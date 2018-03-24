Report: Man City, Man United join Neymar race

Is Neymar heading to the Premier League?

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo is reporting that both Manchester City and Manchester United have joined Real Madrid in the race to try and sign Neymar, with the report stating that Real remain the favorites to sign the striker if he leaves Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian superstar, 26, only joined PSG in the summer of 2017 from Barcelona for a world-record fee of $274 million but rumblings continue that he is unhappy with life in France and wants to either move back to Spain or, as it now appears, the Premier League.

Per the report, Man City and Pep Guardiola are huge fans of Neymar and are keen to sign him in the summer of 2019 with the commercial gain for signing such a star obvious. Manchester United are also said to be very interested in bringing Neymar to PSG, if he’s available.

When you think about where Neymar would fit into any of the three aforementioned squads, it would certainly suggest that other big names would have to depart for him to arrive.

But if you’re bringing in Neymar and spending the big bucks to pry him away from PSG, he’s going to be your main man.

At Man City he would perhaps play centrally with Sergio Aguero moved on in the next 12 months or so, with Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling supporting him in attack. At Manchester United he could play off Romelu Lukaku alongside Alexis Sanchez as both Manchester clubs would give him a chance to be the key man in a powerful attacking trio. The same will happen at Real Madrid, but Cristiano Ronaldo sticking around could complicate matters, while the futures of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema seem to lie elsewhere beyond this season.

Sure, it may not be the same as Neymar playing alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez during their treble-winning season at Barca in 2014-15 for Neymar but he would have the chance to replicate that kind of partnership at both City and United, while at Real he’d likely be the gem in a massive attacking rebuild.

The only flip side to Neymar’s obvious talents on the pitch is the circus that comes with him off it. At PSG it is believed he already has way too much power at the club and his many advisers, plus his sponsorship commitments, could create plenty of distractions.

Is that a risk worth taking? Real, City and United would think yes as Neymar delivered 28 goals in 30 games in his debut season at PSG before having his season ended through injury as he now prepares to be fully fit for the 2018 World Cup this summer.

Real still appear to be the frontrunners to sign Neymar in 2019 and they hold the ace in this deal with Ronaldo perhaps ready to move on for the final years of his career. If PSG could get Ronaldo and serious cash from Real for Neymar, they have to do that deal, right?

