Zlatan-esque style.

“Los Angeles, welcome to Zlatan,” read the caption on a social media video featuring Ibrahimovic and a lion.

“Dear Los Angeles, You’re welcome,” said the back page of the Los Angeles Times sports section, with Ibrahimovic’s signature at the bottom of the mostly blank sheet.

Ibrahimovic has been labeled as both a beloved hero and an arrogant villain during his career of high-scoring exploits, but most everyone would agree he is the very definition of a star. The ponytailed 36-year-old could capture the attention of the world’s entertainment capital in a way that even David Beckham couldn’t manage.

“After 20 years in Europe, playing for the best clubs in the world with the best players in the world, I decided it’s time to move to a different continent,” Ibrahimovic said in an interview distributed by Major League Soccer. “Move over to the U.S., try the MLS. For me, there was no question about it. Galaxy was the team, and I chose them. They didn’t need to choose me. I chose them, and I come to do exactly what I’ve been doing the last 23 years: Winning.”

He’ll start next week, when the Galaxy formally welcome him to Los Angeles just three games into their 2018 MLS season. If he feels comfortable immediately, he could even debut in a derby against their new archrival Los Angeles FC on March 31.

The Galaxy are coming off a last-place MLS finish after winning a paltry eight league games last season, but Ibrahimovic doesn’t expect the five-time league champions’ woes to linger with him leading the line.

“I want to accomplish as much as possible,” Ibrahimovic said. “Wherever I went, I won, so I’m coming with this objective. I come to win. I want to win. I think it’s in my DNA that I’m winning trophies. It’s not luck.”

Ibrahimovic hasn’t played since Dec. 26 for Manchester United, which released him from his enormous contract for the move. Yet he returned swiftly after injuring a ligament in his right knee last April, and he said he has been “training very hard” for months.

“I need to play,” Ibrahimovic said. “I’m like a little child that you give candy for the first time, and he’s looking for candy all the time, so that is what I need. I need to play, and I want to play, so I’m hungry to play, because it has gone too long now that I haven’t felt involved in the game.”

Ibrahimovic also showed his motivation in the financial aspects of his move. He isn’t one of the Galaxy’s three designated players, instead taking a two-year deal paid with targeted allocation money – $3 million total, according to numerous reports – to fit into the Galaxy’s payroll structure.

Instead of banking a much fatter check from a European club, Zlatan appears determined to show his abilities in person to millions of new fans on a continent where soccer support has grown steadily for a generation.

Ibrahimovic’s move also should energize the Galaxy, who will mix him into coach Sigi Schmid’s intriguing collection of international talent. While French winger Romain Alessandrini and Mexican forward Giovani Dos Santos might not provide the same level of service as Paul Pogba, the Galaxy starters are among the best players in MLS, and Ibrahimovic must learn how to connect with them.

Ibrahimovic also confirmed he hasn’t ruled out a return to the Swedish national team for the World Cup this summer despite retiring from the international game in 2016, saying that “the door will always be open.”

“But I think the main focus now is Galaxy,” Ibrahimovic said. “I settle in. Get to know my new teammates. Get to know the club. Get to know the city. When I feel comfortable there, you take the next step.”

Mexico has to solve 2 major questions before the World Cup

Hector Vivas/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 23, 2018, 10:12 PM EDT
MEXICO CITY (AP) Eighty-seven days before taking on Germany in its first match of Russia 2018, Mexico appears to have only two major lingering questions for the final 23-man roster that will try to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in a tournament away from home. Is veteran defender Rafael Marquez going to be called? And if Giovani Dos Santos’ lackluster performances put his spot in jeopardy?

Manager Juan Carlos Osorio said recently that he already knows who are going to join him in the quest to play in the fifth game of a World Cup, something that Mexicans achieved only as hosts in Mexico 1970 and in 1986.

Currently, 20 of the 28 players that were called to play friendly matches against Iceland and Croatia appear to have their ticket booked for Russia, leaving a handful of players fighting for three roster spots.

THE RAFA MARQUEZ SITUATION

With over two decades playing for the national team, Marquez might not play in a fifth World Cup for two reasons, the major one off the field.

Each week, the 39-year old Marquez shows signs of his demise. His team Atlas is the worst in the league and has a defense that has allowed 22 goals in 12 matches.

In Mexico there’s a big debate on whether it’s worth calling a player whose best moments are behind him.

Marquez is worshipped in the locker room because most of his teammates grew up watching him when he won the Champions League playing for Barcelona (2005-06 and 2008-09).

Besides that, Osorio has to weigh in that Marquez was sanctioned last August by the U.S. Treasury for allegedly acting as a front person for a Mexican drug lord.

Marquez stopped playing for three months to take care of the issue and returned to action in Mexico but the Treasury has not lifted the sanctions yet and Marquez is unable to play in the United States and that’s why he was not called for the friendly matches.

NO WORLD CUP FOR GIO?

A 28 year-old player as talented as Giovani Dos Santos should be a lock to be on the final roster for Mexico but that’s not the case. Dos Santos, who played in South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014, has not performed well for Mexico under Osorio, who loved the player and has given him opportunities to return to form, but that has not happen.

A recent injury left Dos Santos out of the squad that will play against Iceland and Croatia and that opened the doors for Rodolfo Pizarro, who has been playing great for Chivas and has a good chance of taking the spot if the L.A. Galaxy striker continues with his lackluster performance.

ALREADY BOOKED

Taking the qualifiers and the Confederations Cup as a reference, Osorio pretty much has his roster set for the World Cup. Guillermo Ochoa and Jesus Corona will be two of the goalkeepers and Alfredo Talavera is probably the third. The defenders Nestor Araujo, Jesus Gallardo, Miguel Layun, Hector Moreno, Diego Reyes and Carlos Salcedo are also favorites of the Colombian manager, as well as the midfielders Jonathan Dos Santos, Marco Fabian, Andres Guardado, Hector Herrera and Javier Aquino. On the attack, Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, Javier Hernandez, Raul Jimï¿½nez, Hirving Lozano, Oribe Peralta and Carlos Vela appear to have their spots secured leaving only three spaces.

Fighting for that chance are: Hugo Ayala, who’s been stellar for a Tigres team that has won two of the last three titles in Mexico; Oswaldo Alanis (Chivas), who played in last year’s Confederations Cup and Edson Alvarez (America), who’s not playing much for his club but Osorio loves his style of play and the fact that he can also play as a midfielder.

Midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez is also on the mix after declining to play for the U.S. and Omar Govea, who plays for Royal Excel in the Belgium league, has gathered interest from Osorio.

All five players will have a chance to present their cases in the upcoming friendly matches.

Battle-tested United could turn attention to Neymar this summer

Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMar 23, 2018, 8:20 PM EDT
Last summer’s drama surrounding Neymar could be nothing compared to what is in store for the Brazilian in 2018.

[ MORE: LA Galaxy announces Zlatan Ibrahimovic ]

Diario Gol is reporting that Manchester United is exploring the possibility of making a bid for Neymar this summer, which would come at a record fee for the Premier League side.

The report suggests United would be willing to pay over $367 million for the Paris Saint-Germain star, while possibly sending Paul Pogba to the French giants in the swap.

Neymar, who joined PSG in 2017 after a messy ending at Barcelona, has been heavily linked to his former’s side bitter rival Real Madrid

Man United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on the move for Neymar after the club’s signing of Alexis Sanchez didn’t live up to the billing.

The Chilean international has scored just once in 10 appearances for the Red Devils, and Mourinho has let it be known that he wasn’t pleased with the player after United crashed out of the UEFA Champions League against Sevilla.

Meanwhile, Pogba’s relationship with the Portuguese manager has been anything but steady in their time together at Old Trafford, making the reality of the French midfielder leaving Manchester a strong one.

Nothing has been indicated for certain that Neymar will leave PSG following the World Cup in Russia, but all signs are pointing to the currently-injured attacker moving from the Parc des Princes.