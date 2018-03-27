More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer returns to training

Associated PressMar 27, 2018, 12:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MUNICH (AP) Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer celebrated his 32nd birthday by returning to training for the first time since September.

Bayern says the Germany captain completed two 10-minute running sessions under the guidance of fitness and rehabilitation coach Thomas Wilhelmi.

Neuer hasn’t played since getting another hairline fracture of the metatarsal in his left foot while training, a repeat of the injury he sustained toward the end of last season.

Neuer hopes to return in time to lead defending champion Germany at the World Cup in Russia.

Sven Ulreich has been filling in for Neuer at Bayern, which can clinch its record-extending sixth consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday with a win over Borussia Dortmund if Schalke drops points at home against Freiburg.

Raheem Sterling wants England’s fans to spread the love

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 27, 2018, 1:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Raheem Sterling is a lover, not a fighter.

The England and Manchester City winger, 23, has called on Three Lions fans to create positive vibes ahead of the 2018 World Cup this summer in Russia.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live in the UK, Sterling urged supporters to be more supportive of the much-maligned team who went undefeated throughout World Cup qualifying but some of their play under Gareth Southgate was criticized.

“I feel sometimes there’s a bit too much negativity. I would love to hear some positive notes going in, just to make the boys know that everyone’s behind them,” Sterling said. “If you want your country to do well, as everyone says, bring a positive light into it; make the boys go off to the World Cup with clear heads, knowing everyone’s behind them, everyone’s with them. We know what we can do. I believe what we can do. It’s just having that support and that backing, feeling loved. Trust me, I think you’ll definitely see a better England.”

Sterling’s honesty about the situation could go one of two ways: either England’s fans cut their team a bit of slack (unlikely) or they simply say ‘give us something to be positive about.’

The latter sentiment is probably the overriding feeling as England have crashed out of the Group Stage in the 2014 World Cup and were shocked by Iceland in the Round of 16 at EURO 2016. England are seven games unbeaten and haven’t conceded in their last five outings (including friendlies with Germany, Brazil and the Netherlands) but they haven’t scored in three of their last five games either as the kinks are worked out in a new 3-4-3 formation.

Still, surely a few positive vibes instead of lambasting the players could have an impact on Southgate’s young squad as they enter the World Cup this summer as plucky darkhorse to go far.

Sterling will have played in three major tournaments if he makes it to Russia and with the winger improving drastically for Man City this season under Pep Guardiola (he is currently having his best-ever goalscoring season with 20 goals) he is expected to be a main man for the Three Lions.

With two goals in 36 games for England, Sterling acknowledged he needs to score more for his country. Perhaps if he received plenty of positive vibes rather than being slammed for his displays by England’s fans he can deliver.

At this point, England have tried pretty much everything to succeed at major tournament. With a talented, but young, squad, now more than ever they need their fans to get behind them this summer.

Pogba scores superb free kick, assists for France

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 27, 2018, 1:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Paul Pogba is having himself a day with the French national team.

Struggling at Manchester United, Pogba scored his first goal of 2018 with a curling free kick in France’s friendly against Russia to make it 2-0.

He also had an assist on the first goal for France as he played in Kylian Mbappe to score.

Pogba, 25, has been left out of the team in recent weeks by Jose Mourinho and the French international has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer with Real Madrid reportedly interested amid a spat between Pogba and Mourinho.

Pogba scoring a beauty and assisting on national team duty will hopefully boost his confidence ahead of his return to United for the crucial run in.

United have a nine-point lead over fifth-place Chelsea in the race for the top four and are also in the FA Cup semifinals.

Abdoulaye Doucoure issues come-and-get-me plea

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 27, 2018, 11:39 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Abdoulaye Doucoure isn’t beating about the bush, is he?

The Watford central midfielder has dazzled in the Premier League this season with his driving runs from midfield and he is the Hornets’ top goalscorer with seven goals.

That form has alerted the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham with a $56 million pricetag slapped on his head by Watford.

Speaking to French outlet Canal Plus, Doucoure had the following to say when asked about moving to Liverpool in the future.

“Liverpool is a club that needs no introduction. I was impatient to play there at Anfield,” Doucoure said. “I wanted to feel the atmosphere. For me it would be a dream to play for a club like this. I am grateful to Watford, I have the confidence of this club, it is the one who revealed [the Premier League] to me. If there is an offer, we will discuss to find the best solution. Everyone wants to play in the Champions League, the big competitions.”

Well. Okay then.

With Watford in a very respectable 10th place in the Premier League right now, they won’t be playing in the Champions League anytime soon. So Doucoure will be pushing hard for a move away from Vicarage Road this summer.

In many ways he reminds you of Patrick Vieira. A tall, powerful central midfielder who launches into tackles but is just as adept at starting attacks and dictating the tempo of games.

With Emre Can rumored to be on his way to Juventus this summer, as Liverpool’s German international only has a contract at Anfield until July 1, Doucoure could slot into that hole perfectly.

Like Arsenal, Liverpool have long needed a true midfield destroyer to break up the play. Doucoure fits the bill, but will Liverpool, or any other top PL club for that matter, foot the bill for his services?

Watford paid just $13.1 million for Doucoure in 2016 before loaning him to sister club Granada. He has flourished this season in the PL, but is that enough for the big boys to spend big to sign him?

Report: Barcelona want to sign Luke Shaw

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 27, 2018, 10:36 AM EDT
1 Comment

Luke Shaw could be rescued in miraculous fashion from his nightmare spell at Manchester United.

According to multiple reports, including this one from the Mirror, the England international is being targeted by Barcelona, with the La Liga club eager to pounce for the left back after yet more criticism from his manager Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea and Arsenal are also said to want to sign Shaw who will only have 12 months left on his current contract at the end of the season.

Shaw, still just 22, has been riddled with injuries since arriving at Old Trafford in 2014 for a then world-record fee for a teenager of $42 million.

The attack-minded left back had his fitness criticized by former United boss Louis Van Gaal, while Mourinho has hammered Shaw on numerous occasions publicly about his tactical and defensive attributes.

Would a move to Barca be a good move for Shaw?

It’s hard to see him usurping Jordi Alba as Barcelona’s first-choice left back, so that means a role as a squad player with the La Liga leaders. That is perhaps better than playing now and then at United, then being lambasted by Mourinho just when it appears he has turned the corner and is a regular for the Red Devils.

It is believed Shaw feels he is being picked on by Mourinho and is fed up of having his credentials questioned. After recovering from a horror leg break at the start of the 2015-16 season when he was in the form of his life for club and country, Shaw will be eager to play regularly wherever he goes. That may be unlikely at Chelsea, Arsenal or Barcelona, so perhaps a step down to the second-tier of clubs in the Premier League, or abroad, is the way to go.

There’s no doubt that a fully fit, and fully confident, Shaw is still one of the best left backs in the Premier League. Now he just needs to prove it regularly and perhaps go somewhere he feels wanted.