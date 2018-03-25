More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Robert Hradil/Getty Images

UEFA Nations League gets $94-million prize fund for 55 teams

Associated PressMar 25, 2018, 8:10 PM EDT
NYON, Switzerland (AP) UEFA says it has created a $94-million prize fund for the inaugural Nations League.

The first champion will earn $9.25 million.

The Nations League is replacing most international friendlies. All 55 UEFA members will play group matches in four tiers through November. The Final Four will be in June 2019.

UEFA says 12 top-ranked teams in League A will each get $1.85 million. Group winners will get $1.85 million extra and advance to the final tournament, and the winner will get another $5.55 million.

League B will pay $1.23 million per team, while in League C it’s $925,000 and in League D it’s $617,000. Group winners will double their money.

Aguero: “I will return to my home at Independiente” in 2020

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 25, 2018, 8:49 PM EDT
Sergio Aguero has spent the last seven seasons of his iconic career at Manchester City, amassing nearly 200 goals across all competitions for the Premier League club, and he plans to spend another two campaigns at the Etihad Stadium before leaving “to return to my home” in just over two years’ time.

Aguero’s been in the three- or five-man conversation for best forward in the world ever since he arrived at Man City in 2011, and given his age — he’ll turn 30 in June — he’ll almost certainly remain a key contributor until his final, emotional day at the club in the summer of 2020.

Given how matter of factly Aguero states all the facts and his intentions, it’s probably safe to assume he’s had this very exit strategy planned for quite some time. His current contract, negotiated and signed in 2014, was probably even designed so as to facilitate his return to Independiente, his boyhood club, at precisely this moment — quote from Calciomercato:

“My contract with Manchester City will expire in 2020, then I will return to my home at Independiente.”

One could have safely surmised that 2018 would be Aguero’s final trip to the World Cup, but his intentions to leave Europe halfway through the 2022 cycle all but confirm those assumptions. By that time, he could very well be a World Cup and Champions League winner with nothing more left to achieve at the highest level.

Monaco’s Lemar issues come-and-get-me plea to Arsenal, Liverpool

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 25, 2018, 6:55 PM EDT
Thomas Lemar is not long for Monaco, at least not if he gets his way.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has seen multiple transfers fall short of completion over the past year — first to Arsenal in the summer, then to Liverpool following the sale of Coutinho to Barcelona — and was ultimately left with no choice other than to remain with the defending Ligue 1 champions for another season.

Fast-forward a few months, and Lemar’s already got one — if not two — eye on the upcoming summer transfer window. While on international duty with the French national team this week, Lemar was inevitably asked about his future, and he saw little reason to hold back — quotes from Telefoot, translated by talkSPORT:

Lemar admitted he was “a little disappointed” that his move to Arsenal failed to materialize but vowed to work hard to make sure the lucrative offers would come back.

“Regrets? Maybe. I was a little disappointed.

“Once it’s over, it’s over, so do not think about it. I will keep working hard so these clubs will eventually come back in the next transfer window. I am open to all offers. I am a football player, I like football. I do not close any door.”

In the end, staying at Monaco was the right thing to do this year. With the 2018 World Cup on the horizon, and an embarrassment of attacking talent available to Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps, Lemar could have easily fallen out of the 23-man squad if he didn’t get regular first-team minutes or failed to settle into a new club immediately.

After the World Cup, however, will be a totally different story.

Report: LAFC agree deal to sign Benfica MF Horta (finally)

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 25, 2018, 5:31 PM EDT
Andre Horta-to-Los Angeles FC is the transfer saga that’s dragged on all winter and spring long, but it’s reportedly set to reach the end of its painful, natural life, according to reports from Kristian Dyer and ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle.

The MLS expansion side has reportedly landed its (new) main midfield man after weeks and months of agonizing over the details and negotiations — between not just two, but three, clubs.

A quick refresher/introductory course: Horta, Benfica’s 21-year-old Portuguese playmaking midfielder is currently on loan to fellow Portuguese first-division side Braga; Braga really like Horta being a Braga player, because he’s an above-average player; Braga have Horta’s services locked up through the end of the current season; Braga would not like to lose a key player three-quarters of the way through the season, when they’re unable to sign a replacement; Benfica have the opportunity to cash in on Horta, now, but said loan agreement with Braga poses a problem; Braga have been unwilling to roll over and play dead for the benefit of Benfica and LAFC.

Unfortunately for LAFC, this means Horta won’t be able to arrive in MLS until the summer transfer window. Braga could still, of course, release Horta from his loan (prior to MLS’s primary transfer deadline on May 1) at which point he could move immediately. According to Carlisle’s source, though, “the chances of this [are] slim.”

LAFC will reportedly pay Benfica $7 million to acquire the former starlet.

As for how Horta will fit into Bob Bradley‘s plans once he lands in LA, the answer is far from obvious: Diego Rossi and Carlos Vela have been dynamite in LAFC’s first two games; meanwhile, the most obvious point of weakness lies deeper in midfield, where no true ball-winning, destroyer-type exists; Horta’s talent is obvious and will undoubtedly shine through, but the bigger in-season signing would almost certainly be a no. 6 to bring a bit of balance to LAFC’s midfield.

Bale: Winning China Cup for Wales would mean more than Madrid trophies

Color China Photo via AP
By Andy EdwardsMar 25, 2018, 3:41 PM EDT
Gareth Bale doesn’t care that it’s “just” the China Cup, a two-year-old international tournament of little notoriety or consequence, he’s desperate to win a trophy — any trophy — for his native Wales.

[ MORE: Harry Kane hailed as “best in the world” ]

Bale’s so desperate, in fact, that he says beating Uruguay in Monday’s final and lifting the China Cup trophy would trump all of the trophies he’s won at the club level since joining Real Madrid in 2013 — that’s one La Liga title, one Copa del Rey, two Club World Cups and three Champions League titles, including going back-to-back in 2016 and 2017.

[ MORE: Who will win the Mourinho vs. Pogba standoff? ]

Speaking ahead of Monday’s clash in Nanning, Bale indicated that bringing success to Wales, in the form of a trophy, is perhaps the greatest motivating factor in his career today — quotes from the BBC:

“To win any trophy is always good, but for your country it is that bit more special. It would be massive. You have it in your heart, in your blood, you want to make your whole country proud.

“So whether it’s a tournament like we are in now, or whether it’s a Euros or the World Cup, it’s always important to win trophies.

“It will be very high up in the ranking I suppose but we still have a lot of work to do, a big game to come and as we said before it’s going to be a challenge, it’s going to be difficult but we believe if we play well we can win the tournament.

“Yes it would be great to have some more success with Wales and we will try to enjoy it as best we can.”

It’s hardly a World Cup or the European Championship — Wales thrashed China, 6-0, in the “semifinal” on Thursday (Bale scored a hat trick) — but Bale would have a minor leg up on Ryan Giggs, the Dragons’ new manager, in arguments that pit the two Wales legends against one another in a debate of, “Who’s our greatest of all time?”