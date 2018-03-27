Eden Hazard focused on World Cup glory

Eden Hazard has put his Chelsea future on hold as the Belgium star admitted he is fully focused on leading his nation to World Cup glory in Russia this summer.

Hazard, 27, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid on multiple occasions but when asked about his future with Chelsea — talks continue to stall over a new deal at the reigning Premier League champs, even though he still has a contract for another two years — the star forward had the following to say.

“Look, I’m going to finish the season first, then play the World Cup and then I’ll leave on holiday,” Hazard said. “We’ll see what happens next. I haven’t thought about it yet; I have another two years’ contract with Chelsea. I am very happy. I just think about the end of the season and the World Cup.”

Hazard added that Belgium’s aim is to reach the World Cup final as there was a general feeling they underachieved in Brazil four years ago after being knocked out by Argentina in the quarterfinal.

Belgium host Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in Brussels as the No.5 ranked team in the world have a plethora of stars with many at their peak under the tutelage of Roberto Martinez. Drawn alongside England, Panama and Tunisia in Group G, Belgium is expected to go far this summer and really should be up there with Germany, Spain, Argentina and Brazil as the pre-tournament favorites.

Hazard is a guaranteed starter for Belgium so his future as their main man among a galaxy of stars is secure. Yet his future at Chelsea seems less certain with Antonio Conte set to leave this summer and the Blues’ top four hopes hanging in the balance as they enter the final weeks of the season.

For the last few months Hazard has been playing in a false nine position for Chelsea and although he admitted he is fine playing wherever Conte wants to play him, you can see that his talent is being shackled. Clearly.

Ahead of their London derby against top four rivals Tottenham this Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) it seems as though Hazard, like his Belgian teammate Thibaut Courtois who is also set for talks over a new contract, is keeping his options open and waiting to see who the next Chelsea boss will be.

