Club Leon

VIDEO: Landon Donovan scores against San Jose

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 25, 2018, 10:57 AM EDT
Landon Donovan grabbed his first goal for Club Leon since coming out of retirement for the second time, and it of course came in a friendly game at his former club the San Jose Earthquakes.

Of course it did.

Donovan, 36, swiveled and hit a low shot past Andrew Tarbell in the first half to seal a 1-0 win for the Liga MX club in a game which was set up to give both teams a run-out during the international break.

Of course, Donovan playing on U.S. soil for the first time since his latest return to the game was also a big draw for fans as the former San Jose star (who won two MLS Cups with the franchise) captained Club Leon and scored the game-winner.

What’s that you say, LD should return to the USMNT and come out of international retirement too?

Watch Donovan roll back the years at Avaya Stadium, as the U.S. national team legend scored the only goal of the game.

Ancelotti to coach Beckham’s MLS team in Miami?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 25, 2018, 9:59 AM EDT
David Beckham is reportedly looking at appointing Carlo Ancelotti as the first-ever manager of his Miami franchise in Major League Soccer.

According to a report from the Daily Mirror in the UK, Beckham remains close friends with Ancelotti, 58, and sees him as his main coaching target for the team which is expected to start play in 2020.

Of course, the biggest hurdle for Beckham and his ownership group to get over in the short-term remains nailing down a stadium deal, but focusing on naming a new head coach will be right at the top of their to-do list.

Per the report, Beckham is also keen on Bruce Arena (his former boss at the LA Galaxy) and former Real Madrid teammate Zinedine Zidane but Ancelotti appears to be the top target and given his pedigree it is easy to understand why.

The Italian coach has won major trophies with AC Milan, Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich, including three Champions League titles, but is out of work after leaving Bayern in September 2017.

Ancelotti has been spotted in London over the past few months with his name linked to both the Arsenal and Chelsea jobs, and it feels like the former Italian national team defender fancies one last crack at a big job in the Premier League.

That could scupper Beckham’s plans to have Ancelotti in charge in Miami — he’d likely want to get someone in charge by the summer of 2019 at the latest — but given the latter spending plenty of time in North America in recent years and seeming to come towards the twilight of his managerial career, it could work.

Ancelotti, along with Beckham, would be able to entice plenty of his former players to Miami to work with him again (would you really need much persuading if you’re a player to move to Miami? Probs not, but still…) and his coaching record and persona speaks for itself. He is a classy individual who has won everything he can in Europe and now may be a good time to try something completely different.

Tuchel turns down Bayern, linked with Arsenal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 25, 2018, 8:59 AM EDT
Thomas Tuchel has reportedly turned down the Bayern Munich job amid links he will become the new Arsenal manager.

According to Bild the former Borussia Dortmund coach, who left the German giants at the end of last season after winning the German Cup, turned down the Bayern job because he has already agreed to take charge of a major club outside of Germany.

Cue an overload of Arsenal talk.

Current Bayern boss Jupp Heynckes, 72, has stated he plans to retire at the end of this season after he took over from Carlo Ancelotti earlier this season, but multiple reports state that Bayern were unable to convince Tuchel to take the job.

Lothar Matthaus has also stated that Tuchel is in talks with Arsenal.

With Arsene Wenger‘s Arsenal tenure hanging by a thread with the Gunners in sixth place in the Premier League table, it appears Wenger will have to win the UEFA Europa League this season to save his job in order to qualify for the Champions League.

The fact that Arsenal signed former Dortmund stars Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January may have conspiracy theorists out there connecting the dots and giving more substance to reports about Tuchel coming in. Yet there are some issues with the links to Arsenal as Tuchel fell out with Sven Mislintat at Dortmund, who is now the head of recruitment at Arsenal.

In two years as Dortmund’s boss he led them to second and third place finishes in the Bundesliga as well as winning the German Cup and reaching the last eight of the Europa League and Champions League.

Reports have also linked Tuchel with Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain and following the rumors that PSG are closing in on Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, perhaps Tuchel will end up at another London giant instead.

Intriguing times ahead.

Three things learned from MLS: Week 4

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 25, 2018, 8:24 AM EDT
Six games took place in MLS on Saturday, with certain teams hit big time by players being on international duty during the FIFA window but the show went on.

Below is a look at what we learned from Week 4 in Major League Soccer.

Welcome to the Bradley Wright-Phillips under-appreciation club

He scored two beauties against Minnesota United in a 3-0 win on Saturday at Red Bull Arena and Bradley Wright-Phillips continues his fine start to 2018. He now has six goals and four assists in his first eight games in all competitions and his finishes against Minnesota pointed to a striker purely relying on his instincts and at the peak of his powers.

Does he get the respect he deserves? His coach, Jesse Marsch, had the following to say to reporters after the win.

“Why doesn’t Bradley Wright-Phillips garner the respect of the premier players in this league? Because you could make an argument that he is the best player to ever play in this league, and the best goal-scorer to play in this league, and he should be treated as such by everyone, including referees. If we’re talking about protecting the star players, and making sure that we’re protecting attacking players.”

Now, calling BWP the best player to ever play in MLS may be a stretch, but you can’t argue with the assumption that Wright-Phillips is massively underrated. And with Thierry Henry and Sacha Kljestan getting plenty of plaudits for their time as playmakers at Red Bull Arena amid BWP’s goalscoring in the past, maybe he will now get the credit he deserves as the main man.

Columbus Crew making their point

The Crew are top of the Eastern Conference after four games and are unbeaten as they beat D.C. United 3-1 on Saturday. Whatever is happening off the pitch as owner Anthony Precourt continues to push for their relocation to Austin, Texas, the players and Gregg Berhalter are focusing on the job in hand and playing extremely well.

Federico Higuain made it 50 assists in MLS on Saturday as the cerebral player continues to run the show and Columbus’ solid defense can bend but not break as we saw throughout the 2017 season.

It is still early days in the season but Columbus are proving that they aren’t missing the likes of Ola Kamara and Justin Meram just yet.

Sporting Kansas City the great entertainers

You can never count out Sporting Kansas City. Especially early on this season as they’re becoming the great entertainers with more late dramatics in Week 4.

Peter Vermes’ men launched a comeback from 2-0 down to draw at the Colorado Rapids and in their last three games there have been 16 goals scored. Felipe Gutierrez and Diego Rubin scored in the second half in their latest comeback and after a dramatic 4-3 win at Chicago and a 3-2 win over the San Jose Earthquakes, this SKC team are full of goals but also unable to shut opponents down.

The shackles are off for SKC this season and after two away games they’ve scored six goals in 2018, compared to 10 in the entire 2017 regular season campaign. That’s bonkers and you can see that Vermes is taking more risks with his team selections and Gutierrez (four goals in his last four games) is at the center of their fluid attacking unit. If you want some fun, tune in and watch Sporting KC this season.

Southgate praises rising star, possible no. 1 Pickford

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 25, 2018, 12:24 AM EDT
1 Comment

With fewer than three months to the start of the 2018 World Cup, the majority of Gareth Southgate‘s England squad has largely sorted itself over the course of the current Premier League season.

With everyone healthy and available — a big ask, granted — the likes of Kyle Walker, John Stones, Danny Rose, Jordan Henderson, Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane practically pick themselves for the starting 11, with Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Jamie Vardy having secured significant roles off the bench.

One position, however, which remains far from set in stone is the man in goal. Joe Hart has long since fallen from his former place as the cemented no. 1, meanwhile Jack Butland and Fraser Forster failed to make the most of their sporadic chances over the course of the last couple years.

Enter: Jordan Pickford, who started and played all 90 minutes — and massively impressed Southgate — in the Three Lions’ 1-0 victory over Holland. Southgate singled out the 24-year-old Everton goalkeeper for praise following the game, remarking that Pickford’s ability to start the process of playing the ball out of the back “allows [England] to play in a different way” — quotes from BT Sport:

“He transferred what we know he can do into an important game, a game away from home, so that was good for him.

“I think (it was) not the test that we faced in November (friendlies against Germany and Brazil) in terms of the pressure on our defense and the experience of the players.

“But, nevertheless, I think that’s 11 clean sheets from our 16 games and that gives us a good base to build from.”

“I think it allows you to play in a different way. There are moments where the goalkeeper or a defender can come and put the ball into the stand or play it forward hopefully.

“But if you can play with composure and play through and out of pressure then it (eases) off the opposition in terms of their pressure and eventually they stop running and you have more time in different areas of the field. The profile of all of that defense and goalkeeper allowed us to do that.”

Don’t look now, but this appears to be the most settled and established England side heading into a major tournament… well, probably in my lifetime. What if England are good — or, worse — really good?