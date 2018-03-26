USMNT-Paraguay preview: Youth served in Carolina

Three: That’s how many USMNT players on the squad for Tuesday’s international friendly against Paraguay were with the team for the side’s 1-0 Copa America Centenario win over the visitors.

Bobby Wood “ran his socks off,” DeAndre Yedlin took two silly yellow cards, and Darlington Nagbe was an unused sub for Jurgen Klinsmann’s men on that night in Philadelphia.

Paraguay boss Gustavo Morinigo wasn’t there either — both clubs have changed bosses since then, with Dave Sarachan now the USMNT interim boss following Bruce Arena’s World Cup qualifying failure — but could use five starters from that match.

So there are few easy predictions other than unfamiliarity and perhaps youthful exuberance. On neutral soil, in fact, Paraguay would probably be favored to ruin Sarachan’s unbeaten run as American bench boss.

For the record, the Yanks are little better than even money to win the match in Cary, North Carolina.

Levante full back Shaq Moore could start for the U.S., having broken through for the La Liga side late last year. He told ESPN that American supporters have reason to be intrigued by the youthful roster

“Fans should feel excited — not just about me, but about the new crop of players coming through. It’s tough knowing there is no World Cup [this summer], but I think we have good things coming in the future,” Moore said.

Plenty of other youngsters will be on show, and one Paraguay star getting American eyes will be Atlanta United’s Miguel Almiron. The 21-year-old has is yet to score a senior goal for his country in 11 caps, a striking difference from his 10 goals and 10 assists in 35 appearances for the MLS side (It should come as no surprise that scoring on Chile and Argentina is more challenging than making plays against league competition in many parts of the world).

The U.S. is 3-2-2 all-time against Paraguay. Kickoff from Cary is expected shortly after 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday.

