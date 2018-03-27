USMNT Player Ratings from a 1-0 win over Paraguay

The United States’ young XI showed plenty of inspired work in a 1-0 win over Paraguay on Tuesday.
Here’s how Dave Sarachan’s men fared in Cary, North Carolina.
Starting XI
Zack Steffen — 7 — The breakout star of last season’s late MLS run, Columbus’ backstop has not lost anything since returning from Europe.
DeAndre Yedlin — 6 — Showed spunk in collecting his 50th cap.
Matt Miazga — 7 — Combined well with CCV to do what U.S. center back pairs should almost always do well against equal or lesser competition: win most balls in the air.
Cameron Carter-Vickers — 7 — We haven’t seen much of the Spurs prospect thanks to loans to Sheffield United and Ipswich Town, but he looked composed for a player who won’t turn 21 until New Year’s Eve.
Jorge Villafana — 6 — Very active and promising in the first 15 minutes, but otherwise simply solid. Part of a unit that limited Almiron.
Wil Trapp — 8 — Steady and calm in a performance that delivered on his promise as Columbus’ holding midfielder extraordinaire.
Darlington Nagbe (Off 90+1′) — 6 — One really creative run down the left wing but nothing special on the day. Average stuff.
Marky Delgado (Off 86′) — 7 — Delightful would-be assist on the Adams-won penalty, and it’s easy to forget he’s only 22 since he debuted at 17 for Chivas USA. Composed, and a coup for Toronto FC.
Tyler Adams — 8 — A Man of the Match caliber performance from the New York Red Bulls midfielder, Adams won a penalty kick and was ever-present. One of those “Did he leave the screen?” performances.
Kenny Saief (Off 67′) — 6 — Had some very dangerous moments on the left and it’s hard to imagine the Anderlecht man doesn’t have a future playing serious matches for the U.S.
Bobby Wood (Off 77′) — 7 — Ran his proverbial socks off, and coolly converted his penalty. Missed on what should’ve been a goal from the run of play before petering out from a lack of game action.
Substitutes
Rubio Rubin (On 67′) — 7 — Great cutback in vision during his 89th minute set-up of Weah for what became a dangerous free kick.
Andriya Novakovich (On 77′) — The Belgian-based striker is one of the Yanks’ most promising center forwards, and nearly found his way onto the score sheet on debut.
Tim Weah (On 86′) — 7 — Usually wouldn’t get a rating for eight minutes of work, but you know you want one. Plus he kinda deserves one: Won a dangerous free kick and stole a ball that nearly set Novakovich up for a goal on debut.
Cristian Roldan (On 90+1′) — N/A