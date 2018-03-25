Ancelotti to coach Beckham’s MLS team in Miami?

David Beckham is reportedly looking at appointing Carlo Ancelotti as the first-ever manager of his Miami franchise in Major League Soccer.

According to a report from the Daily Mirror in the UK, Beckham remains close friends with Ancelotti, 58, and sees him as his main coaching target for the team which is expected to start play in 2020.

Of course, the biggest hurdle for Beckham and his ownership group to get over in the short-term remains nailing down a stadium deal, but focusing on naming a new head coach will be right at the top of their to-do list.

Per the report, Beckham is also keen on Bruce Arena (his former boss at the LA Galaxy) and former Real Madrid teammate Zinedine Zidane but Ancelotti appears to be the top target and given his pedigree it is easy to understand why.

The Italian coach has won major trophies with AC Milan, Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich, including three Champions League titles, but is out of work after leaving Bayern in September 2017.

Ancelotti has been spotted in London over the past few months with his name linked to both the Arsenal and Chelsea jobs, and it feels like the former Italian national team defender fancies one last crack at a big job in the Premier League.

That could scupper Beckham’s plans to have Ancelotti in charge in Miami — he’d likely want to get someone in charge by the summer of 2019 at the latest — but given the latter spending plenty of time in North America in recent years and seeming to come towards the twilight of his managerial career, it could work.

Ancelotti, along with Beckham, would be able to entice plenty of his former players to Miami to work with him again (would you really need much persuading if you’re a player to move to Miami? Probs not, but still…) and his coaching record and persona speaks for itself. He is a classy individual who has won everything he can in Europe and now may be a good time to try something completely different.

