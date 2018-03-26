More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

USMNT-Paraguay preview: Youth served in Carolina

By Nicholas MendolaMar 26, 2018, 9:21 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Three: That’s how many USMNT players on the squad for Tuesday’s international friendly against Paraguay were with the team for the side’s 1-0 Copa America Centenario win over the visitors.

Bobby Wood “ran his socks off,” DeAndre Yedlin took two silly yellow cards, and Darlington Nagbe was an unused sub for Jurgen Klinsmann’s men on that night in Philadelphia.

[ MORE: How will USMNT line up? ]

Paraguay boss Gustavo Morinigo wasn’t there either — both clubs have changed bosses since then, with Dave Sarachan now the USMNT interim boss following Bruce Arena’s World Cup qualifying failure — but could use five starters from that match.

So there are few easy predictions other than unfamiliarity and perhaps youthful exuberance. On neutral soil, in fact, Paraguay would probably be favored to ruin Sarachan’s unbeaten run as American bench boss.

For the record, the Yanks are little better than even money to win the match in Cary, North Carolina.

Levante full back Shaq Moore could start for the U.S., having broken through for the La Liga side late last year. He told ESPN that American supporters have reason to be intrigued by the youthful roster

“Fans should feel excited — not just about me, but about the new crop of players coming through. It’s tough knowing there is no World Cup [this summer], but I think we have good things coming in the future,” Moore said.

Plenty of other youngsters will be on show, and one Paraguay star getting American eyes will be Atlanta United’s Miguel Almiron. The 21-year-old has is yet to score a senior goal for his country in 11 caps, a striking difference from his 10 goals and 10 assists in 35 appearances for the MLS side (It should come as no surprise that scoring on Chile and Argentina is more challenging than making plays against league competition in many parts of the world).

The U.S. is 3-2-2 all-time against Paraguay. Kickoff from Cary is expected shortly after 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Cavani goal leads Uruguay past Wales in China Cup Final

Color China Photo via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMar 26, 2018, 10:05 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Uruguay continued its warm-up for this summer’s World Cup with a 1-0 win over Wales in the China Cup Final on Monday.

[ MORE: USMNT-Paraguay preview ]

Edinson Cavani was the goal scorer, following up his audacious semifinal overhead goal. It was the striker’s 100th cap and 42nd goal, with four coming in his last five appearances for La Celeste.

Uruguay is a sneaky side to watch in Russia, with Cavani joining Luis Suarez to form a very potent strike force.

The South American side was eliminated by CONMEBOL mates Colombia in the Round of 16 at the last World Cup, and lost 3-2 to Netherlands in the 2010 semifinal en route to another 3-2 loss to Germany in the third place match.

Led by coach Oscar Tabarez since 2006, Uruguay has a winnable World Cup Group A with Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. Group A’s winner and runner-up will be drawn against the opposite from Group B, likely Portugal and Spain.

Bayern Munich CEO “willing to bet” Lewandowski stays

AP Photo/Michael Sohn
By Nicholas MendolaMar 26, 2018, 8:49 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Calling Robert Lewandowski “probably the best No. 9 in Europe,” Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge tells Kicker the prolific Polish striker is not for sale.

Lewandowski has 32 goals in 37 matches this season including 23 in 25 Bundesliga matches, and has netted a wild 117 goals over his last three seasons with the Bavarian club.

[ MORE: How will USMNT line up? ]

His international hot streak is even more impressive; Lewandowski went 67 minutes against Nigeria on March 23 in just his second goalless Poland appearance since June 2016. Overall, he’s netted 17 times in his last 12 caps.

Rummenigge says he’s willing to bet Lewandowski stays at Bayern next season, and wants to send the message that, “against the will of Bayern Munich nobody can buy a Bayern Munich player.”

Anyone want to take Rummenigge’s bet if the big dollars of Real Madrid do come calling?

Wenger: “A bit fed up” with focus on manager’s image (video)

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 26, 2018, 7:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsene Wenger is preparing for Arsenal’s best chance at next season’s UEFA Champions League: April 5 and 12 quarterfinal legs against CSKA Moscow in the Europa League.

[ MORE: How will USMNT line up? ]

Speaking to Bein Sport this international break in preparation for the matches, he was asked whether winning the competition could be a storybook end for his time at Arsenal.

Wenger didn’t bite on the retirement bait, though he did show that the relatively leading question took him directly where it hoped; Instead of moving the talk to how he doesn’t know when he’ll be done at the Emirates, he shifted the context to image.

“I am not too concerned by image because I focus to work with values,” Wenger said. “I am prone to do my best for my club. I am maybe naive enough that with the time going on, with the perspective and the emotional context growing it will stand out what I’ve done for my club and not so much the last result… I am a little bit fed up with the modern thing that is to completely take care of your image.”

There’s a “get off my lawn” joke to be made here, but that would feel a bit like ageism, wouldn’t it? Good news: That would lead into the other part of Wenger’s thoughts.

“You focus on doing well for your club. Overall the older you get, the more it become a bit of age discrimination. I can accept that the results are not good enough but we are in a job where we have to take the consequences but overall, the big picture of how long you’ve been at the club, how old you are. I find that difficult to take. All the rest I accept. I am in a top public job where I have to make results and I am responsible for the results.”

I think Wenger’s legacy is largely safe as one of the most influential managers in Premier League history. Perhaps the only danger of these recent seasons overriding his long track record of success is a fan- and media-driven need to fulfill the prophecy of his legacy being tarnished.

Wenger is known as a leader who treats every Arsenal employee the same, and it does seem destined that in some capacity he’ll be loved more inside the grounds than the league itself. But there’s a wider circle which will view him as a legend beyond the scope of this magnified and disappointing on-field time at the Emirates.

Ex-England women’s coach Sampson threatened ref with pole

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 25, 2018, 10:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Former England women’s soccer team coach Mark Sampson was being investigated for intimidating a female UEFA official with a metal pole at the 2017 European Championship before he was fired.

A review by The Associated Press of UEFA disciplinary cases uncovered details of the investigation that led to Sampson being banned for three games for “insulting, aggressive and insistent actions,” including profane abuse.

UEFA concluded its case on Sept. 21, the day after the English Football Association fired him for “inappropriate and unacceptable behavior” in a separate case focusing on relations with female players in a previous managerial job.

The UEFA investigation into “insulting or molesting acts” by Sampson at the Euro 2017 semifinal has never previously been mentioned in public. The FA declined to comment Friday and its leaders did not mention the UEFA case when they were questioned at a British parliamentary hearing in October about controversies during Sampson’s reign.

Sampson provided statements to UEFA on Sept. 1 about the incidents after England’s 3-0 loss to the Netherlands in the semifinals on Aug. 3.

The UEFA report included multiple expletives that Sampson is said to have used.

An hour into the match, UEFA said Sampson was “verbally abusive” toward the venue director, telling her: “You better sit down.”

Sampson was then accused of confronting referee liaison officer Fijke Hoogendijk after the game outside the referee changing room. Sampson “approached her and shouted aggressively at her and with aggressive body language,” UEFA said.

Summarizing details of the case, UEFA said Sampson was shouting at Hoogendijk and calling her a “disgrace.”

The disciplinary report continued: “He then picked up a metal pillar raising it above his head aggressively before throwing it down hard against the floor. Fijke was concerned he was going to strike her. … Fijke felt intimidated and offended by his actions.”

The FA denied that Sampson lifted the pole above his head, telling UEFA that it would have been impossible given its weight. Sampson apologized for his use of inappropriate language but denied saying he would shut the door in Hoogendijk’s face.

According to UEFA, the FA claimed that “the build-up to the game had been particularly stressful with travel to the stadium disrupted and preparation time considerably reduced.”

But UEFA’s disciplinary body concluded that Sampson’s conduct was of “great concern” as he “threatened the integrity” of an official.

“The language he used and his attitude grossly violated the basic rules of decent conduct and his behavior was insulting,” UEFA said.

The seven-person panel was headed by Partl Thomas of Austria.

“It is without hesitation a cause of sorrow that persons deployed at matches who have no relation to the football performance of the teams are attacked in such an aggressive manner by team’s officials,” the panel said.

“Even accepting the statements of the coach in full it can’t be permitted that UEFA officials like the venue director and the referee liaison officer endure the aggressive manners of others present at the match, let alone the head coach of one of the teams.”

In October, the FA concluded its own investigation into Sampson’s conduct while he was coaching the team and found that he had directed racially discriminating remarks at two of his players. Part of that case centered on a $105,000 financial settlement secretly struck by the FA with striker Eni Aluko to halt her grievance complaint against Sampson ahead of Euro 2017.

Sampson, who led the team to the 2015 Women’s World Cup semifinals, was replaced as England coach by former Manchester United player Phil Neville.