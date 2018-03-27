More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Abdoulaye Doucoure issues come-and-get-me plea

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 27, 2018, 11:39 AM EDT
Abdoulaye Doucoure isn’t beating about the bush, is he?

The Watford central midfielder has dazzled in the Premier League this season with his driving runs from midfield and he is the Hornets’ top goalscorer with seven goals.

That form has alerted the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham with a $56 million pricetag slapped on his head by Watford.

Speaking to French outlet Canal Plus, Doucoure had the following to say when asked about moving to Liverpool in the future.

“Liverpool is a club that needs no introduction. I was impatient to play there at Anfield,” Doucoure said. “I wanted to feel the atmosphere. For me it would be a dream to play for a club like this. I am grateful to Watford, I have the confidence of this club, it is the one who revealed [the Premier League] to me. If there is an offer, we will discuss to find the best solution. Everyone wants to play in the Champions League, the big competitions.”

Well. Okay then.

With Watford in a very respectable 10th place in the Premier League right now, they won’t be playing in the Champions League anytime soon. So Doucoure will be pushing hard for a move away from Vicarage Road this summer.

In many ways he reminds you of Patrick Vieira. A tall, powerful central midfielder who launches into tackles but is just as adept at starting attacks and dictating the tempo of games.

With Emre Can rumored to be on his way to Juventus this summer, as Liverpool’s German international only has a contract at Anfield until July 1, Doucoure could slot into that hole perfectly.

Like Arsenal, Liverpool have long needed a true midfield destroyer to break up the play. Doucoure fits the bill, but will Liverpool, or any other top PL club for that matter, foot the bill for his services?

Watford paid just $13.1 million for Doucoure in 2016 before loaning him to sister club Granada. He has flourished this season in the PL, but is that enough for the big boys to spend big to sign him?

Report: Barcelona want to sign Luke Shaw

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 27, 2018, 10:36 AM EDT
Luke Shaw could be rescued in miraculous fashion from his nightmare spell at Manchester United.

According to multiple reports, including this one from the Mirror, the England international is being targeted by Barcelona, with the La Liga club eager to pounce for the left back after yet more criticism from his manager Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea and Arsenal are also said to want to sign Shaw who will only have 12 months left on his current contract at the end of the season.

Shaw, still just 22, has been riddled with injuries since arriving at Old Trafford in 2014 for a then world-record fee for a teenager of $42 million.

The attack-minded left back had his fitness criticized by former United boss Louis Van Gaal, while Mourinho has hammered Shaw on numerous occasions publicly about his tactical and defensive attributes.

Would a move to Barca be a good move for Shaw?

It’s hard to see him usurping Jordi Alba as Barcelona’s first-choice left back, so that means a role as a squad player with the La Liga leaders. That is perhaps better than playing now and then at United, then being lambasted by Mourinho just when it appears he has turned the corner and is a regular for the Red Devils.

It is believed Shaw feels he is being picked on by Mourinho and is fed up of having his credentials questioned. After recovering from a horror leg break at the start of the 2015-16 season when he was in the form of his life for club and country, Shaw will be eager to play regularly wherever he goes. That may be unlikely at Chelsea, Arsenal or Barcelona, so perhaps a step down to the second-tier of clubs in the Premier League, or abroad, is the way to go.

There’s no doubt that a fully fit, and fully confident, Shaw is still one of the best left backs in the Premier League. Now he just needs to prove it regularly and perhaps go somewhere he feels wanted.

New rules for Champions League, Europa League

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 27, 2018, 9:34 AM EDT
UEFA announced new rules for the UEFA Champions League and Europa League competitions for next season onwards.

In a statement released on Tuesday the governing body of European soccer confirmed a fourth substitute will be available to use in extra time in both the UCL and Europa League in the 2018-19 campaign, while 12 substitutes are now allowed in the UCL, Europa League and UEFA Super Cup finals.

There will also be new kick off times in both competitions and players will no longer be cup-tied for the knockout rounds even if they played in the same competition for a different club earlier that season.

Below is a look at the rule changes in full from UEFA’s website.

• From the 2018/19 season, a fourth substitute listed on the match sheet may take part in knockout matches exclusively during extra time. This will not affect the other three substitutions.

• Exceptionally for the UEFA Champions League final, UEFA Europa League final and UEFA Super Cup, 23 players (instead of 18 players for all other matches) may be included on the match sheet. This will allow 12 substitutes (instead of seven) to sit on the bench in these finals – giving clubs and, in particular, coaches more flexibility regarding substitutes, and facilitate their squad management for the most important fixture of the season.

• New kick-off times in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League:

  • UEFA Champions League play-offs, group-stage games, round of 16 matches, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final will kick off at 21:00CET. However, on every group-stage matchday, two of the Tuesday and two of the Wednesday matches will kick off at 18:55CET. All fixtures on the last matchday will be played simultaneously. Exceptions to this rule can be made by the UEFA administration.
  • UEFA Europa League matches from the group stage until round of 16 matches will kick off at 18:55 and 21:00CET. The kick-off times will be decided in accordance with the draw. In principle, games within a group will be played simultaneously on the last matchday. The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will all kick off at 21:00CET. Exceptions can be made by the UEFA administration.
  • Regarding the registration of players after a group stage of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, a club may register three new eligible players without any restrictions. This is in line with the existing regulatory situation in the different domestic leagues, which does not impose restrictions on the eligibility for competitions of players registered for a new club during the winter transfer window.

Messina goalkeeper sent off for urinating

Associated PressMar 27, 2018, 8:50 AM EDT
ROME (AP) A goalkeeper for fourth-division Messina has been sent off for urinating behind his goal.

The 21-year-old Armando Prisco couldn’t hold it in anymore with five minutes remaining in a rain-soaked derby with Igea – even though he had been substituted in to start the second half on Sunday.

“I made a gesture as if I was just stretching because I knew that people were around and I didn’t want people to think I was (urinating),” Prisco said.

But the referee noticed and asked Prisco what he was doing.

“He took it a bit too personally,” Prisco said. “I was honest enough to tell him what happened and I don’t think anyone else noticed.”

Messina had already used all three of its substitutions, meaning a center back had to defend the goal for the remaining five minutes. The game finished 0-0.

Prisco said he won’t do it again.

“I’ll try to hold it in. I’m 21 and I’m not incontinent yet.”

Eden Hazard focused on World Cup glory

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 27, 2018, 7:54 AM EDT
Eden Hazard has put his Chelsea future on hold as the Belgium star admitted he is fully focused on leading his nation to World Cup glory in Russia this summer.

Hazard, 27, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid on multiple occasions but when asked about his future with Chelsea — talks continue to stall over a new deal at the reigning Premier League champs, even though he still has a contract for another two years — the star forward had the following to say.

“Look, I’m going to finish the season first, then play the World Cup and then I’ll leave on holiday,” Hazard said. “We’ll see what happens next. I haven’t thought about it yet; I have another two years’ contract with Chelsea. I am very happy. I just think about the end of the season and the World Cup.”

Hazard added that Belgium’s aim is to reach the World Cup final as there was a general feeling they underachieved in Brazil four years ago after being knocked out by Argentina in the quarterfinal.

Belgium host Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in Brussels as the No.5 ranked team in the world have a plethora of stars with many at their peak under the tutelage of Roberto Martinez. Drawn alongside England, Panama and Tunisia in Group G, Belgium is expected to go far this summer and really should be up there with Germany, Spain, Argentina and Brazil as the pre-tournament favorites.

Hazard is a guaranteed starter for Belgium so his future as their main man among a galaxy of stars is secure. Yet his future at Chelsea seems less certain with Antonio Conte set to leave this summer and the Blues’ top four hopes hanging in the balance as they enter the final weeks of the season.

For the last few months Hazard has been playing in a false nine position for Chelsea and although he admitted he is fine playing wherever Conte wants to play him, you can see that his talent is being shackled. Clearly.

Ahead of their London derby against top four rivals Tottenham this Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) it seems as though Hazard, like his Belgian teammate Thibaut Courtois who is also set for talks over a new contract, is keeping his options open and waiting to see who the next Chelsea boss will be.