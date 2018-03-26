RSL loans Yura Movsisyan to Swedish club

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

There’s been a bit of confusion regarding Yura Movsisyan’s stay at Real Salt Lake, but the Western Conference side has sent the veteran forward overseas.

[ MORE: Spring is in the air for USMNT ahead of Paraguay friendly ]

RSL announced on Monday that Movsisyan has been loaned to Swedish side Djurgarden until the end of July 2018, however, the loan can be extended by the club for the duration of the year if they choose to do so.

MLSSoccer.com’s Sam Stejskal also reported that despite RSL’s move to waive Movsisyan in early March, the club still obtains the player’s rights and are expected to pay his remaining 2018 salary of nearly $2 million.

The Claret and Cobalt opted to waive the 30-year-old’s contract in order to open a Designated Player spot for Mike Petke’s side.

Movsisyan first joined RSL back in 2007 from Sporting KC (then, the Kansas City Wizards) for two seasons, before returning to Salt Lake City in 2016.

In four seasons with RSL, Movsisyan tallied 31 goals for the club.