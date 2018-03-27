More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Messina goalkeeper sent off for urinating

Associated PressMar 27, 2018, 8:50 AM EDT
ROME (AP) A goalkeeper for fourth-division Messina has been sent off for urinating behind his goal.

The 21-year-old Armando Prisco couldn’t hold it in anymore with five minutes remaining in a rain-soaked derby with Igea – even though he had been substituted in to start the second half on Sunday.

“I made a gesture as if I was just stretching because I knew that people were around and I didn’t want people to think I was (urinating),” Prisco said.

But the referee noticed and asked Prisco what he was doing.

“He took it a bit too personally,” Prisco said. “I was honest enough to tell him what happened and I don’t think anyone else noticed.”

Messina had already used all three of its substitutions, meaning a center back had to defend the goal for the remaining five minutes. The game finished 0-0.

Prisco said he won’t do it again.

“I’ll try to hold it in. I’m 21 and I’m not incontinent yet.”

New rules for Champions League, Europa League

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 27, 2018, 9:34 AM EDT
UEFA announced new rules for the UEFA Champions League and Europa League competitions for next season onwards.

In a statement released on Tuesday the governing body of European soccer confirmed a fourth substitute will be available to use in extra time in both the UCL and Europa League in the 2018-19 campaign, while 12 substitutes are now allowed in the UCL, Europa League and UEFA Super Cup finals.

There will also be new kick off times in both competitions and players will no longer be cup-tied for the knockout rounds even if they played in the same competition for a different club earlier that season.

Below is a look at the rule changes in full from UEFA’s website.

• From the 2018/19 season, a fourth substitute listed on the match sheet may take part in knockout matches exclusively during extra time. This will not affect the other three substitutions.

• Exceptionally for the UEFA Champions League final, UEFA Europa League final and UEFA Super Cup, 23 players (instead of 18 players for all other matches) may be included on the match sheet. This will allow 12 substitutes (instead of seven) to sit on the bench in these finals – giving clubs and, in particular, coaches more flexibility regarding substitutes, and facilitate their squad management for the most important fixture of the season.

• New kick-off times in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League:

  • UEFA Champions League play-offs, group-stage games, round of 16 matches, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final will kick off at 21:00CET. However, on every group-stage matchday, two of the Tuesday and two of the Wednesday matches will kick off at 18:55CET. All fixtures on the last matchday will be played simultaneously. Exceptions to this rule can be made by the UEFA administration.
  • UEFA Europa League matches from the group stage until round of 16 matches will kick off at 18:55 and 21:00CET. The kick-off times will be decided in accordance with the draw. In principle, games within a group will be played simultaneously on the last matchday. The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will all kick off at 21:00CET. Exceptions can be made by the UEFA administration.
  • Regarding the registration of players after a group stage of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, a club may register three new eligible players without any restrictions. This is in line with the existing regulatory situation in the different domestic leagues, which does not impose restrictions on the eligibility for competitions of players registered for a new club during the winter transfer window.

Eden Hazard focused on World Cup glory

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 27, 2018, 7:54 AM EDT
Eden Hazard has put his Chelsea future on hold as the Belgium star admitted he is fully focused on leading his nation to World Cup glory in Russia this summer.

[ MORE: International roundup ]

Hazard, 27, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid on multiple occasions but when asked about his future with Chelsea — talks continue to stall over a new deal at the reigning Premier League champs, even though he still has a contract for another two years — the star forward had the following to say.

“Look, I’m going to finish the season first, then play the World Cup and then I’ll leave on holiday,” Hazard said. “We’ll see what happens next. I haven’t thought about it yet; I have another two years’ contract with Chelsea. I am very happy. I just think about the end of the season and the World Cup.”

Hazard added that Belgium’s aim is to reach the World Cup final as there was a general feeling they underachieved in Brazil four years ago after being knocked out by Argentina in the quarterfinal.

Belgium host Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in Brussels as the No.5 ranked team in the world have a plethora of stars with many at their peak under the tutelage of Roberto Martinez. Drawn alongside England, Panama and Tunisia in Group G, Belgium is expected to go far this summer and really should be up there with Germany, Spain, Argentina and Brazil as the pre-tournament favorites.

Hazard is a guaranteed starter for Belgium so his future as their main man among a galaxy of stars is secure. Yet his future at Chelsea seems less certain with Antonio Conte set to leave this summer and the Blues’ top four hopes hanging in the balance as they enter the final weeks of the season.

For the last few months Hazard has been playing in a false nine position for Chelsea and although he admitted he is fine playing wherever Conte wants to play him, you can see that his talent is being shackled. Clearly.

Ahead of their London derby against top four rivals Tottenham this Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) it seems as though Hazard, like his Belgian teammate Thibaut Courtois who is also set for talks over a new contract, is keeping his options open and waiting to see who the next Chelsea boss will be.

Examining how the newly-shaped LA Galaxy could look with Zlatan

By Matt ReedMar 26, 2018, 9:34 PM EDT
Zlatan Ibrahimovic may be looking for a thank you from LA Galaxy supporters, but the former European icon will have to produce on the pitch before he warrants the sentiment.

The 36-year-old striker completed a long-awaited (about five years overdue) move to the Major League Soccer giants on Friday in a sensational switch that sent shockwaves around the globe.

[ MORE: United bid says MetLife Stadium would host 2026 World Cup final ]

Now, it’s just a matter of Ibra making his way to the United States, and finding the form that once made him known as the deadliest striker on the planet.

While his play at Manchester United this season has been far from stellar, a combination of injury and the introduction of Romelu Lukaku hurt the veteran’s chances of recapturing his success from 2016/17 (his first season at Old Trafford) — where Ibra notched 28 goals in all competitions.

Through all of his successes though, Zlatan has often times been considered a true number nine during his expansive career, and now the Swede will likely need to find a way to partner with another striker in the Galaxy starting XI.

Ola Kamara, who joined the Western Conference side in a high-profile trade this winter from the Columbus Crew, has been as good as any striker in MLS since coming to the U.S. in 2016.

“We’re going to have to try and figure that out,” Sigi Schmid told reporters after Saturday’s draw with the Whitecaps. “I didn’t want to think about that a whole lot [before Vancouver].

“I wanted to make sure we had this game plan right. I’ll probably throw some lineups or different formations on the board and see what I think works and what makes sense.

“But Ola’s an important player to our team, because of his ability to score goals and because of his ability to stretch the defense. At times Zlatan’s played very well with that kind of a player. I’m sure we can establish a connection and a combination there.”

Here’s a look at two possible formations the Galaxy could employ with Ibrahimovic and Kamara starting in the attack.

4-1-3-2

This scenario would sacrifice Perry Kitchen in the midfield to give the Galaxy a bigger attacking threat with the introduction of Zlatan.

3-2-3-2

This formation gives Schmid a bit more assurance in the midfield with a partnership of Kitchen and Jonathan dos Santos in the center. Meanwhile, there’s a more natural three in the back with Skjelvik, Ciani and Feltscher, and sends Ashley Cole to the bench. While it would be a tough decision for the manager, the former Premier Leaguer is more of a traditional left back in a flat four.

Thauvin ruled out of France’s friendly game against Russia

Associated PressMar 26, 2018, 8:05 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) France winger Florian Thauvin has been ruled out of the team’s friendly against Russia because of a hamstring injury.

[ MORE: West Brom CEO on woes — “I’ll be honest, I’m shocked” ]

The French soccer federation says the Marseille player did not travel with his teammates to St. Petersburg, where France will take on the World Cup hosts on Tuesday.

France coach Didier Deschamps will not call up a replacement for Thauvin, who underwent an MRI scan which revealed the injury in his left thigh.

France, the runner-up at the 2016 European Championship, is looking for some defensive improvement against the Russians after falling to a 3-2 home loss to Colombia over the weekend.