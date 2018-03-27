More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

European clubs push back at FIFA expansion plans

Associated PressMar 27, 2018, 4:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ROME (AP) Europe’s soccer clubs are pushing back at the grand expansion plans of the sport’s governing bodies, calling for fewer matches, mandatory rest periods and alignment of confederation tournaments.

Presenting a streamlined agenda aimed at protecting players at its general assembly Tuesday, the European Club Association (ECA) wouldn’t even discuss FIFA’s proposal for an expanded Club World Cup in June 2021.

[ VIDEO: Pogba stars for France ]

“It is not about adding competition in this moment,” ECA president Andrea Agnelli said. “To us the priorities are addressing the calendar post-2024.”

Agnelli said the players, which he described as “the main actors,” must be respected.

“It’s ensuring that throughout the calendar players have the time to rest and/or train,” said Agnelli, who is also the president of six-time defending Italian champion Juventus.

“They’re playing week in, week out, two or three games a week, be it at club level or a national team level,” Agnelli added. “So when we think about the calendar going forward we must also take into consideration weeks when players can actually rest and/or train. So reducing the overall number of games.”

The Club World Cup is currently an annual competition held each December featuring seven teams. FIFA president Gianni Infantino would like to expand the competition to include 24 clubs and move it to June as a quadrennial event similar to the World Cup.

But June is when players’ and coaches’ contracts expire and generally a transitional period for clubs.

“There are many things around that but mainly we almost don’t know anything about it,” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin told The Associated Press. “The stakeholders are not informed properly yet so it’s much too early to say anything.”

Ceferin added that he “doubts” the tournament could come together for 2021.

But Infantino isn’t giving up.

“The Club World Cup is a great competition already and we are discussing whether we can make it even greater,” Infantino said.

Among other topics discussed at the ECA assembly, which was attended by 163 clubs from across the continent:

VAR:

Already approved for this year’s World Cup in Russia, the video assistant referee (VAR) won’t be used in the Champions League until next season – at the earliest.

“It’s too soon for the Champions League to start this season. We are not ready, referees are not ready, fans are not ready,” Ceferin said. “It’s not the competition to have a trial.

“We will start training the referees and educating the fans and if everything goes fine it might happen next season,” the UEFA president added.

Agnelli, however, suggested that the VAR might not be included in the Champions League until the 2019-20 season.

Infantino, meanwhile, promoted the VAR amid controversies in domestic competitions where it has already been introduced.

“For the World Cup the referees will be trained, the VARs will be trained,” Infantino said. “We are looking very much forward to a World Cup which, thanks to the VAR, will be a little bit more transparent and just or fair.”

During this season’s trials in other cup competitions, a number of wrong decisions, delays and a lack of communication have left many critics wondering whether the VAR is worth it.

But Infantino said that testing has shown the VAR increases the accuracy of referees’ decisions from 93 to 99 percent.

“It’s not 100 percent so there is still work for all those who want to complain and maybe before if it was the fault of the referee it will (now) be the fault of the VAR,” he added.

2026 WORLD CUP

A day after bid dossiers were released from the North American and Morocco candidates, UEFA’s Ceferin reserved judgment on whether Morocco can spend $15.8 billion for construction work on new stadiums and training grounds.

“I don’t think that this task force group has finished their work yet,” Ceferin said, referring to FIFA’s April 17-19 visit to the North African nation.

Stadium infrastructure accounts for 35 percent of the evaluation score from the task force.

By contrast, the bid book for the joint candidacy by the United States, Mexico and Canada says it is the low-risk proposition since no infrastructure will be built for the first World Cup after the jump from 32 to 48 finalists.

While the dossiers were submitted to FIFA two weeks ago, Infantino claimed he hasn’t read them yet.

“I was here so I didn’t have the chance to look at them,” he said.

FINANCIAL FAIR PLAY 2.0

The ECA and UEFA have agreed on an update to the financial fair play rules beginning next season – subject to final approval by UEFA’s executive committee.

The new rules aim to expedite the investigation process by putting in place two new indicators: “a sustainable debt ratio” based on a club’s net debt and earnings and a maximum net transfer spending of 100 million euros ($124 million).

If one of the two indicators is breached, UEFA will immediately begin a preliminary investigation – which could drastically reduce the current process, which sometimes lasts up to 22 months.

The clubs rejected UEFA’s proposal of a luxury tax but promoted publishing the amounts paid to player agents.

AP Sports Writer Graham Dunbar in Geneva contributed.

More AP soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/asdampf

Courtois: I’ll be with Chelsea next year, with or without new deal

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 27, 2018, 3:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Thibaut Courtois is happy at Chelsea, and expects to be there whether he signs a new contract before the World Cup or not.

The Belgian backstop admitted frustration with speculation regarding his future, as he’ll enter the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge next season.

[ MORE: Sterling pleads with English fans ]

He wants that settled before Russia.

Courtois, a 6-foot-6 25-year-old, has been with Chelsea since 2011 and made his name with a loan stint at Atletico Madrid in 2011-12.

Loosely translated

“I’m a little tired with talking about my future, all the speculation weighs on me. I still have a year of contract and we have to talk to Chelsea soon, but I already know that I’ll be at Chelsea again next year, whether I extending my contract or not, I want it to be clear by the World Cup.”

He’s been rumored with moves back to Atleti as well as Real Madrid, but is committing himself to the 2018-19 season at Chelsea.

That should come as no surprise, as the player has said his “heart is in Madrid.” He clarified the statement by adding that his family is there, and not necessarily a club future.

With 54 caps and four titles between La Liga, the Premier League (two), and the Belgian Pro League, he can likely name his destination if his club status reaches January without a new deal at Chelsea. It’s surprising more players don’t elect to get to “free agency.”

In a sense: Pay me what I want, Chelsea, or I’ll go wherever I want.

Courtois also admitted that the nutmegged goals against him in the UEFA Champions League versus Barcelona forced him to laugh.

“The first goal is my fault, the jokes on social networks I laughed at. I even sent to a friend, ‘Do you have a net for (between my legs)?’ Insults are not the same. ”

Japan’s World Cup preparations take a hit in loss to Ukraine

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 27, 2018, 2:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LIEGE, Belgium (AP) Japan’s preparations for the World Cup took another hit Tuesday.

The Japanese team, which will face Colombia, Senegal and Poland in Group H at the tournament in Russia, lost to Ukraine 2-1 in a friendly.

Japan has won only two of its last seven games and rarely looked capable of beating a Ukrainian team which didn’t qualify for the World Cup.

In a near-empty stadium in Belgium, Yaroslav Rakitskiy put Ukraine ahead in the 21st minute with a powerful shot from outside the area that took a deflection off Japan defender Naomichi Ueda.

Japan equalized in the 41st when Tomoaki Makino scored with a header from a free kick, but Oleksander Karavaev scored the winner in the 69th with his first international goal.

Raheem Sterling wants England’s fans to spread the love

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 27, 2018, 1:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Raheem Sterling is a lover, not a fighter.

The England and Manchester City winger, 23, has called on Three Lions fans to create positive vibes ahead of the 2018 World Cup this summer in Russia.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live in the UK, Sterling urged supporters to be more supportive of the much-maligned team who went undefeated throughout World Cup qualifying but some of their play under Gareth Southgate was criticized.

“I feel sometimes there’s a bit too much negativity. I would love to hear some positive notes going in, just to make the boys know that everyone’s behind them,” Sterling said. “If you want your country to do well, as everyone says, bring a positive light into it; make the boys go off to the World Cup with clear heads, knowing everyone’s behind them, everyone’s with them. We know what we can do. I believe what we can do. It’s just having that support and that backing, feeling loved. Trust me, I think you’ll definitely see a better England.”

Sterling’s honesty about the situation could go one of two ways: either England’s fans cut their team a bit of slack (unlikely) or they simply say ‘give us something to be positive about.’

The latter sentiment is probably the overriding feeling as England have crashed out of the Group Stage in the 2014 World Cup and were shocked by Iceland in the Round of 16 at EURO 2016. England are seven games unbeaten and haven’t conceded in their last five outings (including friendlies with Germany, Brazil and the Netherlands) but they haven’t scored in three of their last five games either as the kinks are worked out in a new 3-4-3 formation.

Still, surely a few positive vibes instead of lambasting the players could have an impact on Southgate’s young squad as they enter the World Cup this summer as plucky darkhorse to go far.

Sterling will have played in three major tournaments if he makes it to Russia and with the winger improving drastically for Man City this season under Pep Guardiola (he is currently having his best-ever goalscoring season with 20 goals) he is expected to be a main man for the Three Lions.

With two goals in 36 games for England, Sterling acknowledged he needs to score more for his country. Perhaps if he received plenty of positive vibes rather than being slammed for his displays by England’s fans he can deliver.

At this point, England have tried pretty much everything to succeed at major tournament. With a talented, but young, squad, now more than ever they need their fans to get behind them this summer.

Pogba scores superb free kick, assists for France

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 27, 2018, 1:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Paul Pogba is having himself a day with the French national team.

Struggling at Manchester United, Pogba scored his first goal of 2018 with a curling free kick in France’s friendly against Russia to make it 2-0.

He also had an assist on the first goal for France as he played in Kylian Mbappe to score.

Pogba, 25, has been left out of the team in recent weeks by Jose Mourinho and the French international has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer with Real Madrid reportedly interested amid a spat between Pogba and Mourinho.

Pogba scoring a beauty and assisting on national team duty will hopefully boost his confidence ahead of his return to United for the crucial run in.

United have a nine-point lead over fifth-place Chelsea in the race for the top four and are also in the FA Cup semifinals.