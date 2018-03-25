Bale: Winning China Cup for Wales would mean more than Madrid trophies

Harry Kane is out with an ankle injury until next month but that doesn’t mean the plaudits stop pouring in for the Tottenham Hotspur and England star.

Kane, 24, is the second-highest goalscorer in the Premier League this season with 24 but it’s unlikely he will won a third-straight Golden Boot after Mohamed Salah‘s four-goal blitz against Watford last time out to put him on 28 goals for the season.

Still, Kane’s displays this season have once again underlined his huge importance to Spurs as Mauricio Pochettino‘s men are pushing for a top four finish and in the FA Cup semifinals as well as pushing Juventus all the way in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 before crashing out in agonizing fashion.

Speaking to Sky Sports News HQ after South Korea’s 2-1 defeat at Northern Ireland in a friendly on Saturday, Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son believes his teammate is the top player on the planet right now.

“Harry Kane is, of course, very important for England because he’s the best player in the world,” Son said. “This is football, so sometimes you get injuries, but as Tottenham we need to play without Harry.”

As for another one of Kane’s Tottenham teammates, Jan Vertonghen praised Kane’s all-round play and isn’t exactly looking forward to playing against him when Belgium take on England in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup this summer.

“For me Harry is one of the top two strikers in the world because he has all the ability,” Vertonghen said. “You can have a plan against Harry and he will find something. Hopefully England and us have already qualified (by June 28) and he gets a rest.”

Spurs will be trying to rush Kane back to full fitness as soon as they possibly can and will surely have one eye on him being ready for their FA Cup semifinal against Manchester United on Apr. 21 at Wembley.

The next step for Kane and Spurs is to win some silverware and it will certainly be a lot tougher for Tottenham to win the FA Cup and secure Champions League qualification if they don’t have their leading man back as soon as possible.

England will rely heavily on him this summer at the World Cup with Gareth Southgate set to name him captain of the Three Lions and given Kane’s form, his name is now being mentioned alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kane led Europe’s top five leagues in terms of goals in 2017 and he deserves to be mentioned in the same sentence as Messi and Ronaldo. Is he the best player in the world on current form? He has to be in the conversation as the most impactful. Kane is a goal machine who also has an eye for a pass and makes everyone around him better.

Tell me a weakness in Kane’s game. I’ll wait.

