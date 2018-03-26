Report: Former Gunner Alex Song to train with Red Bulls

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A familiar Premier League midfielder is set to train with a Major League Soccer club this week as he attempts to solidify his next move.

[ MORE: USMNT prepares to face Paraguay with youthful squad ]

Metro New York is reporting that former Arsenal player Alex Song will begin training with the New York Red Bulls as he aims to find a new destination in his playing career.

The veteran midfielder is not believed to be on a trial with the Red Bulls, though.

Song, 30, is out of contract with Russian side Rubin Kazan — where he spent the last two seasons.

The Cameroonian international is known for making his name in the Premier League with the Gunners, after beginning his career with French side Bastia.

Following a lengthy stint at the Emirates Stadium for over six seasons, Song moved on to Barcelona, however, he never found his footing with the La Liga giants and returned to the PL on loan with West Ham United for multiple spells.