Int’l roundup: Depay, Van Dijk lead Holland past Portugal and more

Only two matches on Monday involved countries heading to Russia this summer, but each fixture featured exciting action.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal received a 3-0 hammering from Holland at the Stade de Genève, behind goals from Memphis Depay, Ryan Babel and Virgil Van Dijk.
The Portuguese fell behind after 11 minutes, when Depay led a brilliant attack for the Dutch. The lead soon doubled just beyond the half-hour mark as Babel’s sliding effort found its way past goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.
Liverpool defender Van Dijk capped off the scoring on the stroke of halftime with a strong strike inside the Portuguese area following a free kick for the Dutch.
The fate of the hosts was sealed in the 61st minute, when defender João Cancelo received his second yellow card in less than 20 minutes, and was sent off.
Meanwhile, Edinson Cavani’s second-half strike helped Uruguay top Wales with a 1-0 victory on the road.
The South American side was outmatched for much of the fixture, with Gareth Bale and Wales looking the more dominant side, but the PSG star found the back of the net four minutes into the second stanza after Cristian Rodríguez picked out the veteran striker — who was positioned close to goal.
New York City FC’s academy has already made positive waves over the last year with players like James Sands, Giovanni Reyna and Joe Scally impressing.
The MLS side’s Under-17 team pulled off a historic win on Sunday though when NYCFC topped Real Madrid’s youth side on Sunday.
The Bronx club pulled off a 1-0 victory courtesy of a second-half strike from substitute David Alino.
NYCFC currently sits on three points in Group C play through two matches. Brazilian side Atletico Paranaense holds six points, and needs just a draw on Monday to finish atop the group.
Four groups make up the Generation adidas Cup tournament field, and only the group winners advance to the semifinals.
Check out the highlights below from the impressive victory.
The United bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup appears to be very much in jeopardy, but the structure of the jointly-held competition continues to be revealed bit by bit.
While the USA, Mexico and Canada are in a tough fight against Morocco — the only other nation currently bidding on the 2026 World Cup — the official bid for North America has revealed that the final would be held in New Jersey at MetLife Stadium if the United bid is selected.
The New Jersey-based stadium has hosted various major soccer events in the past, including, the 2016 Copa America Centenario final contested by Argentina and champions Chile.
Meanwhile, the two World Cup semifinal matches would take place in Atlanta and Dallas, respectively.
Atlanta boasts a newly-developed Mercedes-Benz Stadium — which opened in 2017 to Atlanta United and the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. Meanwhile, Dallas features AT&T Stadium — which is home to the Dallas Cowboys and holds a capacity of over 100,000.
The bid — which announced 23 cities across the U.S., Mexico and Canada on March 15 — was officially submitted to FIFA on March 16 for approval.
With the tournament set to expanded to 48 teams by 2026, the bid has proposed that Canada and Mexico each host seven group stage matches and an additional three knockout round matches (two in Round of 32, one in Round of 16).
A familiar Premier League midfielder is set to train with a Major League Soccer club this week as he attempts to solidify his next move.
Metro New York is reporting that former Arsenal player Alex Song will begin training with the New York Red Bulls as he aims to find a new destination in his playing career.
The veteran midfielder is not believed to be on a trial with the Red Bulls, though.
Song, 30, is out of contract with Russian side Rubin Kazan — where he spent the last two seasons.
The Cameroonian international is known for making his name in the Premier League with the Gunners, after beginning his career with French side Bastia.
Following a lengthy stint at the Emirates Stadium for over six seasons, Song moved on to Barcelona, however, he never found his footing with the La Liga giants and returned to the PL on loan with West Ham United for multiple spells.
Christen Press didn’t like the way she was traded to Houston, and has officially turned the page on it.
Press will head to Sweden for a stint with Goteborg, saying the move is for the betterment of her career, putting on ice a saga that saw her refute the team-explained timeline for her trade from Chicago to Houston en route to refusing the move altogether.
Press, 29, played with Goteborg in 2012. She is two caps from 100 in her career with the USWNT, for whom she’s scored 44 goals. She has scored 35 goals in 60 NWSL games after returning from Tyreso following a tremendous 43-goal season in 2013.
Perhaps while there she can have a dinner with Mix Diskerud and share bitter thoughts about how soccer transfers work on our shores, for better or worse.