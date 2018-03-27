Abdoulaye Doucoure issues come-and-get-me plea

Abdoulaye Doucoure isn’t beating about the bush, is he?

The Watford central midfielder has dazzled in the Premier League this season with his driving runs from midfield and he is the Hornets’ top goalscorer with seven goals.

That form has alerted the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham with a $56 million pricetag slapped on his head by Watford.

Speaking to French outlet Canal Plus, Doucoure had the following to say when asked about moving to Liverpool in the future.

“Liverpool is a club that needs no introduction. I was impatient to play there at Anfield,” Doucoure said. “I wanted to feel the atmosphere. For me it would be a dream to play for a club like this. I am grateful to Watford, I have the confidence of this club, it is the one who revealed [the Premier League] to me. If there is an offer, we will discuss to find the best solution. Everyone wants to play in the Champions League, the big competitions.”

Well. Okay then.

With Watford in a very respectable 10th place in the Premier League right now, they won’t be playing in the Champions League anytime soon. So Doucoure will be pushing hard for a move away from Vicarage Road this summer.

In many ways he reminds you of Patrick Vieira. A tall, powerful central midfielder who launches into tackles but is just as adept at starting attacks and dictating the tempo of games.

With Emre Can rumored to be on his way to Juventus this summer, as Liverpool’s German international only has a contract at Anfield until July 1, Doucoure could slot into that hole perfectly.

Like Arsenal, Liverpool have long needed a true midfield destroyer to break up the play. Doucoure fits the bill, but will Liverpool, or any other top PL club for that matter, foot the bill for his services?

Watford paid just $13.1 million for Doucoure in 2016 before loaning him to sister club Granada. He has flourished this season in the PL, but is that enough for the big boys to spend big to sign him?

