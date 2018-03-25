Aguero: “I will return to my home at Independiente” in 2020

Sergio Aguero has spent the last seven seasons of his iconic career at Manchester City, amassing nearly 200 goals across all competitions for the Premier League club, and he plans to spend another two campaigns at the Etihad Stadium before leaving “to return to my home” in just over two years’ time.

Aguero’s been in the three- or five-man conversation for best forward in the world ever since he arrived at Man City in 2011, and given his age — he’ll turn 30 in June — he’ll almost certainly remain a key contributor until his final, emotional day at the club in the summer of 2020.

Given how matter of factly Aguero states all the facts and his intentions, it’s probably safe to assume he’s had this very exit strategy planned for quite some time. His current contract, negotiated and signed in 2014, was probably even designed so as to facilitate his return to Independiente, his boyhood club, at precisely this moment — quote from Calciomercato:

“My contract with Manchester City will expire in 2020, then I will return to my home at Independiente.”

One could have safely surmised that 2018 would be Aguero’s final trip to the World Cup, but his intentions to leave Europe halfway through the 2022 cycle all but confirm those assumptions. By that time, he could very well be a World Cup and Champions League winner with nothing more left to achieve at the highest level.

