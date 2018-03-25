More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Three things learned from MLS: Week 4

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 25, 2018, 8:24 AM EDT
Six games took place in MLS on Saturday, with certain teams hit big time by players being on international duty during the FIFA window but the show went on.

Below is a look at what we learned from Week 4 in Major League Soccer.

Welcome to the Bradley Wright-Phillips under-appreciation club

He scored two beauties against Minnesota United in a 3-0 win on Saturday at Red Bull Arena and Bradley Wright-Phillips continues his fine start to 2018. He now has six goals and four assists in his first eight games in all competitions and his finishes against Minnesota pointed to a striker purely relying on his instincts and at the peak of his powers.

Does he get the respect he deserves? His coach, Jesse Marsch, had the following to say to reporters after the win.

“Why doesn’t Bradley Wright-Phillips garner the respect of the premier players in this league? Because you could make an argument that he is the best player to ever play in this league, and the best goal-scorer to play in this league, and he should be treated as such by everyone, including referees. If we’re talking about protecting the star players, and making sure that we’re protecting attacking players.”

Now, calling BWP the best player to ever play in MLS may be a stretch, but you can’t argue with the assumption that Wright-Phillips is massively underrated. And with Thierry Henry and Sacha Kljestan getting plenty of plaudits for their time as playmakers at Red Bull Arena amid BWP’s goalscoring in the past, maybe he will now get the credit he deserves as the main man.

Columbus Crew making their point

The Crew are top of the Eastern Conference after four games and are unbeaten as they beat D.C. United 3-1 on Saturday. Whatever is happening off the pitch as owner Anthony Precourt continues to push for their relocation to Austin, Texas, the players and Gregg Berhalter are focusing on the job in hand and playing extremely well.

Federico Higuain made it 50 assists in MLS on Saturday as the cerebral player continues to run the show and Columbus’ solid defense can bend but not break as we saw throughout the 2017 season.

It is still early days in the season but Columbus are proving that they aren’t missing the likes of Ola Kamara and Justin Meram just yet.

Sporting Kansas City the great entertainers

You can never count out Sporting Kansas City. Especially early on this season as they’re becoming the great entertainers with more late dramatics in Week 4.

Peter Vermes’ men launched a comeback from 2-0 down to draw at the Colorado Rapids and in their last three games there have been 16 goals scored. Felipe Gutierrez and Diego Rubin scored in the second half in their latest comeback and after a dramatic 4-3 win at Chicago and a 3-2 win over the San Jose Earthquakes, this SKC team are full of goals but also unable to shut opponents down.

The shackles are off for SKC this season and after two away games they’ve scored six goals in 2018, compared to 10 in the entire 2017 regular season campaign. That’s bonkers and you can see that Vermes is taking more risks with his team selections and Gutierrez (four goals in his last four games) is at the center of their fluid attacking unit. If you want some fun, tune in and watch Sporting KC this season.

Southgate praises rising star, possible no. 1 Pickford

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 25, 2018, 12:24 AM EDT
With fewer than three months to the start of the 2018 World Cup, the majority of Gareth Southgate‘s England squad has largely sorted itself over the course of the current Premier League season.

With everyone healthy and available — a big ask, granted — the likes of Kyle Walker, John Stones, Danny Rose, Jordan Henderson, Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane practically pick themselves for the starting 11, with Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Jamie Vardy having secured significant roles off the bench.

One position, however, which remains far from set in stone is the man in goal. Joe Hart has long since fallen from his former place as the cemented no. 1, meanwhile Jack Butland and Fraser Forster failed to make the most of their sporadic chances over the course of the last couple years.

Enter: Jordan Pickford, who started and played all 90 minutes — and massively impressed Southgate — in the Three Lions’ 1-0 victory over Holland. Southgate singled out the 24-year-old Everton goalkeeper for praise following the game, remarking that Pickford’s ability to start the process of playing the ball out of the back “allows [England] to play in a different way” — quotes from BT Sport:

“He transferred what we know he can do into an important game, a game away from home, so that was good for him.

“I think (it was) not the test that we faced in November (friendlies against Germany and Brazil) in terms of the pressure on our defense and the experience of the players.

“But, nevertheless, I think that’s 11 clean sheets from our 16 games and that gives us a good base to build from.”

“I think it allows you to play in a different way. There are moments where the goalkeeper or a defender can come and put the ball into the stand or play it forward hopefully.

“But if you can play with composure and play through and out of pressure then it (eases) off the opposition in terms of their pressure and eventually they stop running and you have more time in different areas of the field. The profile of all of that defense and goalkeeper allowed us to do that.”

Don’t look now, but this appears to be the most settled and established England side heading into a major tournament… well, probably in my lifetime. What if England are good — or, worse — really good?

Like clockwork, top goalkeepers criticize new World Cup ball

Photo credit: adidas
By Andy EdwardsMar 24, 2018, 10:36 PM EDT
It’s a tradition as old as time — the union of top goalkeepers from all over the world, no matter the continent from which they hail, complaining about the new ball to be used at the upcoming World Cup.

By the end of this summer’s tournament in Russia, you’ll reflexively twitch every time you hear the words “Telstar 18.” Goalkeepers will tell you that it’s designed to deceive them, to boost goalscoring numbers during major tournaments.

Below you’ll find the critical, but restrained so as not to offend, assessments of goalkeepers David De Gea (Spain’s no. 1), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Germany’s no. 1b) and Pepe Reina (De Gea’s wily backup) — quotes from FourFourTwo:

“It’s really strange. It could have been made a lot better.”

“The ball could be better; it moves a lot. But I think we’re just going to have to get used to working with it — and try to get to grips with it as quickly as possible before the World Cup starts. We’ve got no other option.”

“They should change it. There’s still time.”

Unsurprisingly, top attacking stars — those who presumably stand to benefit from a ball that unpredictably moves on goalkeepers — have given their seal of approval for Telstar 18.

MLS (afternoon) roundup: NYCFC come back vs. NE; FCD, POR stalemate

Photo credit: NYCFC / Twitter: @NYCFC
Associated PressMar 24, 2018, 7:32 PM EDT
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) Ismael Tajouri scored two goals and Sean Johnson had five saves to help New York City FC play the New England Revolution to a 2-2 draw Saturday.

The 23-year-old Tajouri, who has appeared in four MLS games, has three goals in the last two matches while filling in for the injured David Villa.

Yangel Herrera threaded a pass between two defenders to Tajouri, who turned and blasted a rising left-footer into the net to cap the scoring in the 76th minute.

Diego Fagundez bent a shot from well outside the box off the post to give New England (1-1-1) a 1-0 lead in the 11th. Tajouri tied it early in the second half, first-timing a cross from Saad Abdul-Salaam past a diving Matt Turner from near the penalty spot and Juan Agudelo’s header in the 63rd put the Revolution back in front. Cristian Penilla played a perfect cross from the left side to Agudelo who finished from the top of the 6-yard box.

NYCFC (4-0-0) is off to its best start in history and has won a franchise-record five in a row, dating to the 2017 playoffs.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Roland Lamah scored his third goal in two games and Jimmy Maurer had a career-high five saves in FC Dallas’ 1-1 tie with the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

Lamah, who had two goals and an assists in FC Dallas’ 3-0 win over Seattle on Sunday, opened the scoring in the 36th minute. Jacori Hayes evaded two defenders and then tapped it to Lamah, who rolled a left-footer past a diving Jake Gleeson into the net from the top of the penalty arc.

Sebastian Blanco side-netted a left-footer from the top of the box to tie it in the 47th.

FC Dallas (1-0-2) is unbeaten in its last nine home matches.

Lawrence Olum, who was shown a yellow card for unsporting behavior in the 44th minute, drew a red for a hand ball in the 75th for Portland (0-2-1).

Report: PSG pressing Conte to leave Chelsea this summer

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 24, 2018, 7:03 PM EDT
First, Paris Saint-Germain (reportedly) wanted Mauricio Pochettino; then it was (reportedly) Diego Simeone; now it’s Antonio Conte who’s (you guessed it — reportedly) been targeted for, and pitched, an exit from Chelsea this summer.

According to a report from the Guardian, PSG executives have held talks with Conte’s agent in recent days and/or weeks, as the winners of four of the last five Ligue 1 titles prepare to move on from current manager Unai Emery this summer.

The belief in the French capital is that Conte, who’s made no bones about his frustrations at Chelsea dating back to last summer, would be a far more realistic target for that reason. According to the report, PSG are willing to offer Conte an annual salary in the neighborhood of $14 million. The Italian is currently paid nearly $13.5 million per year at Chelsea.

Conte has been at odds with the Chelsea hierarchy, largely, over the lack of funds made available to him to rebuild the squad in the transfer market.

“I have great ambition but I don’t have money for Chelsea. The club knows very well what is my idea, what is my ambition. That is very clear. When you decide to work with this type of coach, you must understand that you take a coach with great ambition. Not a loser but a winner. And that ambition must always be shared.”

Talks are said to have been “positive” between Conte’s representative and PSG.

PSG’s motivation to fire Emery stems from the Spaniard’s failure to impress in European competition — two round-of-16 exits from the Champions League, one either side of the massive spending spree of last summer which resulted in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe moving to the Parc des Princes.