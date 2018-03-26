More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Wenger: “A bit fed up” with focus on manager’s image (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMar 26, 2018, 7:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsene Wenger is preparing for Arsenal’s best chance at next season’s UEFA Champions League: April 5 and 12 quarterfinal legs against CSKA Moscow in the Europa League.

[ MORE: How will USMNT line up? ]

Speaking to Bein Sport this international break in preparation for the matches, he was asked whether winning the competition could be a storybook end for his time at Arsenal.

Wenger didn’t bite on the retirement bait, though he did show that the relatively leading question took him directly where it hoped; Instead of moving the talk to how he doesn’t know when he’ll be done at the Emirates, he shifted the context to image.

“I am not too concerned by image because I focus to work with values,” Wenger said. “I am prone to do my best for my club. I am maybe naive enough that with the time going on, with the perspective and the emotional context growing it will stand out what I’ve done for my club and not so much the last result… I am a little bit fed up with the modern thing that is to completely take care of your image.”

There’s a “get off my lawn” joke to be made here, but that would feel a bit like ageism, wouldn’t it? Good news: That would lead into the other part of Wenger’s thoughts.

“You focus on doing well for your club. Overall the older you get, the more it become a bit of age discrimination. I can accept that the results are not good enough but we are in a job where we have to take the consequences but overall, the big picture of how long you’ve been at the club, how old you are. I find that difficult to take. All the rest I accept. I am in a top public job where I have to make results and I am responsible for the results.”

I think Wenger’s legacy is largely safe as one of the most influential managers in Premier League history. Perhaps the only danger of these recent seasons overriding his long track record of success is a fan- and media-driven need to fulfill the prophecy of his legacy being tarnished.

Wenger is known as a leader who treats every Arsenal employee the same, and it does seem destined that in some capacity he’ll be loved more inside the grounds than the league itself. But there’s a wider circle which will view him as a legend beyond the scope of this magnified and disappointing on-field time at the Emirates.

Bayern Munich CEO “willing to bet” Lewandowski stays

AP Photo/Michael Sohn
By Nicholas MendolaMar 26, 2018, 8:49 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Calling Robert Lewandowski “probably the best No. 9 in Europe,” Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge tells Kicker the prolific Polish striker is not for sale.

Lewandowski has 32 goals in 37 matches this season including 23 in 25 Bundesliga matches, and has netted a wild 117 goals over his last three seasons with the Bavarian club.

[ MORE: How will USMNT line up? ]

His international hot streak is even more impressive; Lewandowski went 67 minutes against Nigeria on March 23 in just his second goalless Poland appearance since June 2016. Overall, he’s netted 17 times in his last 12 caps.

Rummenigge says he’s willing to bet Lewandowski stays at Bayern next season, and wants to send the message that, “against the will of Bayern Munich nobody can buy a Bayern Munich player.”

Anyone want to take Rummenigge’s bet if the big dollars of Real Madrid do come calling?

Ex-England women’s coach Sampson threatened ref with pole

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 25, 2018, 10:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Former England women’s soccer team coach Mark Sampson was being investigated for intimidating a female UEFA official with a metal pole at the 2017 European Championship before he was fired.

A review by The Associated Press of UEFA disciplinary cases uncovered details of the investigation that led to Sampson being banned for three games for “insulting, aggressive and insistent actions,” including profane abuse.

UEFA concluded its case on Sept. 21, the day after the English Football Association fired him for “inappropriate and unacceptable behavior” in a separate case focusing on relations with female players in a previous managerial job.

The UEFA investigation into “insulting or molesting acts” by Sampson at the Euro 2017 semifinal has never previously been mentioned in public. The FA declined to comment Friday and its leaders did not mention the UEFA case when they were questioned at a British parliamentary hearing in October about controversies during Sampson’s reign.

Sampson provided statements to UEFA on Sept. 1 about the incidents after England’s 3-0 loss to the Netherlands in the semifinals on Aug. 3.

The UEFA report included multiple expletives that Sampson is said to have used.

An hour into the match, UEFA said Sampson was “verbally abusive” toward the venue director, telling her: “You better sit down.”

Sampson was then accused of confronting referee liaison officer Fijke Hoogendijk after the game outside the referee changing room. Sampson “approached her and shouted aggressively at her and with aggressive body language,” UEFA said.

Summarizing details of the case, UEFA said Sampson was shouting at Hoogendijk and calling her a “disgrace.”

The disciplinary report continued: “He then picked up a metal pillar raising it above his head aggressively before throwing it down hard against the floor. Fijke was concerned he was going to strike her. … Fijke felt intimidated and offended by his actions.”

The FA denied that Sampson lifted the pole above his head, telling UEFA that it would have been impossible given its weight. Sampson apologized for his use of inappropriate language but denied saying he would shut the door in Hoogendijk’s face.

According to UEFA, the FA claimed that “the build-up to the game had been particularly stressful with travel to the stadium disrupted and preparation time considerably reduced.”

But UEFA’s disciplinary body concluded that Sampson’s conduct was of “great concern” as he “threatened the integrity” of an official.

“The language he used and his attitude grossly violated the basic rules of decent conduct and his behavior was insulting,” UEFA said.

The seven-person panel was headed by Partl Thomas of Austria.

“It is without hesitation a cause of sorrow that persons deployed at matches who have no relation to the football performance of the teams are attacked in such an aggressive manner by team’s officials,” the panel said.

“Even accepting the statements of the coach in full it can’t be permitted that UEFA officials like the venue director and the referee liaison officer endure the aggressive manners of others present at the match, let alone the head coach of one of the teams.”

In October, the FA concluded its own investigation into Sampson’s conduct while he was coaching the team and found that he had directed racially discriminating remarks at two of his players. Part of that case centered on a $105,000 financial settlement secretly struck by the FA with striker Eni Aluko to halt her grievance complaint against Sampson ahead of Euro 2017.

Sampson, who led the team to the 2015 Women’s World Cup semifinals, was replaced as England coach by former Manchester United player Phil Neville.

Aguero: “I will return to my home at Independiente” in 2020

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 25, 2018, 8:49 PM EDT
2 Comments

Sergio Aguero has spent the last seven seasons of his iconic career at Manchester City, amassing nearly 200 goals across all competitions for the Premier League club, and he plans to spend another two campaigns at the Etihad Stadium before leaving “to return to my home” in just over two years’ time.

[ MORE: Monaco’s Lemar issues come-and-get-me plea to all interested clubs ]

Aguero’s been in the three- or five-man conversation for best forward in the world ever since he arrived at Man City in 2011, and given his age — he’ll turn 30 in June — he’ll almost certainly remain a key contributor until his final, emotional day at the club in the summer of 2020.

Given how matter of factly Aguero states all the facts and his intentions, it’s probably safe to assume he’s had this very exit strategy planned for quite some time. His current contract, negotiated and signed in 2014, was probably even designed so as to facilitate his return to Independiente, his boyhood club, at precisely this moment — quote from Calciomercato:

“My contract with Manchester City will expire in 2020, then I will return to my home at Independiente.”

[ MORE: Bale says winning China Cup would trump trophies with Madrid ]

One could have safely surmised that 2018 would be Aguero’s final trip to the World Cup, but his intentions to leave Europe halfway through the 2022 cycle all but confirm those assumptions. By that time, he could very well be a World Cup and Champions League winner with nothing more left to achieve at the highest level.

UEFA Nations League gets $94-million prize fund for 55 teams

Photo by Robert Hradil/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 25, 2018, 8:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NYON, Switzerland (AP) UEFA says it has created a $94-million prize fund for the inaugural Nations League.

The first champion will earn $9.25 million.

The Nations League is replacing most international friendlies. All 55 UEFA members will play group matches in four tiers through November. The Final Four will be in June 2019.

UEFA says 12 top-ranked teams in League A will each get $1.85 million. Group winners will get $1.85 million extra and advance to the final tournament, and the winner will get another $5.55 million.

League B will pay $1.23 million per team, while in League C it’s $925,000 and in League D it’s $617,000. Group winners will double their money.