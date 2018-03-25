Tuchel turns down Bayern, linked with Arsenal

Thomas Tuchel has reportedly turned down the Bayern Munich job amid links he will become the new Arsenal manager.
According to Bild the former Borussia Dortmund coach, who left the German giants at the end of last season after winning the German Cup, turned down the Bayern job because he has already agreed to take charge of a major club outside of Germany.
Cue an overload of Arsenal talk.
Current Bayern boss Jupp Heynckes, 72, has stated he plans to retire at the end of this season after he took over from Carlo Ancelotti earlier this season, but multiple reports state that Bayern were unable to convince Tuchel to take the job.
Lothar Matthaus has also stated that Tuchel is in talks with Arsenal.
With Arsene Wenger‘s Arsenal tenure hanging by a thread with the Gunners in sixth place in the Premier League table, it appears Wenger will have to win the UEFA Europa League this season to save his job in order to qualify for the Champions League.
The fact that Arsenal signed former Dortmund stars Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January may have conspiracy theorists out there connecting the dots and giving more substance to reports about Tuchel coming in. Yet there are some issues with the links to Arsenal as Tuchel fell out with Sven Mislintat at Dortmund, who is now the head of recruitment at Arsenal.
In two years as Dortmund’s boss he led them to second and third place finishes in the Bundesliga as well as winning the German Cup and reaching the last eight of the Europa League and Champions League.
Reports have also linked Tuchel with Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain and following the rumors that PSG are closing in on Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, perhaps Tuchel will end up at another London giant instead.
Intriguing times ahead.