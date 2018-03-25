More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Nashville SC

VIDEO: Huge crowd sees Nashville make USL debut

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 25, 2018, 2:26 PM EDT
Nashville SC may be heading to Major League Soccer, but they played in their first home game in the USL on Saturday in front of almost 19,000 fans in rainy conditions in Tennessee’s capital city.

18,922 fans turned up to watch Nashville play the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and to put this into context, second-tier side FC Cincinnati led the way in USL crowds last season with an average of 21,198 and Sacramento Republic FC were in second place with an average of 11,569 fans turning up.

With Nashville awarded an MLS franchise in December 2017 and expected to start play in MLS for the 2019 season (but that could be pushed to 2020), they will field a team in the second-tier of North American soccer in 2018 to get themselves ready for their inaugural season in MLS.

Head coach Gary Smith will usually coach his side at the 8,500 capacity First Tennessee Park this year but such was the interest in being at Nashville SC’s first game, they moved the game against the Riverhounds to Nissan Stadium.

Fans marched to the venue, the home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, and were in great voice throughout the day as Nashville drew 0-0 with Pittsburgh as goalkeeper Matt Pickens was named Man of the Match.

Take a look at the videos below to get a flavor of what we can expect from having Nashville in MLS.

How will USMNT line up v Paraguay?

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 25, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
The U.S. national team face Paraguay in Cary, North Carolina on Tuesday in a friendly game which has so far flown well under the radar.

As interim head coach Dave Sarachan prepares to take charge of his third game as USMNT boss, the U.S. have only had friendlies against Portugal in November and Bosnia & Herzegovina in January since they crashed out of 2018 World Cup qualifying.

Yes, that’s right. In case you hadn’t heard, the U.S. aren’t going to the 2018 World Cup. On a serious note: this game and the upcoming friendlies in May and June are all about building for the future.

The average age of this squad is 23 years and 84 days, with 13 players 22 years old or younger as the likes of teenagers Timothy Weah, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie will look to make their mark and stay in the USMNT after a week of training in North Carolina.

Below is a look at how Sarachan could line up his team with a mixture of youth and a few more experienced players in DeAndre Yedlin, Darlington Nagbe and Bobby Wood falling into the latter category.

JPW’s USMNT XI v Paraguay

—– Hamid —–

—- Yedlin —- Miazaga —- Carter-Vickers —- Robinson —-

—- Adams —- Nagbe —- McKennie —- 

—- Weah —- Wood —- Saief —- 

Evaluation
With Brad Guzan and Tim Howard perhaps coming to the end of their USMNT career (Guzan may have a few more years left in the tank), Bill Hamid really is the next man in line. Both Alex Bono and Zack Steffen will get their chances but you feel that Hamid is now ready to step up and be the long-term No.1. In defense DeAndre Yedlin and Matt Miazga will both likely start as they’ve had plenty of U.S. national team experience between them, while Antonee Robinson should get the nod at left back after his superb form on loan at Bolton this season but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Jorge Villafana get another chance at left back. One of CCV or Erik Palmer-Brown (EPB) will get the nod alongside Miazga and it will be intriguing to see if CCV and Miazga can continue their CB partnership from youth level.

In midfield things look very exciting with Darlington Nagbe, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Wil Trapp and Cristian Roldan all battling for a starting spot. Nagbe, Adams and McKennie seem like a good partnership with the Adams and McKennie the standout players from the friendly draw at Portugal back in November. Up top, Bobby Wood will lead the line and in a 4-3-3 formation having Kenny Saief and Timothy Weah out wide would provide the U.S. with a balance of trickery and pace in support of Wood.

Harry Kane hailed as “best in the world”

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 25, 2018, 12:50 PM EDT
Harry Kane is out with an ankle injury until next month but that doesn’t mean the plaudits stop pouring in for the Tottenham Hotspur and England star.

Kane, 24, is the second-highest goalscorer in the Premier League this season with 24 but it’s unlikely he will won a third-straight Golden Boot after Mohamed Salah‘s four-goal blitz against Watford last time out to put him on 28 goals for the season.

Still, Kane’s displays this season have once again underlined his huge importance to Spurs as Mauricio Pochettino‘s men are pushing for a top four finish and in the FA Cup semifinals as well as pushing Juventus all the way in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 being crashing out in agonizing fashion.

Speaking to Sky Sports News HQ after South Korea’s 2-1 defeat at Northern Ireland in a friendly on Saturday, Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son believes his teammate is the top player on the planet right now.

“Harry Kane is, of course, very important for England because he’s the best player in the world,” Son said. “This is football, so sometimes you get injuries, but as Tottenham we need to play without Harry.”

As for another one of Kane’s Tottenham teammates, Jan Vertonghen praised Kane’s all-round play and isn’t exactly looking forward to playing against him when Belgium take on England in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup this summer.

“For me Harry is one of the top two strikers in the world because he has all the ability,” Vertonghen said. “You can have a plan against Harry and he will find something. Hopefully England and us have already qualified (by June 28) and he gets a rest.”

Spurs will be trying to rush Kane back to full fitness as soon as they possibly can and will surely have one eye on him being ready for their FA Cup semifinal against Manchester United on Apr. 21 at Wembley.

The next step for Kane and Spurs is to win some silverware and it will certainly be a lot tougher for Tottenham to win the FA Cup and secure Champions League qualification if they don’t have their leading man back as soon as possible.

Who will win Mourinho v Pogba standoff?

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 25, 2018, 11:58 AM EDT
Many of the national outlets in the UK are suggesting that the standoff between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba is intensifying with neither willing to step down.

After Mourinho benched Pogba last month it is believed a rift has developed between the Manchester United manager and his star midfielder with the duo barely interacting and tension in the air on the training ground.

With Pogba, 25, struggling to find his early season form following two injuries and time on the sidelines, Mourinho seems to have made an example of the most-expensive signing in club history. Mourinho has been playing youngster Scott McTominay ahead of Pogba in central midfield and lavishing praise on the academy product whenever he can.

As for Pogba, not so much.

With reports suggesting that Mourinho is ready to offload the French international this summer to fuel a spending spree, is there any doubt as to who will win this battle?

Given he was just handed a new long-term contract at United, it will probably be Mourinho. Yet it will be far from easy for him to offload Pogba and this power struggle may well be the defining moment of Mourinho’s United tenure.

His aim is to keep rebuilding the squad to try and get over the disappointment of a UEFA Champions League exit in the Round of 16 and coming up way short of Manchester City in the title race this season. His talk of “heritage” at Manchester City and singling out several United players for their sloppy displays smacks of a massive rebuild coming up once again this summer.

Michael Carrick is retiring, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has already moved on to the LA Galaxy and the likes of Matteo Darmian, Ander Herrera, Luke Shaw and Daley Blind all seem to be on the way out, plus Chris Smalling, Anthony Martial and Juan Mata have been linked with moves away.

Alongside all of this talk about a monumental shift in playing personnel, there has been progress under Mourinho at United this season. Reaching the knockout stages of the UCL and likely to finish in second place in the table (after a sixth-place finish last season) says as much. Yet with the team struggling for form and Mourinho’s tactics of setting his team up not to lose in the big games it appears he now has to turn the tide of negative which is building against him.

Getting rid of Pogba — who is said to be interesting Real Madrid — would be a huge statement from Mourinho and also a huge one by executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and the hierarchy of the club as to the level of their support of their manager over the players.

After arriving from Juventus in the summer of 2016 for $120 million amid much fanfare with his own emoji, flashy hairstyles, a commercial superpower and dubbed a match made in heaven for United, Pogba’s second spell at Old Trafford just isn’t working out. Mourinho has tried him in holding midfield, as a No. 10 and out wide in a three-man midfield but something isn’t clicking despite flashes of his brilliance, especially early in the season.

Mourinho and Pogba don’t appear to be a good fit either on or off the pitch and there is likely to be only one winner as their feud intensifies.

Unperturbed by being ousted twice at Chelsea due to losing power struggles with players, plus the same being said during his time at Real Madrid, Mourinho is steaming ahead and Pogba’s future at United beyond this season seems in serious doubt.

Less than two years into his much-lauded return to Old Trafford, Pogba’s clash with Mourinho appears to be the beginning of the end of his time at United.

VIDEO: Landon Donovan scores against San Jose

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 25, 2018, 10:57 AM EDT
Landon Donovan grabbed his first goal for Club Leon since coming out of retirement for the second time, and it of course came in a friendly game at his former club the San Jose Earthquakes.

Of course it did.

[ MORE: Ancelotti to Miami?

Donovan, 36, swiveled and hit a low shot past Andrew Tarbell in the first half to seal a 1-0 win for the Liga MX club in a game which was set up to give both teams a run-out during the international break.

Of course, Donovan playing on U.S. soil for the first time since his latest return to the game was also a big draw for fans as the former San Jose star (who won two MLS Cups with the franchise) captained Club Leon and scored the game-winner.

What’s that you say, LD should return to the USMNT and come out of international retirement too?

Watch Donovan roll back the years at Avaya Stadium, as the U.S. national team legend scored the only goal of the game.