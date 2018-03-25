Monaco’s Lemar issues come-and-get-me plea to Arsenal, Liverpool

Thomas Lemar is not long for Monaco, at least not if he gets his way.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has seen multiple transfers fall short of completion over the past year — first to Arsenal in the summer, then to Liverpool following the sale of Coutinho to Barcelona — and was ultimately left with no choice other than to remain with the defending Ligue 1 champions for another season.

Fast-forward a few months, and Lemar’s already got one — if not two — eye on the upcoming summer transfer window. While on international duty with the French national team this week, Lemar was inevitably asked about his future, and he saw little reason to hold back — quotes from Telefoot, translated by talkSPORT:

Lemar admitted he was “a little disappointed” that his move to Arsenal failed to materialize but vowed to work hard to make sure the lucrative offers would come back. “Regrets? Maybe. I was a little disappointed. “Once it’s over, it’s over, so do not think about it. I will keep working hard so these clubs will eventually come back in the next transfer window. I am open to all offers. I am a football player, I like football. I do not close any door.”

In the end, staying at Monaco was the right thing to do this year. With the 2018 World Cup on the horizon, and an embarrassment of attacking talent available to Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps, Lemar could have easily fallen out of the 23-man squad if he didn’t get regular first-team minutes or failed to settle into a new club immediately.

After the World Cup, however, will be a totally different story.

