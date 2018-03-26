NYCFC academy tops Real Madrid in Generation adidas Cup

Click to email (Opens in new window)

New York City FC’s academy has already made positive waves over the last year with players like James Sands, Giovanni Reyna and Joe Scally impressing.

The MLS side’s Under-17 team pulled off a historic win on Sunday though when NYCFC topped Real Madrid’s youth side on Sunday.

The Bronx club pulled off a 1-0 victory courtesy of a second-half strike from substitute David Alino.

NYCFC currently sits on three points in Group C play through two matches. Brazilian side Atletico Paranaense holds six points, and needs just a draw on Monday to finish atop the group.

Four groups make up the Generation adidas Cup tournament field, and only the group winners advance to the semifinals.

Check out the highlights below from the impressive victory.