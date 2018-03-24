More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Report: PSG pressing Conte to leave Chelsea this summer

By Andy EdwardsMar 24, 2018, 7:03 PM EDT
First, Paris Saint-Germain (reportedly) wanted Mauricio Pochettino; then it was (reportedly) Diego Simeone; now it’s Antonio Conte who’s (you guessed it — reportedly) been targeted for, and pitched, an exit from Chelsea this summer.

According to a report from the Guardian, PSG executives have held talks with Conte’s agent in recent days and/or weeks, as the winners of four of the last five Ligue 1 titles prepare to move on from current manager Unai Emery this summer.

The belief in the French capital is that Conte, who’s made no bones about his frustrations at Chelsea dating back to last summer, would be a far more realistic target for that reason. According to the report, PSG are willing to offer Conte an annual salary in the neighborhood of $14 million. The Italian is currently paid nearly $13.5 million per year at Chelsea.

Conte has been at odds with the Chelsea hierarchy, largely, over the lack of funds made available to him to rebuild the squad in the transfer market.

“I have great ambition but I don’t have money for Chelsea. The club knows very well what is my idea, what is my ambition. That is very clear. When you decide to work with this type of coach, you must understand that you take a coach with great ambition. Not a loser but a winner. And that ambition must always be shared.”

Talks are said to have been “positive” between Conte’s representative and PSG.

PSG’s motivation to fire Emery stems from the Spaniard’s failure to impress in European competition — two round-of-16 exits from the Champions League, one either side of the massive spending spree of last summer which resulted in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe moving to the Parc des Princes.

Int’l friendlies: Sweden fall to Chile; Canada win Herdman’s debut

Photo by Nils Petter Nilsson/Ombrello/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 24, 2018, 5:47 PM EDT
A roundup of Saturday’s (less-than-stellar) slate of international friendlies…

Sweden 1-2 Chile

Sweden, who’ll be at the 2018 World Cup, fell 1-0 behind Chile, who won’t be joining them in Russia, when Arturo Vidal hit a simply stunning, off-balance volley into the upper-90 from the edge of the box in the 22nd minute. Ola Toivonen brought Sweden back to 1-1 just a minute later, but Marcos Bolados broke Blagult hearts in the 90th minute, when he pounced on a bouncing rebound and hammered the ball into an open net.

Northern Ireland 2-1 South Korea

Speaking of World Cup-bound sides falling to those who failed to qualify themselves, South Korea went ahead away to Northern Ireland after just seven minutes, but watched helplessly as Kwon Chang-Hoon’s opening goal slipped away from the Taeguk Warriors.

Min-Jae Kim scored a mostly unavoidable own goal in the 20th minute, and Paul Smyth slipped through a sea of South Korean defenders to fire home a wonderful winner in the 86th minute.

Canada 1-0 New Zealand

Among the national teams not currently preparing for this summer’s tournament, but instead building toward qualification in 2022, there’s Canada, who knocked off New Zealand in Murcia, Spain, to begin the John Herdman era with a victory on Saturday.

Tosaint Ricketts scored the game’s only goal, a 54th-minute volley from the Toronto FC forward, courtesy of a long, searching ball out of the back from defender Dejan Jakovic.

Herdman took over the Canadian men’s post in January, when he stepped down as head coach of the women’s team, which he led to two straight appearances in each the World Cup and Olympics during eight years on the job.

Come September, the Canucks will be competing in the CONCACAF Nations League, a 34-team tournament featuring all but the six nations to have competed in the Hexagonal of World Cup qualifying. The top 10 finishing sides will qualify for the 2019 Gold Cup, alongside the Hex combatants. Canada will face the U.S. Virgin Islands in September, followed by Dominica in October, Saint Kitts and Nevis in November, and finally French Guiana in March 2019.

Elsewhere in int’l friendlies

Israel 1-2 Romania
Togo 2-2 Ivory Coast
Georgia 4-0 Lithuania
Zambia 0-2 South Africa
Kenya 2-2 Comoros
Kosovo 1-0 Madagascar
Armenia 0-0 Estonia

Beyond the glitz, France has problems to solve before World Cup

Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 24, 2018, 3:57 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) France’s attacking soccer can be compared to an All-Star basketball game: showy moves, flashy individual skill and outstanding finishing.

Up front France boasts Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, two of the world’s three most expensive players, and the 2016 European Championship’s top scorer in Antoine Griezmann.

When everything comes together, it’s a joy to watch but, behind the glitz, France has significant problems to resolve before its World Cup campaign begins on June 16.

As Euro 2016 runner-up, France will rightly be considered among the favorites in Russia. But rivals will marvel at the ease with which Colombia pierced France’s feeble defense and overran its tentative midfield on Friday. Trailing 2-0, Colombia rallied to win 3-2 in a tactical master class of positional switches and pressing which flummoxed France coach Didier Deschamps.

France showed similar frailties against World Cup winner Germany in November, twice squandering the lead in a 2-2 draw. Both times, France fluffed chances because of some complacent finishing – trying to score highlight-reel goals – and was then ruthlessly punished.

It is particularly worrying for Deschamps, who places high importance on tactical discipline, commitment, leadership and risk-free defending. Those were hallmarks of France’s triumphant teams at the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 tournaments – with the combative midfielder Deschamps as captain – but they were missing against Colombia on Friday.

“We have to do more in terms of attitude, energy and playing with more heart,” France captain Hugo Lloris said. “We have to give more.”

In adding that Colombia “maybe has less talent but is a real team” Lloris highlighted the glossy veneer and soft underbelly of his side.

Striker Olivier Giroud criticized a lack of “aggression and determination,” adding it was important to understand why France was missing such “crucial values.”

Deschamps has another friendly, away to Russia on Tuesday, before he names his 23-man World Cup squad. He will then have three matches left to iron out evident flaws in his side, including a lack of leadership, lapses of concentration in defense, and a misplaced sense of superiority when dominating games.

“When things are going well, we’re capable of doing very good things. When things get tense we’re a lot more vulnerable,” Deschamps said. “It’s also a question of character, perhaps we are too self-satisfied and the highest level doesn’t forgive that.”

France’s second-half capitulation against Colombia was not just tactical; it was also because Les Bleus had no leader to spark a response.

France’s long-standing captain is goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. While there is no doubt over Lloris’ position as No. 1 – the Tottenham goalie is among the most consistent in the Premier League and has nearly 100 international caps – his position on the field works against him in communicating with his team.

Lloris has long been considered too soft-spoken and lacking enough of a vocal presence. Deschamps complained his side lacked aggression against Colombia, and he may question why he’s sticking with Lloris as captain when he is anything but aggressive, both in his body language and communication.

France plays such scintillating attacking football that its defenders must sometimes be tempted to put their feet up and admire it. Unfortunately, at times they seem to do just that.

Deschamps is still trying to decide on his best center back pairing: Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane alongside either Barcelona’s Samuel Umiti or Arsenal’s 50-cap veteran Laurent Koscielny. He went with Varane and Umtiti against Colombia and it was thoroughly unconvincing.

Forward Luis Muriel regularly got behind Varane, and Umtiti clumsily gave away a late penalty, from which Colombia made it 3-2.

But bringing Koscielny back in won’t solve everything, either. While he is a fine reader of the game, and one of the best ball-playing center halves around, Koscielny has a habit of giving away penalties and his man-marking can be poor.

Right backs Djibril Sidibe and Benjamin Pavard are attack-minded but so are left backs Layvin Kurzawa and Lucas Digne. Against Colombia, Sidibe and Digne raced forward almost at will, leaving gaping holes behind them for Colombia to exploit.

With N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Blaise Matuidi, the last position Deschamps should worry about is midfield.

However, Pogba has fallen out of favor at Manchester United and looks out of form. Against Colombia, Deschamps paired Kante and Matuidi as holding midfielders in a 4-4-2 formation, but they were at times completely overrun when Colombia countered on the break.

A 4-3-3 formation – Kante holding with Pogba and Matuidi either side – appears to offer more protection. But Pogba’s tactical indiscipline means he often drifts out of position and, while he’s among the world’s most expensive players, Deschamps may be better off using him as a substitute.

Instead, Deschamps could opt for a 4-3-3 with Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso, who is far more disciplined and a crisp passer with a good eye for goal. He scored 14 for Lyon last season, including long-range strikes, and has found the net several times for Bayern. Tuesday’s match against Russia could prove important for Pogba’s chances of starting France’s World Cup opener against Australia.

Over 100 England fans arrested in Amsterdam

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 24, 2018, 2:03 PM EDT
100 England fans have been arrested in Amsterdam around England’s 1-0 victory against the Netherlands.

Off the pitch ugly scenes marred England’s win as groups of Three Lions’ supporters congregated in the Red Light district of the Dutch city and were shown throwing bottles and beer at police and tourists ahead of the game.

25 fans were arrested ahead of the game on Thursday, while Dutch police have confirmed over 100 fans were detained in total for several offences but “mainly for violence against the police” as clashes took place in the city center. Over 5,000 England fans attended the game in the official away section with many more buying tickets in the home end.

England manager Gareth Southgate had the following to say about the behavior of the fans, as he branded their booing of the Dutch national anthem as “disgraceful” after the Three Lions’ win on Friday.

“Without knowing the details, obviously it’s not something I want to hear because I think our players have represented their country really well with pride and with some style,” Southgate said. “Anything else that takes away from that performance for them would be a great shame.”

England’s supporters were involved in violent battles with fans from Russia and locals in Marseille at EURO 2016, while 27 England fans were suspended from attending games following Nazi salutes during a friendly in Dortmund against Germany last year.

The English FA has worked hard to stamp out fan violence over the years but given the ongoing threat of violence from Russian nationals, who are said to be targeting England fans this summer at the 2018 World Cup. The FA will be working extremely hard with the respective authorities to stop these kind of ugly scenes taking place once again this summer in Russia.

LIVE, MLS: Saturday games take center stage

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 24, 2018, 1:05 PM EDT
Six games take place across Major League Soccer to help you with your fix across the quiet weekend during the international break.

[ LIVE: MLS scores ]

Well-rested New England Revolution host New York City FC with Patrick Vieira’s men taking their 100 percent record to Foxborough but they have to deal with plenty of missing stars through injury and international duty, while an intriguing clash is coming up in the afternoon as FC Dallas host Portland (Watch live via the link below) with the visitors looking for the first points of the Gio Savarese era.

Columbus Crew host D.C. United with Gregg Berhalter’s men one of just five teams still undefeated, despite all of the uncertainty surrounding the future of the Crew, while the New York Red Bulls host Minnesota United after both teams started the season well.

In the late games Colorado host Sporting Kansas City and Vancouver welcome the LA Galaxy to BC Place but Zlatan Ibrahimovic isn’t available for selection for LA until Mar. 31 at the earliest.

Click on the link above to follow all the scores live, while we will have reaction and analysis from Saturday’s MLS action right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Saturday’s MLS schedule

1:30 p.m. ET: New England Revolution v. New York City FC
3:30 p.m. ET: FC Dallas v. Portland Timbers

6 p.m. ET: Columbus v. D.C. United
7 p.m. ET: New York Red Bulls v. Minnesota United
9 p.m. ET: Colorado Rapids v. Sporting Kansas City
10 p.m. ET: Vancouver Whitecaps v. LA Galaxy