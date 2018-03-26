Report: Former Gunner Alex Song to train with Red Bulls

A familiar Premier League midfielder is set to train with a Major League Soccer club this week as he attempts to solidify his next move.
[ MORE: USMNT prepares to face Paraguay with youthful squad ]
Metro New York is reporting that former Arsenal player Alex Song will begin training with the New York Red Bulls as he aims to find a new destination in his playing career.
The veteran midfielder is not believed to be on a trial with the Red Bulls, though.
Song, 30, is out of contract with Russian side Rubin Kazan — where he spent the last two seasons.
The Cameroonian international is known for making his name in the Premier League with the Gunners, after beginning his career with French side Bastia.
Following a lengthy stint at the Emirates Stadium for over six seasons, Song moved on to Barcelona, however, he never found his footing with the La Liga giants and returned to the PL on loan with West Ham United for multiple spells.
Christen Press didn’t like the way she was traded to Houston, and has officially turned the page on it.
Press will head to Sweden for a stint with Goteborg, saying the move is for the betterment of her career, putting on ice a saga that saw her refute the team-explained timeline for her trade from Chicago to Houston en route to refusing the move altogether.
[ MORE: USMNT-Paraguay preview ]
Press, 29, played with Goteborg in 2012. She is two caps from 100 in her career with the USWNT, for whom she’s scored 44 goals. She has scored 35 goals in 60 NWSL games after returning from Tyreso following a tremendous 43-goal season in 2013.
Perhaps while there she can have a dinner with Mix Diskerud and share bitter thoughts about how soccer transfers work on our shores, for better or worse.
Good news is hard to find at the Hawthorns these days.
West Bromwich Albion has three wins from 31 Premier League matches and sits 10 points back of safety, and presumed life in the Championship will begin with the club in unusual financial territory.
[ MORE: USMNT-Paraguay preview ]
Club chief executive Mark Jenkins says he can hardly believe what’s become of the Baggies, who didn’t sell any significant pieces this summer and invested more than $65 million in Oliver Burke, Jay Rodriguez, Ahmed Hegazi and others under Tony Pulis (who was fired this winter and replaced by Alan Pardew).
From the BBC:
“We have wages, transfer and loan fees at record levels and yet find ourselves in this position,” said Jenkins.
“Clearly, it has not been as successful a season. There is going to be a significant loss in next year’s accounts, not to the level of profit recorded in these accounts of course, but it demonstrates how the board have used the resources – and a little bit more besides – investing in the squad and the infrastructure of the stadium. I’ll be honest, I’ve come back and I’m shocked at what I have found in some of the decisions that have been made.”
Sunderland is showing us how quickly a club can fall from grace, in danger of relegation for a second-straight season. Parachute payments should make that an anomaly, but as Newcastle showed last season, preparing for the battle ahead in the desperate world of the Championship is paramount. It looks like West Brom knows that.
Morocco has touted its limited threat from gun crime in a 2026 World Cup bidding proposal to take on the United States-led rival for the soccer showpiece.
[ MORE: USMNT-Paraguay preview ]
The north African nation highlights safety for visiting fans in bidding documents published by FIFA on Monday that do however show every stadium and training ground requires building work.
By contrast, the North American bid book says it is the low-risk proposition for FIFA since no infrastructure will be built for the first World Cup after the jump from 32 to 48 finalists.
Morocco’s decision to point to “very low gun circulation” comes amidst the growing call for stricter laws regarding firearms in the U.S. following a school shooting in Florida that left 17 dead.
The U.S. is the dominant partner in a North American bid that includes Canada and Mexico.
To say FIFA is under the microscope is an understatement.
Soccer’s embattled governing body saw its leadership flipped after allegations of bribery regarding the awarding of the 2018 World Cup to Russia and the 2022 World Cup to Qatar.
[ MORE: USMNT-Paraguay preview ]
With both of those hosts going unchanged, FIFA knows it has to say and do all the right things moving forward. Enter new president Gianni “Not Sepp Blatter” Infantino.
With the United States, Mexico, and Canada’s joint-bid for the 48-team 2026 tournament challenged only by Morocco, this should be among the easiest bidding processes to oversee. Pardon us if we’re still a bit skeptical given the size of the world.
Here’s Infantino:
“The rules of the process include the highest standards in terms of ethical conduct, participation and commitment to sustainability and human rights. These are necessary steps to ensure that we never go back to the old ways.”