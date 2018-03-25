More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Monaco’s Lemar issues come-and-get-me plea to Arsenal, Liverpool

By Andy EdwardsMar 25, 2018, 6:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Thomas Lemar is not long for Monaco, at least not if he gets his way.

[ MORE: Bale says winning China Cup would trump trophies with Madrid ]

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has seen multiple transfers fall short of completion over the past year — first to Arsenal in the summer, then to Liverpool following the sale of Coutinho to Barcelona — and was ultimately left with no choice other than to remain with the defending Ligue 1 champions for another season.

Fast-forward a few months, and Lemar’s already got one — if not two — eye on the upcoming summer transfer window. While on international duty with the French national team this week, Lemar was inevitably asked about his future, and he saw little reason to hold back — quotes from Telefoot, translated by talkSPORT:

Lemar admitted he was “a little disappointed” that his move to Arsenal failed to materialize but vowed to work hard to make sure the lucrative offers would come back.

“Regrets? Maybe. I was a little disappointed.

“Once it’s over, it’s over, so do not think about it. I will keep working hard so these clubs will eventually come back in the next transfer window. I am open to all offers. I am a football player, I like football. I do not close any door.”

In the end, staying at Monaco was the right thing to do this year. With the 2018 World Cup on the horizon, and an embarrassment of attacking talent available to Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps, Lemar could have easily fallen out of the 23-man squad if he didn’t get regular first-team minutes or failed to settle into a new club immediately.

[ MORE: New USMNT kits for 2018 World Cup ]

After the World Cup, however, will be a totally different story.

Report: LAFC agree deal to sign Benfica MF Horta (finally)

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 25, 2018, 5:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Andre Horta-to-Los Angeles FC is the transfer saga that’s dragged on all winter and spring long, but it’s reportedly set to reach the end of its painful, natural life, according to reports from Kristian Dyer and ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle.

[ MORE: New USMNT kits for 2018 World Cup ]

The MLS expansion side has reportedly landed its (new) main midfield man after weeks and months of agonizing over the details and negotiations — between not just two, but three, clubs.

A quick refresher/introductory course: Horta, Benfica’s 21-year-old Portuguese playmaking midfielder is currently on loan to fellow Portuguese first-division side Braga; Braga really like Horta being a Braga player, because he’s an above-average player; Braga have Horta’s services locked up through the end of the current season; Braga would not like to lose a key player three-quarters of the way through the season, when they’re unable to sign a replacement; Benfica have the opportunity to cash in on Horta, now, but said loan agreement with Braga poses a problem; Braga have been unwilling to roll over and play dead for the benefit of Benfica and LAFC.

[ MORE: Three things we learned from MLS week 4 | Ancelotti to Miami? ]

Unfortunately for LAFC, this means Horta won’t be able to arrive in MLS until the summer transfer window. Braga could still, of course, release Horta from his loan (prior to MLS’s primary transfer deadline on May 1) at which point he could move immediately. According to Carlisle’s source, though, “the chances of this [are] slim.”

LAFC will reportedly pay Benfica $7 million to acquire the former starlet.

As for how Horta will fit into Bob Bradley‘s plans once he lands in LA, the answer is far from obvious: Diego Rossi and Carlos Vela have been dynamite in LAFC’s first two games; meanwhile, the most obvious point of weakness lies deeper in midfield, where no true ball-winning, destroyer-type exists; Horta’s talent is obvious and will undoubtedly shine through, but the bigger in-season signing would almost certainly be a no. 6 to bring a bit of balance to LAFC’s midfield.

Bale: Winning China Cup for Wales would mean more than Madrid trophies

Color China Photo via AP
By Andy EdwardsMar 25, 2018, 3:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Gareth Bale doesn’t care that it’s “just” the China Cup, a two-year-old international tournament of little notoriety or consequence, he’s desperate to win a trophy — any trophy — for his native Wales.

[ MORE: Harry Kane hailed as “best in the world” ]

Bale’s so desperate, in fact, that he says beating Uruguay in Monday’s final and lifting the China Cup trophy would trump all of the trophies he’s won at the club level since joining Real Madrid in 2013 — that’s one La Liga title, one Copa del Rey, two Club World Cups and three Champions League titles, including going back-to-back in 2016 and 2017.

[ MORE: Who will win the Mourinho vs. Pogba standoff? ]

Speaking ahead of Monday’s clash in Nanning, Bale indicated that bringing success to Wales, in the form of a trophy, is perhaps the greatest motivating factor in his career today — quotes from the BBC:

“To win any trophy is always good, but for your country it is that bit more special. It would be massive. You have it in your heart, in your blood, you want to make your whole country proud.

“So whether it’s a tournament like we are in now, or whether it’s a Euros or the World Cup, it’s always important to win trophies.

“It will be very high up in the ranking I suppose but we still have a lot of work to do, a big game to come and as we said before it’s going to be a challenge, it’s going to be difficult but we believe if we play well we can win the tournament.

“Yes it would be great to have some more success with Wales and we will try to enjoy it as best we can.”

It’s hardly a World Cup or the European Championship — Wales thrashed China, 6-0, in the “semifinal” on Thursday (Bale scored a hat trick) — but Bale would have a minor leg up on Ryan Giggs, the Dragons’ new manager, in arguments that pit the two Wales legends against one another in a debate of, “Who’s our greatest of all time?”

VIDEO: Huge crowd sees Nashville make USL debut

Nashville SC
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 25, 2018, 2:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Nashville SC may be heading to Major League Soccer, but they played in their first home game in the USL on Saturday in front of almost 19,000 fans in rainy conditions in Tennessee’s capital city.

18,922 fans turned up to watch Nashville play the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and to put this into context, second-tier side FC Cincinnati led the way in USL crowds last season with an average of 21,198 and Sacramento Republic FC were in second place with an average of 11,569 fans turning up.

With Nashville awarded an MLS franchise in December 2017 and expected to start play in MLS for the 2019 season (but that could be pushed to 2020), they will field a team in the second-tier of North American soccer in 2018 to get themselves ready for their inaugural season in MLS.

Head coach Gary Smith will usually coach his side at the 8,500 capacity First Tennessee Park this year but such was the interest in being at Nashville SC’s first game, they moved the game against the Riverhounds to Nissan Stadium.

Fans marched to the venue, the home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, and were in great voice throughout the day as Nashville drew 0-0 with Pittsburgh as goalkeeper Matt Pickens was named Man of the Match.

Take a look at the videos below to get a flavor of what we can expect from having Nashville in MLS.

How will USMNT line up v Paraguay?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 25, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The U.S. national team face Paraguay in Cary, North Carolina on Tuesday in a friendly game which has so far flown well under the radar.

As interim head coach Dave Sarachan prepares to take charge of his third game as USMNT boss, the U.S. have only had friendlies against Portugal in November and Bosnia & Herzegovina in January since they crashed out of 2018 World Cup qualifying.

Yes, that’s right. In case you hadn’t heard, the U.S. aren’t going to the 2018 World Cup. On a serious note: this game and the upcoming friendlies in May and June are all about building for the future.

The average age of this squad is 23 years and 84 days, with 13 players 22 years old or younger as the likes of teenagers Timothy Weah, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie will look to make their mark and stay in the USMNT after a week of training in North Carolina.

Below is a look at how Sarachan could line up his team with a mixture of youth and a few more experienced players in DeAndre Yedlin, Darlington Nagbe and Bobby Wood falling into the latter category.

JPW’s USMNT XI v Paraguay

—– Hamid —–

—- Yedlin —- Miazaga —- Carter-Vickers —- Robinson —-

—- Adams —- Nagbe —- McKennie —- 

—- Weah —- Wood —- Saief —- 

Evaluation
With Brad Guzan and Tim Howard perhaps coming to the end of their USMNT career (Guzan may have a few more years left in the tank), Bill Hamid really is the next man in line. Both Alex Bono and Zack Steffen will get their chances but you feel that Hamid is now ready to step up and be the long-term No.1. In defense DeAndre Yedlin and Matt Miazga will both likely start as they’ve had plenty of U.S. national team experience between them, while Antonee Robinson should get the nod at left back after his superb form on loan at Bolton this season but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Jorge Villafana get another chance at left back. One of CCV or Erik Palmer-Brown (EPB) will get the nod alongside Miazga and it will be intriguing to see if CCV and Miazga can continue their CB partnership from youth level.

In midfield things look very exciting with Darlington Nagbe, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Wil Trapp and Cristian Roldan all battling for a starting spot. Nagbe, Adams and McKennie seem like a good partnership with the Adams and McKennie the standout players from the friendly draw at Portugal back in November. Up top, Bobby Wood will lead the line and in a 4-3-3 formation having Kenny Saief and Timothy Weah out wide would provide the U.S. with a balance of trickery and pace in support of Wood.