AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Examining how the newly-shaped LA Galaxy could look with Zlatan

By Matt ReedMar 26, 2018, 9:34 PM EDT
Zlatan Ibrahimovic may be looking for a thank you from LA Galaxy supporters, but the former European icon will have to produce on the pitch before he warrants the sentiment.

The 36-year-old striker completed a long-awaited (about five years overdue) move to the Major League Soccer giants on Friday in a sensational switch that sent shockwaves around the globe.

Now, it’s just a matter of Ibra making his way to the United States, and finding the form that once made him known as the deadliest striker on the planet.

While his play at Manchester United this season has been far from stellar, a combination of injury and the introduction of Romelu Lukaku hurt the veteran’s chances of recapturing his success from 2016/17 (his first season at Old Trafford) — where Ibra notched 28 goals in all competitions.

Through all of his successes though, Zlatan has often times been considered a true number nine during his expansive career, and now the Swede will likely need to find a way to partner with another striker in the Galaxy starting XI.

Ola Kamara, who joined the Western Conference side in a high-profile trade this winter from the Columbus Crew, has been as good as any striker in MLS since coming to the U.S. in 2016.

“We’re going to have to try and figure that out,” Sigi Schmid told reporters after Saturday’s draw with the Whitecaps. “I didn’t want to think about that a whole lot [before Vancouver].

“I wanted to make sure we had this game plan right. I’ll probably throw some lineups or different formations on the board and see what I think works and what makes sense.

“But Ola’s an important player to our team, because of his ability to score goals and because of his ability to stretch the defense. At times Zlatan’s played very well with that kind of a player. I’m sure we can establish a connection and a combination there.”

Here’s a look at two possible formations the Galaxy could employ with Ibrahimovic and Kamara starting in the attack.

4-1-3-2

This scenario would sacrifice Perry Kitchen in the midfield to give the Galaxy a bigger attacking threat with the introduction of Zlatan.

3-2-3-2

This formation gives Schmid a bit more assurance in the midfield with a partnership of Kitchen and Jonathan dos Santos in the center. Meanwhile, there’s a more natural three in the back with Skjelvik, Ciani and Feltscher, and sends Ashley Cole to the bench. While it would be a tough decision for the manager, the former Premier Leaguer is more of a traditional left back in a flat four.

Thauvin ruled out of France’s friendly game against Russia

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 26, 2018, 8:05 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) France winger Florian Thauvin has been ruled out of the team’s friendly against Russia because of a hamstring injury.

The French soccer federation says the Marseille player did not travel with his teammates to St. Petersburg, where France will take on the World Cup hosts on Tuesday.

France coach Didier Deschamps will not call up a replacement for Thauvin, who underwent an MRI scan which revealed the injury in his left thigh.

France, the runner-up at the 2016 European Championship, is looking for some defensive improvement against the Russians after falling to a 3-2 home loss to Colombia over the weekend.

RSL loans Yura Movsisyan to Swedish club

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMar 26, 2018, 6:35 PM EDT
There’s been a bit of confusion regarding Yura Movsisyan’s stay at Real Salt Lake, but the Western Conference side has sent the veteran forward overseas.

RSL announced on Monday that Movsisyan has been loaned to Swedish side Djurgarden until the end of July 2018, however, the loan can be extended by the club for the duration of the year if they choose to do so.

MLSSoccer.com’s Sam Stejskal also reported that despite RSL’s move to waive Movsisyan in early March, the club still obtains the player’s rights and are expected to pay his remaining 2018 salary of nearly $2 million.

The Claret and Cobalt opted to waive the 30-year-old’s contract in order to open a Designated Player spot for Mike Petke’s side.

Movsisyan first joined RSL back in 2007 from Sporting KC (then, the Kansas City Wizards) for two seasons, before returning to Salt Lake City in 2016.

In four seasons with RSL, Movsisyan tallied 31 goals for the club.

NYCFC academy tops Real Madrid in Generation adidas Cup

Twitter/@adidassoccer
By Matt ReedMar 26, 2018, 5:22 PM EDT
New York City FC’s academy has already made positive waves over the last year with players like James Sands, Giovanni Reyna and Joe Scally impressing.

The MLS side’s Under-17 team pulled off a historic win on Sunday though when NYCFC topped Real Madrid’s youth side on Sunday.

The Bronx club pulled off a 1-0 victory courtesy of a second-half strike from substitute David Alino.

NYCFC currently sits on three points in Group C play through two matches. Brazilian side Atletico Paranaense holds six points, and needs just a draw on Monday to finish atop the group.

Four groups make up the Generation adidas Cup tournament field, and only the group winners advance to the semifinals.

Check out the highlights below from the impressive victory.

Int’l roundup: Depay, Van Dijk lead Holland past Portugal and more

AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani
By Matt ReedMar 26, 2018, 4:33 PM EDT
Only two matches on Monday involved countries heading to Russia this summer, but each fixture featured exciting action.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal received a 3-0 hammering from Holland at the Stade de Genève, behind goals from Memphis Depay, Ryan Babel and Virgil Van Dijk.

The Portuguese fell behind after 11 minutes, when Depay led a brilliant attack for the Dutch. The lead soon doubled just beyond the half-hour mark as Babel’s sliding effort found its way past goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

Liverpool defender Van Dijk capped off the scoring on the stroke of halftime with a strong strike inside the Portuguese area following a free kick for the Dutch.

The fate of the hosts was sealed in the 61st minute, when defender João Cancelo received his second yellow card in less than 20 minutes, and was sent off.

Meanwhile, Edinson Cavani’s second-half strike helped Uruguay top Wales with a 1-0 victory on the road.

The South American side was outmatched for much of the fixture, with Gareth Bale and Wales looking the more dominant side, but the PSG star found the back of the net four minutes into the second stanza after Cristian Rodríguez picked out the veteran striker — who was positioned close to goal.