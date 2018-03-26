More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Christen Press trade saga ends with move to Goteborg

By Nicholas MendolaMar 26, 2018, 2:10 PM EDT
Christen Press didn’t like the way she was traded to Houston, and has officially turned the page on it.

Press will head to Sweden for a stint with Goteborg, saying the move is for the betterment of her career, putting on ice a saga that saw her refute the team-explained timeline for her trade from Chicago to Houston en route to refusing the move altogether.

Press, 29, played with Goteborg in 2012. She is two caps from 100 in her career with the USWNT, for whom she’s scored 44 goals. She has scored 35 goals in 60 NWSL games after returning from Tyreso following a tremendous 43-goal season in 2013.

Perhaps while there she can have a dinner with Mix Diskerud and share bitter thoughts about how soccer transfers work on our shores, for better or worse.

West Brom CEO on woes: “I’ll be honest, I’m shocked”

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 26, 2018, 1:36 PM EDT
Good news is hard to find at the Hawthorns these days.

West Bromwich Albion has three wins from 31 Premier League matches and sits 10 points back of safety, and presumed life in the Championship will begin with the club in unusual financial territory.

Club chief executive Mark Jenkins says he can hardly believe what’s become of the Baggies, who didn’t sell any significant pieces this summer and invested more than $65 million in Oliver Burke, Jay Rodriguez, Ahmed Hegazi and others under Tony Pulis (who was fired this winter and replaced by Alan Pardew).

From the BBC:

“We have wages, transfer and loan fees at record levels and yet find ourselves in this position,” said Jenkins.

“Clearly, it has not been as successful a season. There is going to be a significant loss in next year’s accounts, not to the level of profit recorded in these accounts of course, but it demonstrates how the board have used the resources – and a little bit more besides – investing in the squad and the infrastructure of the stadium. I’ll be honest, I’ve come back and I’m shocked at what I have found in some of the decisions that have been made.”

Sunderland is showing us how quickly a club can fall from grace, in danger of relegation for a second-straight season. Parachute payments should make that an anomaly, but as Newcastle showed last season, preparing for the battle ahead in the desperate world of the Championship is paramount. It looks like West Brom knows that.

Morocco touts gun safety in 2026 World Cup bid against U.S.

AP Photo/Matt Dunham
Associated PressMar 26, 2018, 12:18 PM EDT
Morocco has touted its limited threat from gun crime in a 2026 World Cup bidding proposal to take on the United States-led rival for the soccer showpiece.

The north African nation highlights safety for visiting fans in bidding documents published by FIFA on Monday that do however show every stadium and training ground requires building work.

By contrast, the North American bid book says it is the low-risk proposition for FIFA since no infrastructure will be built for the first World Cup after the jump from 32 to 48 finalists.

Morocco’s decision to point to “very low gun circulation” comes amidst the growing call for stricter laws regarding firearms in the U.S. following a school shooting in Florida that left 17 dead.

The U.S. is the dominant partner in a North American bid that includes Canada and Mexico.

Infantino pledges unmatched monitoring of 2026 World Cup bidding

Photo by Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 26, 2018, 12:02 PM EDT
To say FIFA is under the microscope is an understatement.

Soccer’s embattled governing body saw its leadership flipped after allegations of bribery regarding the awarding of the 2018 World Cup to Russia and the 2022 World Cup to Qatar.

With both of those hosts going unchanged, FIFA knows it has to say and do all the right things moving forward. Enter new president Gianni “Not Sepp Blatter” Infantino.

With the United States, Mexico, and Canada’s joint-bid for the 48-team 2026 tournament challenged only by Morocco, this should be among the easiest bidding processes to oversee. Pardon us if we’re still a bit skeptical given the size of the world.

Here’s Infantino:

“The rules of the process include the highest standards in terms of ethical conduct, participation and commitment to sustainability and human rights. These are necessary steps to ensure that we never go back to the old ways.”

Ahead of Paraguay friendly, spring is in the air for US Soccer

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMar 26, 2018, 11:53 AM EDT
CARY, NC — Spring is the season of starting anew.

It’s fitting that the winter muck is finally giving way to warmer weather in Cary, North Carolina ahead of the upcoming friendly for U.S. Soccer against Paraguay on Tuesday. Just yesterday, there was slushy snow plaguing the skies, but today, the sun was shining over WakeMed Soccer Park to warm the air as the team took to the field to train.

There is a strange aura surrounding the USMNT at the moment. Without the hustle and bustle of an approaching World Cup to occupy the focus, there is the tentative feeling of starting anew, with a long journey ahead but new faces ready to stand to the challenges in front of them.

“It’s been useful to get to know one another, on the field, off the field, a lot of new faces,” said interim head coach Dave Sarachan at his pre-match press conference. “It’s always exciting to build towards something, and that something is tomorrow night against Paraguay. It’ll be a great test for our young guys, and just another opportunity to get on the field and give the guys a real look against a quality opponent.”

Those new guys are abundant. The U.S. roster is chock full of fresh faces, including eight players without a single cap for the U.S. national team, and another 10 with five or fewer caps. The average age of the roster is just a hair over 23 years old. DeAndre Yedlin and Bobby Wood combine for 85 caps – the rest of the roster combines for a total of 77.

With so many young faces, Sarachan was guarded about singling out individuals who have impressed him over the past few days in training, but was open about how this roster brings a completely new outlook to the group, and without the usual faces like Michael Bradley, Tim Howard, or other veteran players, the feel of the trip has been turned upside down.

“A few things have stood out to me,” Sarachan said. “One is they have a youthful confidence; they come in from their environments where they’re playing. They’re drawing on a little bit of the past that we had against Bosnia and Portugal with this young group, so there’s a little bit of consistency for a few of the guys, but they come in with what I would say a clean slate in their minds, so they’re looking to impress by pushing each day in training.”

“Obviously with youth comes enthusiasm and energy, but I think the soccer has impressed me so far in training. Now, when the curtain goes up and the lights show tomorrow night, we’ll see how it looks when it really counts, but I think the confidence of the young group and playing without a lot of fear has been the two things that have stood out to me.”

With such a young group, Sarachan refused to really go into the play of any particular players – or get into any specifics of his lineup plan for tomorrow’s game – perhaps to keep the heads of the young players on their shoulders, but he did name drop a few youngsters he hadn’t seen before.

“I hate to single out anyone because that means I’m leaving out a lot of players,” Sarachan said as he thought long and hard about who he wanted to talk about, “but there are some new faces here that I didn’t know well…Antonee Robinson, Andrija Novakovich…maybe some of the guys I’ve gotten to know a little bit, certainly Tyler [Adams] and all the rest I’ve known, but a few guys that we brought in that…even [Erik] Palmer-Brown that I have never personally coached, just to get to know them and get to see them…nobody’s here that shouldn’t be here.”

While the head coach watches with intent, the players are eyeing their opportunity with a vigor not reflected by the atmosphere of the venue.

“Even though a lot of us weren’t involved in the qualifying campaign, we still kind of felt the disappointment and the pain of not making the World Cup,” said 20-year-old Cameron Carter-Vickers. “So we definitely feel like we need to work together and work with the coach and work with US Soccer in general to get back on track and get the wheels moving again.”

Without anyone to truly take charge, and with time to develop without the pressure of a meaningful game in the near future, there’s room for the young players to grow into their roles and make an impression, and they are reflecting that.

“We’re all young players, none of us are at the peak of our careers yet, or none of us are playing at the highest level yet,” Carter-Vickers said. “So it’s definitely a stepping stone and just trying to kind of all develop together and grow up as a team and get to a World Cup level.”

So with the U.S. left out this summer and likely another 18 months until qualifying starts for the next cycle, what are the stakes of tomorrow’s match? “Starting over I think, for the whole team” said 18-year-old Tim Weah, “and setting everything straight from the get-go together as a young group.”

“If you look at the rosters at the three friendlies we’ve had,” Sarachan said, “the theme has been giving players the opportunity that we feel are going to be part of the bigger picture. And again, we don’t want to get so far ahead of ourselves. You just can’t predict a year from now, but what you hope is that all these friendlies, and all these matches, and all the programming going through 2018 will pay dividends in terms of the investment we’re making to players that we think when the qualifying begins and the next Gold Cup and all the other competitions, that they will be ready.”

Spring is in the air. The sun is shining. U.S. Soccer is playing a game in North Carolina for the first time in 12 years. There’s a very long way to go, and while the lingering disappointment is still palpable in Cary, a new leaf must be turned, and in the shadows of a college basketball state still focused on the finality of the NCAA Tournament, WakeMed Soccer Field could be the start of a new beginning. Tomorrow will shed more light on just how well the budding talent is growing.